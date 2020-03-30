Log in
WESFARMERS LIMITED

WESFARMERS LIMITED

(WES)
  Report
End-of-day quote Australian Stock Exchange - 03/30
35.89 AUD   +11.29%
05:54pWESFARMERS : Sells 5.2% Stake in Coles
DJ
03/24WESFARMERS : COVID-19 update – Trading update and NZ store closures
PU
03/19WESFARMERS : Says Too Early to Estimate Coronavirus Impact
DJ
Wesfarmers : Sells 5.2% Stake in Coles

03/30/2020 | 05:54pm EDT

By Mike Cherney

SYDNEY--Australian conglomerate Wesfarmers Ltd. further reduced its stake in grocer Coles Group Ltd., selling a 5.2% stake.

Wesfarmers will get pretax proceeds of A$1.06 billion (US$650 million) and expects to recognize a pretax profit on the sale of A$130 million. Wesfarmers still has a 4.9% interest in Coles, which it spun out recently, and agreed to retain its shares for 60 days.

Wesfarmers said it's selling the shares at A$15.39 each.

The conglomerate said the spread of the coronavirus has illustrated the importance of balance-sheet flexibility given the economic disruption caused by the pandemic.

Write to Mike Cherney at mike.cherney@wsj.com

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
COLES GROUP LIMITED 6.93% 16.82 End-of-day quote.6.00%
WESFARMERS LIMITED 11.29% 35.89 End-of-day quote.-22.10%
Financials (AUD)
Sales 2020 29 189 M
EBIT 2020 2 923 M
Net income 2020 2 070 M
Debt 2020 9 174 M
Yield 2020 4,19%
P/E ratio 2020 19,6x
P/E ratio 2021 20,6x
EV / Sales2020 1,71x
EV / Sales2021 1,65x
Capitalization 40 694 M
Chart WESFARMERS LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Wesfarmers Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends WESFARMERS LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 14
Average target price 37,43  AUD
Last Close Price 35,89  AUD
Spread / Highest target 31,0%
Spread / Average Target 4,30%
Spread / Lowest Target -16,2%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Robert Scott Chief Executive Officer, MD & Director
Michael Alfred Chaney Non-Executive Chairman
Anthony Gianotti Chief Financial Officer
Wayne Geoffrey Osborn Independent Non-Executive Director
Vanessa Miscamble Wallace Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
WESFARMERS LIMITED-22.10%22 428
MAGAZINE LUIZA S.A.-18.24%12 372
FIVE BELOW, INC.-44.13%3 972
MARUI GROUP CO., LTD.-1.22%3 970
EL PUERTO DE LIVERPOOL, S.A.B. DE C.V.-37.30%3 661
IZUMI CO., LTD.9.17%2 036
