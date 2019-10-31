Wesfarmers : Kmart Australia and Target Australia to offer free delivery with Club Catch subscriptions in time for Christmas

Kmart Australia, Target Australia and Catch.com.au
are teaming up so you can do all your Christmas shopping online with free delivery on all eligible orders thanks to the Club Catch membership.
Christmas can place pressure on budgets and to celebrate the festive season Kmart Australia, Target Australia and Catch have come together to offer accessibility with the ease of a single membership that enables their customers to receive free delivery on eligible* orders when they spend over $45 online.
Kmart Group, the collective of the three businesses, are all owned by Wesfarmers and together form the biggest combined retailer in Australia selling over two million different products.
Kmart Group Managing Director Ian Bailey said that customers were increasingly looking for convenience and through this offer Kmart Australia, Target Australia and Catch will provide more products at better prices this Christmas.
'We have been listening closely to our customers and we can see across all of our businesses that the way they want to shop is evolving. More and more of our customers are shopping online and they are looking for a better and more seamless shopping experience whenever and wherever they shop with us.
'We're going to look at ways to make shopping easier for our customers across all three businesses and that will start with this subscription offer in time for this Christmas.
'Almost everything you need this Christmas is available across the Kmart Group and you'll now be able to get it delivered free with a Club Catch membership,' Mr Bailey said.
Club Catch membership is available from catch.com.au
with a free 30-day trial and the option of an annual membership fee of $69 or alternatively membership is available by the month for $6.50.
Free delivery on eligible* orders for Kmart Australia, Target Australia via the Club Catch membership commence from Friday 1st
November 2019.
*Club Catch Membership offers members free shipping on all eligible orders over $45 at Kmart.com.au
, target.com.au
and catch.com.au
excluding big and bulky items.
For more details on Club Catch visit www.catch.com.au/club-catch-END-