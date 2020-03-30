Wesfarmers : Sells 5.2% Stake in Coles

By Mike Cherney



SYDNEY--Australian conglomerate Wesfarmers Ltd. further reduced its stake in grocer Coles Group Ltd., selling a 5.2% stake.

Wesfarmers will get pretax proceeds of A$1.06 billion (US$650 million) and expects to recognize a pretax profit on the sale of A$130 million. Wesfarmers still has a 4.9% interest in Coles, which it spun out recently, and agreed to retain its shares for 60 days.

Wesfarmers said it's selling the shares at A$15.39 each.

The conglomerate said the spread of the coronavirus has illustrated the importance of balance-sheet flexibility given the economic disruption caused by the pandemic.

Write to Mike Cherney at mike.cherney@wsj.com