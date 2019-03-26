LYC: Non Binding Conditional Indicative Proposal from WES 82 KB

Log in
03/26/2019 | 06:46pm EDT

27 March 2019

NON-BINDING HIGHLY CONDITIONAL INDICATIVE PROPOSAL RECEIVED FROM WESFARMERS

As disclosed to the market on 26 March 2019, Lynas Corporation Ltd (ASX: LYC, OTC:LYSDY) ("Lynas" or the "Company") received an unsolicited indicative non-binding conditional proposal from Wesfarmers Limited (ASX: WES) (Wesfarmers) for an acquisition of 100 per cent of the ordinary shares of Lynas at A$2.25 cash per share (the Indicative Proposal).

The Lynas Board has evaluated the indicative non-binding highly conditional proposal and concluded that it will not engage with Wesfarmers on the terms outlined in the indicative and highly conditional proposal.

In coming to this conclusion, the Board has drawn on the Company's extensive knowledge of stakeholder interests, and current market and operating conditions. It has also consulted with its advisers on the terms of the proposal, and validated its view as to value.

Lynas is a unique company and its value is derived from its strong, irreplaceable assets including:

Lynas' unique position as the only significant Rare Earths miner and processor outside China.

The Mt Weld ore body which is a Tier 1, long life, high grade asset.

The substantial in-house capability and Intellectual Property that Lynas has created over the past six years.

Shareholders do not need to take any action in relation to the Indicative Proposal.

The Board will continue to maximise shareholder value by fully realising the Company's skills and assets and will continue to engage with its shareholders in accordance with its continuous disclosure obligations.

For all media enquiries please contact Jennifer Parker or Lauren Stutchbury from Cannings Corporate Communications on +61 2 8284 9990

Lynas Corporation Ltd

PT17212 Jalan Gebeng 3, Kawasan Perindustrian Gebeng, 26080 Kuantan, Pahang Darul Makmur, Malaysia

Tel: +60 9 582 5200 +60 9 582 5800

Fax: +60 9 582 5291 +60 9 582 5292

www.lynascorp.com

ACN 009 066 648

Disclaimer

Wesfarmers Ltd. published this content on 27 March 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 26 March 2019 22:44:04 UTC
Financials (AUD)
Sales 2019 27 981 M
EBIT 2019 2 864 M
Net income 2019 3 529 M
Debt 2019 1 903 M
Yield 2019 7,84%
P/E ratio 2019 10,32
P/E ratio 2020 19,52
EV / Sales 2019 1,49x
EV / Sales 2020 1,44x
Capitalization 39 718 M
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 13
Average target price 32,8  AUD
Spread / Average Target -6,5%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Robert Scott Chief Executive Officer, MD & Director
Michael Alfred Chaney Non-Executive Chairman
Anthony Gianotti Chief Financial Officer
Anthony John Howarth Independent Non-Executive Director
Wayne Geoffrey Osborn Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
WESFARMERS LTD8.72%28 279
AEON CO LTD10.59%17 800
MAGAZINE LUIZA-4.40%8 668
EL PUERTO DE LIVERPOOL SAB DE CV-5.45%8 330
FIVE BELOW INC16.64%6 655
RYOHIN KEIKAKU CO LTD4.26%6 520
