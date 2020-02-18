Log in
Wesfarmers : sells 4.9 per cent of Coles Group 247 KB

02/18/2020 | 06:03pm EST

18 February 2020

Wesfarmers sells 4.9 per cent of Coles Group

Further to its announcement dated 18 February 2020, Wesfarmers today announced that trades have been executed for the sale of 4.9 per cent of the issued capital of Coles Group Limited (ASX:COL) (Coles) for total pre-tax proceeds of $1,050 million.

The sale will proceed at $16.08 per share with settlement expected on 21 February 2020. Wesfarmers expects to recognise a pre-tax profit on sale of approximately $160 million.

Following the sale, Wesfarmers will have a 10.1 per cent interest in Coles and retains the right to nominate a director to the Coles Board.

For more information:

Media

Investors

Cathy Bolt

Erik du Plessis

Media and External Affairs Manager

Manager, Investor Relations

+61 8 9327 4423 or +61 417 813 804

+61 8 9327 4603 or +61 439 211 630

CBolt@wesfarmers.com.au

EduPlessis@wesfarmers.com.au

This announcement was authorised to be given to the ASX by the Wesfarmers Disclosure Committee.

Disclaimer

Wesfarmers Ltd. published this content on 19 February 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 18 February 2020 23:02:04 UTC
