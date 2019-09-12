KDR: Scheme becomes effective 5072 KB

ASX RELEASE

SCHEME BECOMES EFFECTIVE

13 September 2019

Kidman Resources Limited (Kidman) (ASX: KDR) announces that a copy of the orders of the Federal Court of Australia (Court), approving the scheme of arrangement under which Wesfarmers Lithium Pty Ltd (a wholly-owned subsidiary of Wesfarmers Limited) will acquire all of the issued ordinary shares in Kidman (Scheme), has been lodged with the Australian Securities and Investments Commission (ASIC) today.

As a result, the Scheme is now legally effective. A copy of the Court's orders as lodged with ASIC is attached to this announcement.

Kidman will now apply for its shares to be suspended from trading on the ASX with effect from the close of trading today.

Timetable and next steps

The timetable for implementation of the Scheme is as follows:

Effective Date on which the Scheme comes into 13 September 2019 effect and is binding on Kidman Shareholders Court order lodged with ASIC and announced to the ASX Last day of trading in Kidman shares on the ASX (with Kidman shares suspended from close of trading) Record Date for determining entitlements to 7.00pm (AEST) on 18 September 2019 Scheme consideration Implementation Date payment of Scheme 23 September 2019 consideration to be made to eligible Kidman Shareholders Scheme Consideration

On the Implementation Date, Kidman shareholders will receive the Scheme consideration of $1.90 cash for each Kidman share held by them as at the Record Date in accordance with the Scheme.

Shareholder information line

Kidman shareholders who have questions in relation to the Scheme should contact the Kidman shareholder information line on 1800 425 578 (within Australia) or +61 1800 425 578 (outside Australia), Monday to Friday (excluding public holidays), between 7.00am and 7.30pm (AEST).

