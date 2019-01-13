Wesfarmers : 1st Half Department-Store Trading Disappoints

By Mike Cherney



SYDNEY--Australian conglomerate Wesfarmers Ltd. (WES.AU) said Monday that sales in its department-store division were disappointing in its fiscal first half, offering a glimpse into earnings reports expected next month.

Wesfarmers said comparable sales at its Kmart chain fell by 0.6% in the half-year ended Dec. 31, though total sales rose by 1%. It said sales growth was impacted by the planned exit from the low-margin DVD category, weak sales in apparel, and moderating growth in "everyday products."

The company, which recently spun out its Coles grocery unit in part to focus on higher-growth businesses, said its department-store unit would report earnings before interest and tax of between 385 million and 400 million Australian dollars (US$277.7 million-US$288.5 million). That excludes gains from the sale of the Kmart Tyre business.

Comparable-sales in its Target chain fared better, rising by 0.5%, Wesfarmers said. It added that trading across other retail divisions were in line with expectations.

The company also said it expected several one-time items to impact next month's results. The largest will be a A$2.1 billion to A$2.3 billion gain from the Coles spin off, followed by a A$670 million to A$680 million gain on the sale of its Bengalla coal-mine stake. Other gains will be booked on the Kmart Tyre sale, and the sale of its interest in Quadrant Energy.

Wesfarmers also said it reduced its net debt position to A$300 million as of Dec. 31, compared to A$3.6 billion six months earlier, as a result of the various transactions.

Wesfarmers will report first-half results on Feb. 21.

-Write to Mike Cherney at mike.cherney@wsj.com