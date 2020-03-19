Wesfarmers : Says Too Early to Estimate Coronavirus Impact

By Mike Cherney



SYDNEY--Australian conglomerate Wesfarmers Ltd., which runs retail stores and industrial businesses, said it couldn't yet estimate the impact of the coronavirus on its financial results, underscoring the uncertainty faced by many companies amid the pandemic.

The company said sales growth has continued in most of its operating divisions and that supply chain risks have moderated, noting that 90% of supplier factories are operational and freight is performing as usual.

However, it also said there has been recent weakness in discretionary products such as apparel, particularly at its Target chain, and that the shift in consumer behavior poses a risk to retail sales across the group. There could be additional operating costs associated with preparing and responding to the pandemic, and the lower Australian dollar could increase the cost of goods sold.

"All of the group's businesses have implemented a series of actions to protect the health and safety of our teams, including restricting travel and meetings, adopting flexible working arrangements and implementing additional health and safety protocols in stores," said Managing Director Rob Scott.

Wesfarmers said since the start of the calendar year, overall momentum in its retail sales had continued in line with the first half of the financial year. Its Bunnings and Officeworks chains have seen demand for cleaning and hygiene products as well as home-office equipment and technology.

Performance in its industrials businesses has also generally continued in line with expectations, though there has been a hit from falling energy prices.

Wesfarmers added that a recent sale of a stake in grocer Coles Group Ltd. strengthened its financial cushion.

