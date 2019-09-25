Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  AUSTRALIAN SECURITIES EXCHANGE LIMITED  >  Wesfarmers Ltd    WES   AU000000WES1

WESFARMERS LTD

(WES)
  Report  
End-of-day quote. End-of-day quote AUSTRALIAN SECURITIES EXCHANGE LIMITED - 09/24
40.17 AUD   +0.65%
01:43aWESFARMERS : 2019 Corporate Governance Statement and Appendix 4G 3750 KB
PU
12:53aWESFARMERS : 2019 Notice of Annual General Meeting 1214 KB
PU
12:53aWESFARMERS : 2019 Annual Report 9307 KB
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Wesfarmers : 2019 Annual Report 9307 KB

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
09/25/2019 | 12:53am EDT

2019 WESFARMERS ANNUAL REPORT

ABOUT WESFARMERS

From its origins in 1914 as a Western Australian farmers' cooperative, Wesfarmers has grown into one of Australia's largest listed companies. With headquarters in Perth, Wesfarmers' diverse businesses in this year's review cover: home improvement; apparel, general merchandise and office supplies; an Industrials division with businesses in chemicals, energy and fertilisers and industrial safety products. Prior to demerger and divestment, the Group's businesses also included supermarkets, liquor, hotels and convenience retail; and coal. Wesfarmers is one of Australia's largest private sector employers with approximately 105,000 team members and is owned by approximately 484,000 shareholders.

ABOUT THIS REPORT

This annual report is a summary of Wesfarmers and its subsidiary companies' operations, activities and financial performance and position as at 30 June 2019. In this report references to 'Wesfarmers', 'the company', 'the Group', 'we', 'us' and 'our' refer to Wesfarmers Limited (ABN 28 008 984 049), unless otherwise stated.

References in this report to a 'year' are to the financial year ended 30 June 2019 unless otherwise stated. All dollar figures are expressed in Australian dollars (AUD) unless otherwise stated.

All references to 'Indigenous' people are intended to include Aboriginal and/or Torres Strait Islander people.

Wesfarmers is committed to reducing the environmental footprint associated with the production of this annual report and printed copies are only posted to shareholders who have elected to receive a printed copy. This report is printed on environmentally responsible paper manufactured under ISO 14001 environmental standards.

CONTENTS

OVERVIEW

2019 The year in review

2

Group structure

4

Primary objective

5

Performance overview

6

Chairman's message

8

Managing Director's report

10

Leadership Team

12

OPERATING AND FINANCIAL REVIEW

Operating and financial review

14

Bunnings

24

Kmart Group

30

-

Kmart

32

-

Target

34

Industrials

38

-

Chemicals, Energy and Fertilisers

40

-

Industrial and Safety

45

Officeworks

50

Other activities

56

Group sustainability performance

57

Climate-related financial disclosures

64

Independent Limited Assurance Statement

73

GOVERNANCE

Board of directors

74

Corporate governance overview

76

DIRECTORS'

Directors' report

80

REPORT

-

Remuneration report

85

FINANCIAL

Financial statements

111

STATEMENTS

Notes to the financial statements

117

SIGNED

Directors' declaration

161

Independent auditor's report

162

REPORTS

SHAREHOLDER

Shareholder information

168

AND ASX

Investor information

169

INFORMATION

Five-year financial history

170

Corporate directory

171

Wesfarmers companies

172

Wesfarmers 2019 Annual Report

1

2019

THE YEAR IN REVIEW

FINANCIAL PERFORMANCE

REVENUE

NET PROFIT AFTER TAX

$27.9b

$1.9b

4.3%

13.5%

From continuing operations

From continuing operations and

excluding significant items

CONTRIBUTIONS

DIVIDENDS PER SHARE

$2.78

Including $1.00 special dividend

SALARIES AND

GOVERNMENT TAXES

COMMUNITY

WAGES

AND ROYALTIES

CONTRIBUTIONS

$6.5b

$1.5b

$72m

Includes discontinued operations

Includes discontinued operations

From continuing operations

Significant portfolio repositioning

Successful demerger of Coles and divestment of Kmart Tyre & Auto and interests in Bengalla and Quadrant Energy

2 Wesfarmers 2019 Annual Report

Chemicals, Energy and Fertilisers Continued earnings growth reflecting strong operational performance and customer demand

Relentless focus on improving the customer experience both in-store and online

Ethical sourcing Improved transparency in our supply chain with 3,773 factories and supplier sites in our audit program

Investment and focus on accelerating divisional digital and data capabilities

Bunnings Continued to grow in both consumer and commercial markets across all major trading regions and product categories

Kmart Group Reduced earnings but maintaining strong return

on capital

1.5%

Reduction in total recordable injury frequency rate to

13.5 in continuing operations

Officeworks Continued strong sales growth in stores and online

Wesfarmers 2019 Annual Report

3

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Wesfarmers Ltd. published this content on 25 September 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 25 September 2019 04:52:05 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on WESFARMERS LTD
01:43aWESFARMERS : 2019 Corporate Governance Statement and Appendix 4G 3750 KB
PU
12:53aWESFARMERS : 2019 Notice of Annual General Meeting 1214 KB
PU
12:53aWESFARMERS : 2019 Annual Report 9307 KB
PU
12:03aWESFARMERS : 2019 Annual Report
PU
09/24WESFARMERS : Director retirement 643 KB
PU
09/23KDR : Implementation of Scheme of Arrangement 119 KB
PU
09/23WESFARMERS : Completion of Kidman Resources acquisition 224 KB
PU
09/12KDR : Scheme becomes effective 5072 KB
PU
09/11WESFARMERS : Federal Court approves Kidman Scheme of Arrangement 248 KB
PU
09/11KDR : Federal Court approves Scheme of Arrangement 155 KB
PU
More news
Financials (AUD)
Sales 2020 28 861 M
EBIT 2020 2 917 M
Net income 2020 1 985 M
Debt 2020 2 255 M
Yield 2020 3,78%
P/E ratio 2020 23,1x
P/E ratio 2021 22,4x
EV / Sales2020 1,66x
EV / Sales2021 1,59x
Capitalization 45 546 M
Chart WESFARMERS LTD
Duration : Period :
Wesfarmers Ltd Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends WESFARMERS LTD
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus UNDERPERFORM
Number of Analysts 12
Average target price 34,74  AUD
Last Close Price 40,17  AUD
Spread / Highest target -5,40%
Spread / Average Target -13,5%
Spread / Lowest Target -24,1%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Robert Scott Chief Executive Officer, MD & Director
Michael Alfred Chaney Non-Executive Chairman
Anthony Gianotti Managing Director-Industrials
Anthony John Howarth Independent Non-Executive Director
Wayne Geoffrey Osborn Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
WESFARMERS LTD23.12%30 942
MAGAZINE LUIZA61.53%13 136
EL PUERTO DE LIVERPOOL SAB DE CV-11.62%7 537
FIVE BELOW INC25.14%7 140
PLAZA SA--.--%5 158
RYOHIN KEIKAKU CO LTD-92.03%5 001
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group