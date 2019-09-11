KDR: Federal Court approves Scheme of Arrangement 155 KB

ASX RELEASE

FEDERAL COURT APPROVES SCHEME OF ARRANGEMENT

12 September 2019

Kidman Resources Limited (Kidman) (ASX:KDR) announces that the Federal Court of Australia (Court) has today made orders approving the scheme of arrangement under which Wesfarmers Lithium Pty Ltd, a wholly-owned subsidiary of Wesfarmers Limited, will acquire all of the issued ordinary shares in Kidman (Scheme).

Kidman expects to lodge a copy of the Court's orders with the Australian Securities and Investments Commission on 13 September 2019, at which time the Scheme will become legally effective. Kidman will then apply for its shares to be suspended from trading on the ASX with effect from the close of trading on 13 September 2019.

Shareholder information line

Kidman shareholders who have questions in relation to the Scheme should contact the Kidman shareholder information line on 1800 425 578 (within Australia) or +61 1800 425 578 (outside Australia), Monday to Friday (excluding public holidays), between 7.00am and 7.30pm (AEST).

For more information

Investors:

Frederick Kotzee

Chief Financial Officer

Tel: +61 3 9671 3801

Email: investors@kidmanresources.com

Media: Olivia Brown Hayley Morris MorrisBrown Communications MorrisBrown Communications Tel: +61 409 524 960 Tel: +61 407 789 018 Email: olivia@morris-brown.com.au Email: hayley@morris-brown.com.au

ABOUT KIDMAN RESOURCES

Kidman Resources Limited (ASX:KDR) is developing the world class Mt Holland Lithium Project in a 50:50 joint venture called Covalent Lithium with Sociedad Química y Minera De Chile S.A., the world's largest lithium producer. The Mt Holland Lithium Project comprises a Mine & Concentrator and Refinery and is expected to be a globally significant, low cost, integrated producer of battery-grade lithium hydroxide meeting increased demand from the electric vehicle market.

