Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  AUSTRALIAN SECURITIES EXCHANGE LIMITED  >  Wesfarmers Ltd    WES   AU000000WES1

WESFARMERS LTD

(WES)
  Report  
End-of-day quote. End-of-day quote AUSTRALIAN SECURITIES EXCHANGE LIMITED - 05/22
37.12 AUD   +1.25%
08:23pWESFARMERS : & Kidman enter into Scheme Implementation Deed 190 KB
PU
08:23pKDR : Kidman agrees Scheme Implementation Deed with Wesfarmers 720 KB
PU
05/16WESFARMERS : Advance Notice - Strategy Briefing Day - Sydney 192 KB
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

KDR:Kidman agrees Scheme Implementation Deed with Wesfarmers 720 KB

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
05/22/2019 | 08:23pm EDT

ASX RELEASE

KIDMAN RESOURCES AND WESFARMERS ENTER INTO

SCHEME IMPLEMENTATION DEED

23 May 2019

Summary

  • Wesfarmers has completed its exclusive period of due diligence in relation to its proposal to acquire Kidman, as announced on 2 May 2019.
  • Kidman and Wesfarmers have entered into a Scheme Implementation Deed under which it is proposed that Wesfarmers will acquire 100% of the shares in Kidman at $1.90 per share by way of a Scheme of Arrangement.
  • Kidman Directors and major shareholders intend to support the Scheme on the basis set out below.

Transaction Overview

Kidman Resources Limited (Kidman or the Company) (ASX:KDR) today announces that Wesfarmers Limited (Wesfarmers) has completed its exclusive period of due diligence and the Company has entered into a Scheme Implementation Deed (SID) with Wesfarmers under which it is proposed that Wesfarmers Lithium Pty Ltd (a wholly owned subsidiary of Wesfarmers) will acquire 100% of the ordinary shares in Kidman for a cash consideration of $1.90 per share by way of a scheme of arrangement (Scheme).

If the Scheme is implemented, Kidman shareholders will receive $1.90 cash per share, which values the equity of Kidman at approximately $776 million and represents an attractive premium of:

  • 47.3% to Kidman's closing share price of $1.29 on 1 May 2019, being the last trading day prior to announcement of the Wesfarmers proposal and entry into the Process and Exclusivity Deed; and
  • 44.4% to the 3 month VWAP as at 1 May 2019.

The Board of Kidman, together with its advisers, has concluded that the Scheme is in the best interests of Kidman shareholders.

The Board recommends that Kidman shareholders vote in favour of the proposed Scheme and each Director intends to vote their shares in favour of the proposed Scheme (in each case, in the absence of a superior proposal and subject to the Independent Expert concluding that the Scheme is in the best interests of shareholders).

1

Kidman Chairman, Mr John Pizzey, said, "We are pleased to recommend this attractive all-cash transaction with Wesfarmers to our shareholders."

"Kidman's focus has been to create value for shareholders through the development of a leading Australian integrated lithium project and we have made significant progress towards achieving this goal."

"However, the overarching objective of the Kidman Board has always been to act in the best interests of shareholders and maximise shareholder value. After careful consideration of the future development pathway for the Mt Holland Lithium Project, the Kidman Board has concluded unanimously that realisation of a significant premium to the undisturbed market value, at a certain cash price, is in the best interests of all our shareholders."

Kidman CEO, Martin Donohue, said "We are extremely proud of the hard work and achievements of all our staff and the significant progress we have made to date in developing the Mt Holland Lithium Project. This transaction rewards shareholders for this progress while delivering them with certain cash value for their investment in Kidman today."

Details of the Scheme

The implementation of the Scheme is subject to various conditions, including:

  • Kidman shareholder approval;
  • an Independent Expert concluding that the Scheme is in the best interests of Kidman shareholders;
  • no "material adverse change", "Kidman prescribed occurrence" or "Covalent regulated event", as defined in the SID;
  • Court approval; and
  • other customary conditions.

Under the SID, Kidman is bound by customary exclusivity provisions including "no shop", "no talk", "notification" and "matching" obligations. A break fee of A$7.7 million will be payable by Kidman in certain circumstances. A full copy of the SID, including all applicable conditions, is attached to this announcement.

On entry into the SID, the Process and Exclusivity Deed announced on 2 May 2019 was automatically terminated. Other than as contained in the SID and summarised above, the other conditions of Wesfarmers' proposal announced on 2 May 2019 are no longer applicable, including the condition regarding documentation of certain commercial matters between Wesfarmers and Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile S.A.

2

Indicative Timetable and Next Steps

It is anticipated that a Scheme Booklet in relation to the proposed Scheme will be sent to Kidman shareholders in late July and that Kidman shareholders will meet to vote on the Scheme in August 2019.

An indicative timetable for the Scheme is set out below:

Early July 2019

Draft Scheme Booklet and Independent Expert's Report submitted to ASIC for review

Mid July 2019

First Court hearing

Late July 2019

Dispatch of Scheme Booklet

Late August 2019

Kidman Scheme meeting

Late August 2019

Second Court hearing

Late August 2019

Effective date

Early September 2019

Scheme record date

Early September 2019

Implementation date

Kidman is being advised by Greenhill & Co. as financial adviser and Maddocks as legal adviser.

For more information

Investors:

Sarah McNally

Investor Relations

Tel: +61 436 611 192

Email: investors@kidmanresources.com

Media:

Olivia Brown

Hayley Morris

MorrisBrown Communications

MorrisBrown Communications

Tel: +61 409 524 960

Tel: +61 407 789 018

Email: olivia@morris-brown.com.au

Email: hayley@morris-brown.com.au

ABOUT KIDMAN RESOURCES

Kidman Resources Limited (ASX:KDR) is developing the world class Mt Holland Lithium Project in a 50:50 joint venture called Covalent Lithium with Sociedad Química y Minera De Chile S.A., the world's largest lithium producer. The Mt Holland Lithium Project comprises a Mine & Concentrator and Refinery and will be a globally significant, low cost, integrated producer of battery-grade lithium hydroxide meeting increased demand from the electric vehicle market.

3

Scheme Implementation Deed

Kidman Resources Limited ACN 143 526 096 and

Wesfarmers Lithium Pty Ltd ACN 633 472 803 and

Wesfarmers Limited ACN 008 984 049

[7872513: 24045061_13]

Lawyers

Collins Square, Tower Two

Level 25, 727 Collins Street

Melbourne VIC 3008

Australia

Telephone 61 3 9258 3555

Facsimile 61 3 9258 3666

info@maddocks.com.au

www.maddocks.com.au

DX 259 Melbourne

Interstate offices

Canberra Sydney

Affiliated offices around the world through the Advoc network - www.advoc.com

Contents

1.

Definitions................................................................................................................................

2

2.

Agreement to proceed with the Scheme ............................................................................

16

2.1

Kidman to propose the Scheme ..............................................................................

16

2.2

Wesfarmers Lithium to assist ..................................................................................

16

2.3

Wesfarmers' obligation ............................................................................................

16

3.

Conditions .............................................................................................................................

17

3.1

Conditions................................................................................................................

17

3.2

Waiver of Conditions................................................................................................

18

3.3

Best endeavours......................................................................................................

18

3.4

Notifications .............................................................................................................

19

3.5

Termination if Scheme has not become Effective by the End Date ........................

19

3.6

Interpretation............................................................................................................

20

4.

Outline of the Scheme ..........................................................................................................

20

5.

Scheme Consideration .........................................................................................................

21

5.1

Scheme Consideration ............................................................................................

21

5.2

Provision of Scheme Consideration ........................................................................

21

5.3

Joint holders ............................................................................................................

21

6.

Implementation of the Scheme............................................................................................

22

6.1

Timetable .................................................................................................................

22

6.2

Kidman's obligations in respect of the Scheme.......................................................

22

6.3

Wesfarmers Lithium's obligations in respect of the Scheme...................................

25

6.4

Preparation of Scheme Booklet...............................................................................

26

7.

Conduct of business.............................................................................................................

28

7.1

Conduct of business ................................................................................................

28

7.2

Access .....................................................................................................................

31

7.3

Discussions with SQM, Covalent Lithium and Offtakers .........................................

31

7.4

Limits on Kidman obligations...................................................................................

32

8.

Appointment of directors .....................................................................................................

33

9.

Releases and Kidman Directors' and officers' insurance ................................................

33

9.1

Kidman Representatives..........................................................................................

33

9.2

Wesfarmers Lithium Representatives......................................................................

34

9.3

Kidman Directors' and officers' insurance ...............................................................

34

10.

Kidman Board recommendations and intentions..............................................................

35

10.1

Kidman Board recommendation ..............................................................................

35

10.2

Kidman Director intentions.......................................................................................

35

11.

Confidentiality, Public announcements and communications ........................................

36

11.1

Confidentiality ..........................................................................................................

36

11.2

Announcement of Scheme ......................................................................................

36

11.3

Public announcements ............................................................................................

37

12.

Warranties..............................................................................................................................

37

12.1

Warranties by Kidman .............................................................................................

37

12.2

Warranties by Wesfarmers Lithium .........................................................................

37

12.3

Warranties by Wesfarmers ......................................................................................

37

12.4

Wesfarmers acknowledgement ...............................................................................

37

Interstate offices

[7872513: 24045061_13]

Canberra Sydney

Affiliated offices around the world through the

Advoc network - www.advoc.com

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Wesfarmers Ltd. published this content on 23 May 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 23 May 2019 00:22:05 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on WESFARMERS LTD
08:23pWESFARMERS : & Kidman enter into Scheme Implementation Deed 190 KB
PU
08:23pKDR : Kidman agrees Scheme Implementation Deed with Wesfarmers 720 KB
PU
05/16WESFARMERS : Advance Notice - Strategy Briefing Day - Sydney 192 KB
PU
05/07WESFARMERS : Sells Coal Assets, Invests in Lithium
AQ
05/02WESFARMERS : targets lithium with Kidman Resources takeover bid
AQ
05/01WESFARMERS : Proposal to acquire Kidman Resources - Briefing presentation 651 KB
PU
05/01KDR : Proposal from Wesfarmers 743 KB
PU
05/01WESFARMERS : Proposal to acquire Kidman Resources
PU
05/01Wesfarmers Plans $545 Million Takeover of Lithium Company Kidman -- Update
DJ
05/01WESFARMERS : Plans $545 Million Takeover of Lithium Company Kidman
DJ
More news
Financials (AUD)
Sales 2019 27 907 M
EBIT 2019 2 865 M
Net income 2019 4 065 M
Debt 2019 1 903 M
Yield 2019 7,49%
P/E ratio 2019 9,99
P/E ratio 2020 20,45
EV / Sales 2019 1,56x
EV / Sales 2020 1,50x
Capitalization 41 623 M
Chart WESFARMERS LTD
Duration : Period :
Wesfarmers Ltd Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends WESFARMERS LTD
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 11
Average target price 32,7  AUD
Spread / Average Target -11%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Robert Scott Chief Executive Officer, MD & Director
Michael Alfred Chaney Non-Executive Chairman
Anthony Gianotti Chief Financial Officer
Anthony John Howarth Independent Non-Executive Director
Wayne Geoffrey Osborn Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
WESFARMERS LTD13.78%28 613
EL PUERTO DE LIVERPOOL SAB DE CV-9.16%8 288
MAGAZINE LUIZA-0.92%8 164
FIVE BELOW INC29.98%7 239
RYOHIN KEIKAKU CO LTD-22.83%5 141
MARUI GROUP CO LTD9.17%4 731
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About