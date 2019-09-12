KDR: Scheme becomes effective 5072 KB

ASX RELEASE
SCHEME BECOMES EFFECTIVE
13 September 2019
Kidman Resources Limited (Kidman) (ASX: KDR) announces that a copy of the orders of the Federal Court of Australia (Court), approving the scheme of arrangement under which Wesfarmers Lithium Pty Ltd (a wholly-owned subsidiary of Wesfarmers Limited) will acquire all of the issued ordinary shares in Kidman (Scheme), has been lodged with the Australian Securities and Investments Commission (ASIC) today.
As a result, the Scheme is now legally effective. A copy of the Court's orders as lodged with ASIC is attached to this announcement.
Kidman will now apply for its shares to be suspended from trading on the ASX with effect from the close of trading today.
Timetable and next steps
The timetable for implementation of the Scheme is as follows:
|
Effective Date on which the Scheme comes into
|
13 September 2019
|
effect and is binding on Kidman Shareholders
|
|
Court order lodged with ASIC and announced to
|
|
the ASX
|
|
Last day of trading in Kidman shares on the ASX
|
|
(with Kidman shares suspended from close of
|
|
trading)
|
|
Record Date for determining entitlements to
|
7.00pm (AEST) on 18 September 2019
|
Scheme consideration
|
|
Implementation Date payment of Scheme
|
23 September 2019
|
consideration to be made to eligible Kidman
|
|
Shareholders
|
|
Scheme Consideration
|
On the Implementation Date, Kidman shareholders will receive the Scheme consideration of $1.90 cash for each Kidman share held by them as at the Record Date in accordance with the Scheme.
Shareholder information line
Kidman shareholders who have questions in relation to the Scheme should contact the Kidman shareholder information line on 1800 425 578 (within Australia) or +61 1800 425 578 (outside Australia), Monday to Friday (excluding public holidays), between 7.00am and 7.30pm (AEST).
Kidman Resources Limited
ABN 88 143 526 096
NE Suite, Level 30 | 140 William Street | Melbourne Victoria 3000 | Australia
For more information
Investors:
Frederick Kotzee
Chief Financial Officer
Tel: +61 3 9671 3801
Email: investors@kidmanresources.com
|
Media:
|
|
Olivia Brown
|
Hayley Morris
|
MorrisBrown Communications
|
MorrisBrown Communications
|
Tel: +61 409 524 960
|
Tel: +61 407 789 018
|
Email: olivia@morris-brown.com.au
|
Email: hayley@morris-brown.com.au
ABOUT KIDMAN RESOURCES
Kidman Resources Limited (ASX:KDR) is developing the world class Mt Holland Lithium Project in a 50:50 joint venture called Covalent Lithium with Sociedad Química y Minera De Chile S.A., the world's largest lithium producer. The Mt Holland Lithium Project comprises a Mine & Concentrator and Refinery and is expected to be a globally significant, low cost, integrated producer of battery-grade lithium hydroxide meeting increased demand from the electric vehicle market.
2
Federal Court of Australia
|
District Registry: Victoria
|
|
Division: General
|
No: VID733/2019
|
KIDMAN RESOURCES LIMITED and another named in the schedule
|
Plaintiff
|
|
|
ORDER
|
JUDGE:
|
JUSTICE O'CALLAGHAN
|
DATE OF ORDER:
|
12 September 2019
|
WHERE MADE:
|
Melbourne
OTHER MATTERS:
-
There has been produced to the Court a statement in writing by the Australian Securities and Investments Commission (ASIC) in accordance with subsection 411(17)(b) of the Corporations Act 2001 (Cth) stating that ASIC has no objection to the Scheme of Arrangement referred to in these Orders.
THE COURT ORDERS THAT:
-
Pursuant to subsection 411(4)(b) of the Corporations Act 2001 (Cth) (Act), the Scheme of Arrangement between the Plaintiff and its members agreed to by the said members at the meeting held on 5 September 2019 (the terms of which are as set out in Annexure A to these Orders) (Scheme) be and is hereby approved.
-
Pursuant to subsection 411(12) of the Act, the Plaintiff be exempted from compliance with subsection 411(11) of the Act in relation to the Scheme.
-
Pursuant to rule 39.34 of the Federal Court Rules 2011 (Cth), these Orders be entered forthwith.
Date that entry is stamped: 12 September 2019
Prepared in the Victoria District Registry, Federal Court of Australia
Level 7, Owen Dixon Law Courts, 305 William Street, Telephone 03 8600 3333
