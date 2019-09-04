KDR: Results of meetings - Shareholder approval of Scheme 282 KB

ASX RELEASE

KIDMAN SHAREHOLDERS VOTE IN FAVOUR OF

SCHEME OF ARRANGEMENT

5 September 2019

Scheme Meeting results

Kidman Resources Limited (Kidman or the Company) (ASX: KDR) is pleased to announce that the scheme of arrangement, under which Wesfarmers Lithium Pty Ltd, a wholly-owned subsidiary of Wesfarmers Limited, will acquire all of the issued ordinary shares in Kidman (Scheme), was approved at the Scheme Meeting held in Melbourne earlier today.

The resolution to approve the Scheme, as set out in the Notice of Scheme Meeting attached to the Scheme Booklet dated 30 July 2019, was passed by the requisite majorities of Kidman shareholders.

The final results of the votes cast on the poll were as follows:

Votes For Votes Against Total Abstain Votes 212,708,215 12,026,647 224,734,862 707,138 % of Votes 94.65% 5.35% 100.00% - (excluding abstentions) Holders 586 154 740 10 % of Holders 79.19% 20.81% 100.00% - (excluding abstentions)

In accordance with ASX Listing Rule 3.13.2 and section 251AA(2) of the Corporations Act 2001 (Cth), further details of voting can be found at the end of this announcement.

The Scheme remains subject to Court approval at a hearing which has been set for 10.15am on Thursday, 12 September 2019.

If the Scheme is approved by the Court, Kidman shareholders will be entitled to receive the Scheme consideration of $1.90 cash for each Kidman share held by them on the Record Date (currently anticipated to be 7.00pm (AEST) on 18 September 2019) in accordance with the Scheme.

