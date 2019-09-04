KDR: Results of meetings - Shareholder approval of Scheme 282 KB
09/04/2019 | 11:22pm EDT
ASX RELEASE
KIDMAN SHAREHOLDERS VOTE IN FAVOUR OF
SCHEME OF ARRANGEMENT
5 September 2019
Scheme Meeting results
Kidman Resources Limited (Kidman or the Company) (ASX: KDR) is pleased to announce that the scheme of arrangement, under which Wesfarmers Lithium Pty Ltd, a wholly-owned subsidiary of Wesfarmers Limited, will acquire all of the issued ordinary shares in Kidman (Scheme), was approved at the Scheme Meeting held in Melbourne earlier today.
The resolution to approve the Scheme, as set out in the Notice of Scheme Meeting attached to the Scheme Booklet dated 30 July 2019, was passed by the requisite majorities of Kidman shareholders.
The final results of the votes cast on the poll were as follows:
Votes For
Votes Against
Total
Abstain
Votes
212,708,215
12,026,647
224,734,862
707,138
% of Votes
94.65%
5.35%
100.00%
-
(excluding
abstentions)
Holders
586
154
740
10
% of Holders
79.19%
20.81%
100.00%
-
(excluding
abstentions)
In accordance with ASX Listing Rule 3.13.2 and section 251AA(2) of the Corporations Act 2001 (Cth), further details of voting can be found at the end of this announcement.
The Scheme remains subject to Court approval at a hearing which has been set for 10.15am on Thursday, 12 September 2019.
If the Scheme is approved by the Court, Kidman shareholders will be entitled to receive the Scheme consideration of $1.90 cash for each Kidman share held by them on the Record Date (currently anticipated to be 7.00pm (AEST) on 18 September 2019) in accordance with the Scheme.
General Meeting results
At the General Meeting of the Company, also held in Melbourne earlier today, the following resolution was approved as an ordinary resolution by a simple majority of votes cast by Kidman shareholders entitled to vote on the resolution:
"That, subject to and conditional on the Scheme becoming Effective and the Implementation Date occurring, approval be given for all purposes, including section 200B and 200E of the Corporations Act, for the giving of termination benefits to any person who currently holds a managerial or executive office (as defined in the Corporations Act) in Kidman Resources Limited as at the date of the passing of this resolution in connection with any of those persons ceasing to hold an office or position in Kidman Resources Limited, on the terms set out in the Explanatory Notes attached to this Notice of Meeting."
The final results of the votes cast on the poll were as follows:
Votes For
Votes Against
Total
Abstain
Votes
196,947,508
18,659,871
215,607,379
1,380,008
% of Votes
91.35%
8.65%
100.00%
-
(excluding
abstentions)
In accordance with ASX Listing Rule 3.13.2 and section 251AA(2) of the Corporations Act 2001 (Cth), further details of voting can be found at the end of this announcement.
For more information
Investors:
Frederick Kotzee
Chief Financial Officer
Tel: +61 3 9671 3801
Email: investors@kidmanresources.com
Media:
Olivia Brown
Hayley Morris
MorrisBrown Communications
MorrisBrown Communications
Tel: +61 409 524 960
Tel: +61 407 789 018
Email: olivia@morris-brown.com.au
Email: hayley@morris-brown.com.au
ABOUT KIDMAN RESOURCES
Kidman Resources Limited (ASX:KDR) is developing the world class Mt Holland Lithium Project in a 50:50 joint venture called Covalent Lithium with Sociedad Química y Minera De Chile S.A., the world's largest lithium producer. The Mt Holland Lithium Project comprises a Mine & Concentrator and Refinery and is expected to be a globally significant, low cost, integrated producer of battery-grade lithium hydroxide meeting increased demand from the electric vehicle market.
Kidman Resources Limited
Scheme Meeting
Thursday, 05 September 2019
Voting Results
The following information is provided in accordance with section 251AA(2) of the Corporations Act 2001 (Cth).
Resolution details
Resolution
Resolution
Type
1. 'That pursuant to, and in accordance with, section 411 of the Corporations Act, the scheme of arrangement proposed between Kidman and the holders of its fully paid ordinary shares, the terms of which are contained in and more precisely described in the Scheme Booklet of
which the notice convening this meeting forms
Special
part, is approved (with or without modification
or conditions as approved by the Federal Court
of Australia) and, subject to approval of the
scheme of arrangement by the Court, the
Kidman Board is authorised to implement the
scheme of arrangement with any such
alterations or conditions'.
Instructions given to validly appointed proxies
(as at proxy close)
For
Against
Proxy's
Abstain
Discretion
210,125,094
11,710,647
361,309
707,138
94.57%
5.27%
0.16%
Number of
Number of
Number of
Number of
Holders
Holders
Holders
Holders FOR
AGAINST
DISCRETIONARY
ABSTAIN
522
152
52
10
71.90%
20.94%
7.16%
Number of votes cast on the poll
(where applicable)
For
Against
Abstain*
212,708,215
12,026,647
707,138
94.65%
5.35%
Number of
Number of
Number of
Holders
Holders
Holders FOR
AGAINST
ABSTAIN*
586
154
10
79.19%
20.81%
Resolution
Result
Carried /
Not Carried
Carried
*Votes cast by a person who abstains on an item are not counted in calculating the required majority on a poll.
Kidman Resources Limited
General Meeting
Thursday, 05 September 2019
Voting Results
The following information is provided in accordance with section 251AA(2) of the Corporations Act 2001 (Cth).
Resolution details
Resolution Resolution Type
1. Approval of potential
termination benefits to Ordinary Kidman Key Management
Personnel (KMP)
Instructions given to validly appointed proxies
(as at proxy close)
For
Against
Proxy's
Abstain
Discretion
195,721,168
18,343,871
299,528
1,085,008
91.30%
8.56%
0.14%
Number of votes cast on the poll
(where applicable)
For
Against
Abstain*
196,947,508 18,659,871 1,380,008
91.35%8.65%
Resolution
Result
Carried /
Not Carried
Carried
* Votes cast by a person who abstains on an item are not counted in calculating the required majority on a poll.
