KDR: Results of meetings - Shareholder approval of Scheme 282 KB

WESFARMERS LTD

(WES)
End-of-day quote AUSTRALIAN SECURITIES EXCHANGE LIMITED - 09/04
38.54 AUD   +0.55%
KDR: Results of meetings - Shareholder approval of Scheme

09/04/2019 | 11:22pm EDT

ASX RELEASE

KIDMAN SHAREHOLDERS VOTE IN FAVOUR OF

SCHEME OF ARRANGEMENT

5 September 2019

Scheme Meeting results

Kidman Resources Limited (Kidman or the Company) (ASX: KDR) is pleased to announce that the scheme of arrangement, under which Wesfarmers Lithium Pty Ltd, a wholly-owned subsidiary of Wesfarmers Limited, will acquire all of the issued ordinary shares in Kidman (Scheme), was approved at the Scheme Meeting held in Melbourne earlier today.

The resolution to approve the Scheme, as set out in the Notice of Scheme Meeting attached to the Scheme Booklet dated 30 July 2019, was passed by the requisite majorities of Kidman shareholders.

The final results of the votes cast on the poll were as follows:

Votes For

Votes Against

Total

Abstain

Votes

212,708,215

12,026,647

224,734,862

707,138

% of Votes

94.65%

5.35%

100.00%

-

(excluding

abstentions)

Holders

586

154

740

10

% of Holders

79.19%

20.81%

100.00%

-

(excluding

abstentions)

In accordance with ASX Listing Rule 3.13.2 and section 251AA(2) of the Corporations Act 2001 (Cth), further details of voting can be found at the end of this announcement.

The Scheme remains subject to Court approval at a hearing which has been set for 10.15am on Thursday, 12 September 2019.

If the Scheme is approved by the Court, Kidman shareholders will be entitled to receive the Scheme consideration of $1.90 cash for each Kidman share held by them on the Record Date (currently anticipated to be 7.00pm (AEST) on 18 September 2019) in accordance with the Scheme.

Kidman Resources Limited

ABN 88 143 526 096

NE Suite, Level 30 | 140 William Street | Melbourne Victoria 3000 | Australia

General Meeting results

At the General Meeting of the Company, also held in Melbourne earlier today, the following resolution was approved as an ordinary resolution by a simple majority of votes cast by Kidman shareholders entitled to vote on the resolution:

"That, subject to and conditional on the Scheme becoming Effective and the Implementation Date occurring, approval be given for all purposes, including section 200B and 200E of the Corporations Act, for the giving of termination benefits to any person who currently holds a managerial or executive office (as defined in the Corporations Act) in Kidman Resources Limited as at the date of the passing of this resolution in connection with any of those persons ceasing to hold an office or position in Kidman Resources Limited, on the terms set out in the Explanatory Notes attached to this Notice of Meeting."

The final results of the votes cast on the poll were as follows:

Votes For

Votes Against

Total

Abstain

Votes

196,947,508

18,659,871

215,607,379

1,380,008

% of Votes

91.35%

8.65%

100.00%

-

(excluding

abstentions)

In accordance with ASX Listing Rule 3.13.2 and section 251AA(2) of the Corporations Act 2001 (Cth), further details of voting can be found at the end of this announcement.

For more information

Investors:

Frederick Kotzee

Chief Financial Officer

Tel: +61 3 9671 3801

Email: investors@kidmanresources.com

Media:

Olivia Brown

Hayley Morris

MorrisBrown Communications

MorrisBrown Communications

Tel: +61 409 524 960

Tel: +61 407 789 018

Email: olivia@morris-brown.com.au

Email: hayley@morris-brown.com.au

ABOUT KIDMAN RESOURCES

Kidman Resources Limited (ASX:KDR) is developing the world class Mt Holland Lithium Project in a 50:50 joint venture called Covalent Lithium with Sociedad Química y Minera De Chile S.A., the world's largest lithium producer. The Mt Holland Lithium Project comprises a Mine & Concentrator and Refinery and is expected to be a globally significant, low cost, integrated producer of battery-grade lithium hydroxide meeting increased demand from the electric vehicle market.

Kidman Resources Limited

Scheme Meeting

Thursday, 05 September 2019

Voting Results

The following information is provided in accordance with section 251AA(2) of the Corporations Act 2001 (Cth).

Resolution details

Resolution

Resolution

Type

1. 'That pursuant to, and in accordance with, section 411 of the Corporations Act, the scheme of arrangement proposed between Kidman and the holders of its fully paid ordinary shares, the terms of which are contained in and more precisely described in the Scheme Booklet of

which the notice convening this meeting forms

Special

part, is approved (with or without modification

or conditions as approved by the Federal Court

of Australia) and, subject to approval of the

scheme of arrangement by the Court, the

Kidman Board is authorised to implement the

scheme of arrangement with any such

alterations or conditions'.

Instructions given to validly appointed proxies

(as at proxy close)

For

Against

Proxy's

Abstain

Discretion

210,125,094

11,710,647

361,309

707,138

94.57%

5.27%

0.16%

Number of

Number of

Number of

Number of

Holders

Holders

Holders

Holders FOR

AGAINST

DISCRETIONARY

ABSTAIN

522

152

52

10

71.90%

20.94%

7.16%

Number of votes cast on the poll

(where applicable)

For

Against

Abstain*

212,708,215

12,026,647

707,138

94.65%

5.35%

Number of

Number of

Number of

Holders

Holders

Holders FOR

AGAINST

ABSTAIN*

586

154

10

79.19%

20.81%

Resolution

Result

Carried /

Not Carried

Carried

*Votes cast by a person who abstains on an item are not counted in calculating the required majority on a poll.

Kidman Resources Limited

General Meeting

Thursday, 05 September 2019

Voting Results

The following information is provided in accordance with section 251AA(2) of the Corporations Act 2001 (Cth).

Resolution details

Resolution Resolution Type

1. Approval of potential

termination benefits to Ordinary Kidman Key Management

Personnel (KMP)

Instructions given to validly appointed proxies

(as at proxy close)

For

Against

Proxy's

Abstain

Discretion

195,721,168

18,343,871

299,528

1,085,008

91.30%

8.56%

0.14%

Number of votes cast on the poll

(where applicable)

For

Against

Abstain*

196,947,508 18,659,871 1,380,008

91.35%8.65%

Resolution

Result

Carried /

Not Carried

Carried

* Votes cast by a person who abstains on an item are not counted in calculating the required majority on a poll.

Disclaimer

Wesfarmers Ltd. published this content on 05 September 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 05 September 2019 03:21:08 UTC
EPS Revisions
