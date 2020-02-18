Log in
WESFARMERS LIMITED

(WES)
End-of-day quote AUSTRALIAN SECURITIES EXCHANGE LIMITED - 02/18
45.25 AUD   -0.44%
Wesfarmers : Dividend/Distribution - WES 26 KB

02/18/2020

Notification of dividend / distribution

Announcement Summary

Entity name

WESFARMERS LIMITED

Security on which the Distribution will be paid

WES - ORDINARY FULLY PAID

Announcement Type

New announcement

Date of this announcement

Tuesday February 18, 2020

Distribution Amount

$ 0.75000000

Ex Date

Monday February 24, 2020

Record Date

Tuesday February 25, 2020

Payment Date

Tuesday March 31, 2020

DRP election date

Wednesday February 26, 2020 20:00:00

Announcement Details

Part 1 - Entity and announcement details

1.1 Name of +Entity

WESFARMERS LIMITED

1.2

Registered Number Type

Registration Number

ABN

28008984049

1.3

ASX issuer code

WES

  1. The announcement is New announcement
  2. Date of this announcement

Tuesday February 18, 2020

1.6 ASX +Security Code

WES

ASX +Security Description

ORDINARY FULLY PAID

Part 2A - All dividends/distributions basic details

2A.1 Type of dividend/distribution

Ordinary

2A.2 The Dividend/distribution:

relates to a period of six months

2A.3 The dividend/distribution relates to the financial reporting or payment period ending ended/ending (date)

Tuesday December 31, 2019

2A.4 +Record Date

Tuesday February 25, 2020

2A.5 Ex Date

Monday February 24, 2020

2A.6 Payment Date

Tuesday March 31, 2020

2A.7 Are any of the below approvals required for the dividend/distribution before business day 0 of the timetable?

Security holder approval

Court approval

Lodgement of court order with +ASIC

ACCC approval

FIRB approval

Another approval/condition external to the entity required before business day 0 of the timetable for the dividend/distribution.

No

2A.8 Currency in which the dividend/distribution is made ("primary currency")

AUD - Australian Dollar

2A.9 Total dividend/distribution payment amount per +security (in primary currency) for all dividends/distributions notified in this form

$ 0.75000000

2A.10 Does the entity have arrangements relating to the currency in which the dividend/distribution is paid to securityholders that it wishes to disclose to the market? No

2A.11 Does the entity have a securities plan for dividends/distributions on this +security?

We have a Dividend/Distribution Reinvestment Plan (DRP)

2A.11a If the +entity has a DRP, is the DRP applicable to this dividend/distribution?

Yes

2A.12 Does the +entity have tax component information apart from franking?

No

Part 3A - Ordinary dividend/distribution

3A.1 Is the ordinary dividend/distribution estimated at this time?

No

2A.11a(i) DRP Status in respect of this dividend/distribution

Full DRP

3A.1a Ordinary dividend/distribution estimated amount per +security

$

3A.1b Ordinary Dividend/distribution amount per security

$ 0.75000000

3A.2 Is the ordinary dividend/distribution franked? Yes

3A.3 Percentage of ordinary dividend/distribution that is franked

3A.2a Is the ordinary dividend/distribution fully franked? Yes

3A.3a Applicable corporate tax rate for franking credit

(%)

100.0000 %

30.0000 %

3A.4 Ordinary dividend/distribution franked amount per +security

$ 0.75000000

3A.6 Ordinary dividend/distribution unfranked amount per +security excluding conduit foreign income amount

$ 0.00000000

3A.7 Ordinary dividend/distribution conduit foreign income amount per security

$ 0.00000000

3A.5 Percentage amount of dividend which is unfranked

0.0000 %

Part 4A - +Dividend reinvestment plan (DRP)

4A.1 What is the default option if +security holders do not indicate whether they want to participate in the DRP? Do not participate in DRP (i.e. cash payment)

4A.2 Last date and time for lodgement of election notices to share registry under DRP

Wednesday February 26, 2020 20:00:00

4A.4 Period of calculation of reinvestment price

Start Date

4A.3 DRP discount rate

0.0000 %

End Date

Friday February 28, 2020

Thursday March 19, 2020

4A.5 DRP price calculation methodology

The allocation price will be calculated as the average of the daily volume weighted average price of Wesfarmers Limited shares, excluding trades which are not considered to reflect normal supply and demand, on each of the 15 consecutive trading days during the period from 28 February 2020 to 19 March 2020 inclusive.

4A.6

DRP Price (including any discount):

4A.7 DRP +securities +issue date

$

Tuesday March 31, 2020

4A.8

Will DRP +securities be a new issue?

No

4A.9 Is there a minimum dollar amount or number of +securities required for DRP participation? No

4A.10 Is there a maximum dollar amount or number of +securities required for DRP participation? No

4A.11 Are there any other conditions applying to DRP participation? Yes

4A.11a Conditions for DRP participation

The directors have determined in accordance with the DRP plan rules that participation is not open to a holder whose registered address is in a country other than Australia and New Zealand.

4A.12 Link to a copy of the DRP plan rules

http://www.wesfarmers.com.au/dip

4A.13 Further information about the DRP

Part 5 - Further information

  1. Please provide any further information applicable to this dividend/distribution
  2. Additional information for inclusion in the Announcement Summary

Disclaimer

Wesfarmers Ltd. published this content on 19 February 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 18 February 2020 23:02:03 UTC
Financials (AUD)
Sales 2020 28 898 M
EBIT 2020 2 913 M
Net income 2020 1 971 M
Debt 2020 2 440 M
Yield 2020 3,37%
P/E ratio 2020 26,1x
P/E ratio 2021 25,2x
EV / Sales2020 1,86x
EV / Sales2021 1,79x
Capitalization 51 306 M
