Wesfarmers : 2019 Annual Report

From its origins in 1914 as a Western Australian farmers' cooperative, Wesfarmers has grown into one of Australia's largest listed companies. With headquarters in Perth, Wesfarmers' diverse businesses in this year's review cover: home improvement; apparel, general merchandise and office supplies; an Industrials division with businesses in chemicals, energy and fertilisers and industrial safety products. Prior to demerger and divestment, the Group's businesses also included supermarkets, liquor, hotels and convenience retail; and coal. Wesfarmers is one of Australia's largest private sector employers with approximately 105,000 team members and is owned by approximately 484,000 shareholders.
ABOUT THIS REPORT
This annual report is a summary of Wesfarmers and its subsidiary companies' operations, activities and financial performance and position as at 30 June 2019. In this report references to 'Wesfarmers', 'the company', 'the Group', 'we', 'us' and 'our' refer to Wesfarmers Limited (ABN 28 008 984 049), unless otherwise stated.
References in this report to a 'year' are to the financial year ended 30 June 2019 unless otherwise stated. All dollar figures are expressed in Australian dollars (AUD) unless otherwise stated.
All references to 'Indigenous' people are intended to include Aboriginal and/or Torres Strait Islander people.
Wesfarmers is committed to reducing the environmental footprint associated with the production of this annual report and printed copies are only posted to shareholders who have elected to receive a printed copy. This report is printed on environmentally responsible paper manufactured under ISO 14001 environmental standards.
CONTENTS
OVERVIEW
2019 The year in review
2
Group structure
4
Primary objective
5
Performance overview
6
Chairman's message
8
Managing Director's report
10
Leadership Team
12
OPERATING AND FINANCIAL REVIEW
Operating and financial review
14
Bunnings
24
Kmart Group
30
-
Kmart
32
-
Target
34
Industrials
38
-
Chemicals, Energy and Fertilisers
40
-
Industrial and Safety
45
Officeworks
50
Other activities
56
Group sustainability performance
57
Climate-related financial disclosures
64
Independent Limited Assurance Statement
73
GOVERNANCE
Board of directors
74
Corporate governance overview
76
DIRECTORS'
Directors' report
80
REPORT
-
Remuneration report
85
FINANCIAL
Financial statements
111
STATEMENTS
Notes to the financial statements
117
SIGNED
Directors' declaration
161
Independent auditor's report
162
REPORTS
SHAREHOLDER
Shareholder information
168
AND ASX
Investor information
169
INFORMATION
Five-year financial history
170
Corporate directory
171
Wesfarmers companies
172
Wesfarmers 2019 Annual Report
1
2019
THE YEAR IN REVIEW
FINANCIAL PERFORMANCE
REVENUE
NET PROFIT AFTER TAX
$27.9b
$1.9b
4.3%
13.5%
From continuing operations
From continuing operations and
excluding significant items
CONTRIBUTIONS
DIVIDENDS PER SHARE
$2.78
Including $1.00 special dividend
SALARIES AND
GOVERNMENT TAXES
COMMUNITY
WAGES
AND ROYALTIES
CONTRIBUTIONS
$6.5b
$1.5b
$72m
Includes discontinued operations
Includes discontinued operations
From continuing operations
Significant portfolio repositioning
Successful demerger of Coles and divestment of Kmart Tyre & Auto and interests in Bengalla and Quadrant Energy
2 Wesfarmers 2019 Annual Report
Chemicals, Energy and Fertilisers Continued earnings growth reflecting strong operational performance and customer demand
Relentless focus on improving the customer experience both in-store and online
Ethical sourcing Improved transparency in our supply chain with 3,773 factories and supplier sites in our audit program
Investment and focus on accelerating divisional digital and data capabilities
Bunnings Continued to grow in both consumer and commercial markets across all major trading regions and product categories
Kmart Group Reduced earnings but maintaining strong return
on capital
1.5%
Reduction in total recordable injury frequency rate to
13.5 in continuing operations
Officeworks Continued strong sales growth in stores and online
Wesfarmers 2019 Annual Report
3
This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.
