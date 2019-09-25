Wesfarmers : 2019 Annual Report 9307 KB

From its origins in 1914 as a Western Australian farmers' cooperative, Wesfarmers has grown into one of Australia's largest listed companies. With headquarters in Perth, Wesfarmers' diverse businesses in this year's review cover: home improvement; apparel, general merchandise and office supplies; an Industrials division with businesses in chemicals, energy and fertilisers and industrial safety products. Prior to demerger and divestment, the Group's businesses also included supermarkets, liquor, hotels and convenience retail; and coal. Wesfarmers is one of Australia's largest private sector employers with approximately 105,000 team members and is owned by approximately 484,000 shareholders.

ABOUT THIS REPORT

This annual report is a summary of Wesfarmers and its subsidiary companies' operations, activities and financial performance and position as at 30 June 2019. In this report references to 'Wesfarmers', 'the company', 'the Group', 'we', 'us' and 'our' refer to Wesfarmers Limited (ABN 28 008 984 049), unless otherwise stated.

References in this report to a 'year' are to the financial year ended 30 June 2019 unless otherwise stated. All dollar figures are expressed in Australian dollars (AUD) unless otherwise stated.