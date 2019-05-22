KDR:Kidman agrees Scheme Implementation Deed with Wesfarmers 720 KB

ASX RELEASE KIDMAN RESOURCES AND WESFARMERS ENTER INTO SCHEME IMPLEMENTATION DEED 23 May 2019 Summary Wesfarmers has completed its exclusive period of due diligence in relation to its proposal to acquire Kidman, as announced on 2 May 2019.

Kidman and Wesfarmers have entered into a Scheme Implementation Deed under which it is proposed that Wesfarmers will acquire 100% of the shares in Kidman at $1.90 per share by way of a Scheme of Arrangement.

Kidman Directors and major shareholders intend to support the Scheme on the basis set out below. Transaction Overview Kidman Resources Limited (Kidman or the Company) (ASX:KDR) today announces that Wesfarmers Limited (Wesfarmers) has completed its exclusive period of due diligence and the Company has entered into a Scheme Implementation Deed (SID) with Wesfarmers under which it is proposed that Wesfarmers Lithium Pty Ltd (a wholly owned subsidiary of Wesfarmers) will acquire 100% of the ordinary shares in Kidman for a cash consideration of $1.90 per share by way of a scheme of arrangement (Scheme). If the Scheme is implemented, Kidman shareholders will receive $1.90 cash per share, which values the equity of Kidman at approximately $776 million and represents an attractive premium of: 47.3% to Kidman's closing share price of $1.29 on 1 May 2019, being the last trading day prior to announcement of the Wesfarmers proposal and entry into the Process and Exclusivity Deed; and

44.4% to the 3 month VWAP as at 1 May 2019. The Board of Kidman, together with its advisers, has concluded that the Scheme is in the best interests of Kidman shareholders. The Board recommends that Kidman shareholders vote in favour of the proposed Scheme and each Director intends to vote their shares in favour of the proposed Scheme (in each case, in the absence of a superior proposal and subject to the Independent Expert concluding that the Scheme is in the best interests of shareholders). 1

Kidman Chairman, Mr John Pizzey, said, "We are pleased to recommend this attractive all-cash transaction with Wesfarmers to our shareholders." "Kidman's focus has been to create value for shareholders through the development of a leading Australian integrated lithium project and we have made significant progress towards achieving this goal." "However, the overarching objective of the Kidman Board has always been to act in the best interests of shareholders and maximise shareholder value. After careful consideration of the future development pathway for the Mt Holland Lithium Project, the Kidman Board has concluded unanimously that realisation of a significant premium to the undisturbed market value, at a certain cash price, is in the best interests of all our shareholders." Kidman CEO, Martin Donohue, said "We are extremely proud of the hard work and achievements of all our staff and the significant progress we have made to date in developing the Mt Holland Lithium Project. This transaction rewards shareholders for this progress while delivering them with certain cash value for their investment in Kidman today." Details of the Scheme The implementation of the Scheme is subject to various conditions, including: Kidman shareholder approval;

an Independent Expert concluding that the Scheme is in the best interests of Kidman shareholders;

no "material adverse change", "Kidman prescribed occurrence" or "Covalent regulated event", as defined in the SID;

Court approval; and

other customary conditions. Under the SID, Kidman is bound by customary exclusivity provisions including "no shop", "no talk", "notification" and "matching" obligations. A break fee of A$7.7 million will be payable by Kidman in certain circumstances. A full copy of the SID, including all applicable conditions, is attached to this announcement. On entry into the SID, the Process and Exclusivity Deed announced on 2 May 2019 was automatically terminated. Other than as contained in the SID and summarised above, the other conditions of Wesfarmers' proposal announced on 2 May 2019 are no longer applicable, including the condition regarding documentation of certain commercial matters between Wesfarmers and Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile S.A. 2

Indicative Timetable and Next Steps It is anticipated that a Scheme Booklet in relation to the proposed Scheme will be sent to Kidman shareholders in late July and that Kidman shareholders will meet to vote on the Scheme in August 2019. An indicative timetable for the Scheme is set out below: Early July 2019 Draft Scheme Booklet and Independent Expert's Report submitted to ASIC for review Mid July 2019 First Court hearing Late July 2019 Dispatch of Scheme Booklet Late August 2019 Kidman Scheme meeting Late August 2019 Second Court hearing Late August 2019 Effective date Early September 2019 Scheme record date Early September 2019 Implementation date Kidman is being advised by Greenhill & Co. as financial adviser and Maddocks as legal adviser. For more information Investors: Sarah McNally Investor Relations Tel: +61 436 611 192 Email: investors@kidmanresources.com Media: Olivia Brown Hayley Morris MorrisBrown Communications MorrisBrown Communications Tel: +61 409 524 960 Tel: +61 407 789 018 Email: olivia@morris-brown.com.au Email: hayley@morris-brown.com.au ABOUT KIDMAN RESOURCES Kidman Resources Limited (ASX:KDR) is developing the world class Mt Holland Lithium Project in a 50:50 joint venture called Covalent Lithium with Sociedad Química y Minera De Chile S.A., the world's largest lithium producer. The Mt Holland Lithium Project comprises a Mine & Concentrator and Refinery and will be a globally significant, low cost, integrated producer of battery-grade lithium hydroxide meeting increased demand from the electric vehicle market. 3

Contents 1. Definitions................................................................................................................................ 2 2. Agreement to proceed with the Scheme ............................................................................ 16 2.1 Kidman to propose the Scheme .............................................................................. 16 2.2 Wesfarmers Lithium to assist .................................................................................. 16 2.3 Wesfarmers' obligation ............................................................................................ 16 3. Conditions ............................................................................................................................. 17 3.1 Conditions................................................................................................................ 17 3.2 Waiver of Conditions................................................................................................ 18 3.3 Best endeavours...................................................................................................... 18 3.4 Notifications ............................................................................................................. 19 3.5 Termination if Scheme has not become Effective by the End Date ........................ 19 3.6 Interpretation............................................................................................................ 20 4. Outline of the Scheme .......................................................................................................... 20 5. Scheme Consideration ......................................................................................................... 21 5.1 Scheme Consideration ............................................................................................ 21 5.2 Provision of Scheme Consideration ........................................................................ 21 5.3 Joint holders ............................................................................................................ 21 6. Implementation of the Scheme............................................................................................ 22 6.1 Timetable ................................................................................................................. 22 6.2 Kidman's obligations in respect of the Scheme....................................................... 22 6.3 Wesfarmers Lithium's obligations in respect of the Scheme................................... 25 6.4 Preparation of Scheme Booklet............................................................................... 26 7. Conduct of business............................................................................................................. 28 7.1 Conduct of business ................................................................................................ 28 7.2 Access ..................................................................................................................... 31 7.3 Discussions with SQM, Covalent Lithium and Offtakers ......................................... 31 7.4 Limits on Kidman obligations................................................................................... 32 8. Appointment of directors ..................................................................................................... 33 9. Releases and Kidman Directors' and officers' insurance ................................................ 33 9.1 Kidman Representatives.......................................................................................... 33 9.2 Wesfarmers Lithium Representatives...................................................................... 34 9.3 Kidman Directors' and officers' insurance ............................................................... 34 10. Kidman Board recommendations and intentions.............................................................. 35 10.1 Kidman Board recommendation .............................................................................. 35 10.2 Kidman Director intentions....................................................................................... 35 11. Confidentiality, Public announcements and communications ........................................ 36 11.1 Confidentiality .......................................................................................................... 36 11.2 Announcement of Scheme ...................................................................................... 36 11.3 Public announcements ............................................................................................ 37 12. Warranties.............................................................................................................................. 37 12.1 Warranties by Kidman ............................................................................................. 37 12.2 Warranties by Wesfarmers Lithium ......................................................................... 37 12.3 Warranties by Wesfarmers ...................................................................................... 37 12.4 Wesfarmers acknowledgement ............................................................................... 37 Interstate offices [7872513: 24045061_13] Canberra Sydney Affiliated offices around the world through the Advoc network - www.advoc.com

