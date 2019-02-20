Wesfarmers : 2019 Half-Year Report (incorporating Appendix 4D) 1245 KB

20 February 2019

The Manager

Company Announcements Office Australia Securities Exchange

Dear Manager,

HALF-YEAR REPORT TO 31 DECEMBER 2018

In accordance with ASX Listing Rule 4.2A, attached is the 2019 Half-year Report (incorporating Appendix 4D).

It is recommended that the report be read in conjunction with the Annual Financial Report of Wesfarmers Limited for the period ended 30 June 2018, together with any public announcements made by Wesfarmers Limited in accordance with its continuous disclosure obligations arising under the Corporations Act 2001.

An analyst briefing will be held at 10:00am AWST / 1:00pm AEDT on Thursday, 21 February 2019. This briefing will be webcast and is accessible via our website at www.wesfarmers.com.au.

Yours faithfully,

L J KENYON COMPANY SECRETARY

INCORPORATING APPENDIX 4D

For the six months ended 31 December 2018

It is recommended that the 2019 Half-year Report is read in conjunction with the annual financial report of Wesfarmers Limited as at 30 June 2018 together with any public announcements made by Wesfarmers Limited and its controlled entities during the half-year ended 31 December 2018 in accordance with the continuous disclosure obligations arising under the Corporations Act 2001

Wesfarmers Limited ABN 28 008 984 049

THE PRIMARY OBJECTIVE OF WESFARMERS IS TO PROVIDE A SATISFACTORY RETURN TO SHAREHOLDERS

We believe it is only possible to achieve this over the long term by:

anticipating the needs of our customers and delivering competitive goods and serviceslooking after our team members and providing a safe, fulfilling work environment

engaging fairly with our suppliers, and sourcing ethically and sustainably

supporting the communities in which we operate

taking care of the environmentacting with integrity and honesty in all of our dealings

4

Appendix 4D

5

Directors' Report

6

- Review of results and operations 11

- Divisional performance overview 22

- Auditor's independence declaration

23

Financial Statements

40

Directors' Declaration

41

Independent auditor's review report to the members of Wesfarmers Limited

43 Additional Disclosures

43 - 2019 half-year retail sales results

44 45 49

- Store network

- Five-year history - financial performance and key metrics

Corporate directory

About Wesfarmers

From its origins in 1914 as a Western Australian farmers' cooperative, Wesfarmers has grown into one of Australia's largest listed companies. With headquarters in Western Australia, its diverse business operations cover: home improvement and outdoor living; apparel and general merchandise; office supplies; and an Industrials division with businesses in chemicals, energy and fertilisers, and industrial and safety products. Wesfarmers is one of Australia's largest private sector employers with around 105,000 employees (including more than 1,800 Indigenous team members) and approximately 490,000 shareholders.

About this report

This Half-year Report is a summary of Wesfarmers' and its subsidiary companies' operations and financial positions as at

31 December 2018 and performance for the half-year ended on that date.

In this report references to 'Wesfarmers', 'the company', 'the Group', 'we', 'us' and 'our' refer to Wesfarmers Limited

(ABN 28 008 984 049) unless otherwise stated.

References in this report to the 'half-year' are to the financial period 1 July 2018 to 31 December 2018 unless otherwise stated. The previous corresponding period (pcp) is the half-year ended 31 December 2017.

All dollar figures are expressed in Australian dollars (AUD) unless otherwise stated.

Appendix 4D

For the half-year ended 31 December 2018

Results for announcement to the market

Revenue from continuing operations

Revenue from discontinued operationsa Profit after tax attributable to members: - From continuing operationsb - From discontinued operationsa,c

Net profit for the period attributable to members Interim dividend (fully-franked) per share Special dividend (fully-franked) per share

Record date for determining entitlements to the interim dividend and special dividend

Payment date for interim dividend and special dividend Net tangible assets per ordinary share

Operating cash flow per share

up 10.4% to $1,080 million

$3,458 million

$4,538 million (2017: $212 million)

100 cents (2017: 103 cents)

100 cents (2017: 0 cents)

5:00pm (AWST) 27 February 2019

10 April 2019

$6.41 (2017: $4.31)

$1.75 (2017: $2.56)

a

2018 discontinued operations relate to Coles Group Limited (Coles) which was demerged in November 2018 and Wesfarmers' interest in the Bengalla Coal Mine (Bengalla), Tyre and Auto Pty Ltd (KTAS) and Wesfarmers' indirect interest in Quadrant Energy Holdings

Pty Ltd (Quadrant Energy), which were disposed of during the year.

b Continuing operations for 2017 exclude Target's non-cash impairment of $300 million after tax.

c Discontinued operations for 2018 comprises the $297 million post-tax trading result for Coles, Bengalla, KTAS and Quadrant Energy, including a $102 million post-tax provision for supply chain automation in Coles, and the $2,252 million post-tax gain on demerger of Coles, the $583 million post-tax gain on disposal of Bengalla, the $219 million post-tax gain on disposal of KTAS and the $107 million (US $76 million) post-tax gain on disposal of Quadrant Energy.

Dividend Investment Plan

The company operates a Dividend Investment Plan (the Plan) which allows eligible shareholders to elect to invest dividends, including special dividends, in ordinary shares which rank equally with Wesfarmers ordinary shares. The allocation price for shares under the Plan will be calculated as the average of the daily volume weighted average price of Wesfarmers ordinary shares on each of the 20 consecutive trading days from and including the third trading day after the record date of 27 February 2019 for participation in the Plan, being 4 March 2019 to 29 March 2019.

The last date for receipt of applications to participate in or to cease or vary participation in the Plan is by 5:00pm (AWST) on 28 February 2019. The Directors have determined that no discount shall apply to the allocation price and the Plan will not be underwritten. It is the company's expectation that shares allocated under the Plan will be acquired on-market. Shares will be transferred to participants on 10 April 2019. A broker will be engaged to assist in this process.

Further information

Further information to assist in the understanding of the financial results presented above is provided throughout this Half-year Report.