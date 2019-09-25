Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  AUSTRALIAN SECURITIES EXCHANGE LIMITED  >  Wesfarmers Ltd    WES   AU000000WES1

WESFARMERS LTD

(WES)
  Report  
End-of-day quote. End-of-day quote AUSTRALIAN SECURITIES EXCHANGE LIMITED - 09/24
40.17 AUD   +0.65%
01:43aWESFARMERS : 2019 Corporate Governance Statement and Appendix 4G 3750 KB
PU
12:53aWESFARMERS : 2019 Notice of Annual General Meeting 1214 KB
PU
12:53aWESFARMERS : 2019 Annual Report 9307 KB
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Wesfarmers : 2019 Notice of Annual General Meeting 1214 KB

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
09/25/2019 | 12:53am EDT

25 September 2019

The Manager

Market Announcements Office

Australian Securities Exchange

Dear Manager,

2019 NOTICE OF ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING

The following documents will be mailed to shareholders on or before Friday 11 October 2019 in relation to the 2019 Annual General Meeting of Wesfarmers Limited to be held on Thursday 14 November 2019 at 1:00pm (Perth time):

  • Letter to shareholders;
  • Notice of Meeting (including the Explanatory Notes);
  • Voting Form;
  • Invitation to events preceding the meeting; and
  • 2019 Annual Report (if requested).

The 2019 Annual Report is available on the company's website at www.wesfarmers.com.au.

Shareholders will be able to submit their direct vote or proxy vote instructions from Friday 11 October 2019 in accordance with the instructions on the Voting Form.

Yours faithfully,

A Spaseska

Executive General Manager

Company Secretariat & Group Risk

Dear Shareholder,

ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING - THURSDAY 14 NOVEMBER 2019 AT 1:00PM (PERTH TIME)

It is my pleasure to invite you to attend the 2019 Annual General Meeting of Wesfarmers Limited (Meeting). Please find enclosed the following:

1. Notice of Meeting (including the Explanatory Notes); 2. Personalised Voting Form and return envelope; and 3. Invitation to events preceding the Meeting.

A copy of the 2019 Annual Report is available on the company's website (www­ .wesfarmers.com.au).

Annual General Meeting details

The Meeting is being held at the Perth Convention and Exhibition Centre, Mounts Bay Road, Perth, Western Australia, on Thursday 14 November 2019 at 1:00pm (Perth time). The registration desk will be open from 11:00am. Details of the resolutions to be considered at the Meeting, and a map of the venue, are included in the enclosed Notice of Meeting.

For your convenience, there is a car park underneath the Perth Convention and Exhibition Centre. Undercover parking is available at a cost of $6.00 per hour.

Attendance at the Meeting and voting

If you will be attending the Meeting, please bring this letter with you and present it at the registration desk. The bar code at the top of this page will assist in registering your attendance.

If you are unable to attend the Meeting but wish to vote on any of the resolutions to be considered at the Meeting, you are encouraged to complete and return the enclosed Voting Form in accordance with the instructions on the form.

Please complete the direct voting section OR the proxy voting section on the Voting Form to ensure your vote is valid. Alternatively, you can submit your voting instructions online at www­ .investorvote.com.au. You can also vote online using your smartphone. Scan the QR code on the Voting Form with your smartphone and follow the instructions provided. To scan the QR code you will need to have already downloaded a free QR code reader app to your phone.

Pre-Meeting events

This year we will again be holding special events prior to the Meeting, commencing at 11:00am (Perth time). Details of these events are included in the enclosed invitation. If you would like to attend, please complete the enclosed card and return it to us or register online at www.wesfarmers.com.au/agm.

Webcast

Shareholders who cannot attend the Meeting will be able to watch and listen to the business of the Meeting via webcast on our website (www­ .wesfarmers.com.au).

We look forward to seeing you at the Meeting. Yours sincerely,

Michael Chaney AO

Chairman

25 September 2019

Wesfarmers Limited

Level 14, Brookfield Place Tower 2 www.wesfarmers.com.au

ABN 28 008 984 049

123 St Georges Terrace

Perth WA 6000

247223_07_V10

2019 NOTICE OF MEETING

Notice is given that the 38th Annual General Meeting of Wesfarmers Limited will be held at the Perth Convention and Exhibition Centre, Mounts Bay Road, Perth, Western Australia on Thursday 14 November 2019 at 1:00pm (Perth time).

Registration will open at 11:00am.

WESFARMERS LIMITED ABN 28 008 984 049

CONTENTS

  1. Business of the Meeting
  1. Important Information
  1. Explanatory Notes
  1. Item 1 - Financial Statements and Reports
  1. Items 2(a) to 2(d) - Election of Directors
  1. Item 3 - Adoption of the Remuneration Report

13 Item 4 - Grant of Restricted Shares and Performance Shares to the Group Managing Director

19 Venue Information - Perth Convention and Exhibition Centre

2 Wesfarmers 2019 Notice of Meeting

BUSINESS OF THE MEETING

All items of business at the Annual General Meeting (Meeting) are ordinary resolutions. Ordinary resolutions require a simple majority of votes cast by shareholders entitled to vote on the resolution.

1 Financial Statements and Reports

To receive and consider the financial statements and the reports of the directors and of the auditors for the year ended 30 June 2019.

Note: There is no requirement for shareholders to approve the financial statements and reports.

2 Election of Directors

To consider and, if thought fit, approve the re-election of each of the following directors:

  1. Ms Vanessa Miscamble Wallace; and
  2. Ms Jennifer Anne Westacott AO,

who retire by rotation in accordance with Wesfarmers' Constitution and the ASX Listing Rules, and being eligible, offer themselves for re-election, and the election of:

  1. Mr Michael (Mike) Roche; and
  2. Ms Sharon Lee Warburton,

who having been appointed as directors of the company since the last Annual General Meeting, retire in accordance with Wesfarmers' Constitution, the Corporations Act 2001, and the ASX Listing Rules and, being eligible, offer themselves for election.

Mr Anthony (Tony) John Howarth AO will retire as a director at the conclusion of the Meeting and will not be seeking re-election.

Each re-election and election will be voted on as a separate ordinary resolution.

3 Adoption of the Remuneration Report

To consider and, if thought fit, approve the Remuneration Report for the year ended 30 June 2019, as set out in the 2019 Annual Report.

Note: This resolution is advisory only and does not bind Wesfarmers or the directors.

Voting exclusion statement

Wesfarmers will disregard any votes cast on Item 3:

  • by or on behalf of a member of the key management personnel whose remuneration details are included in the Remuneration Report, or their closely related parties; and
  • by a person who is a member of the key management personnel as at the date of the Meeting or their closely related parties as proxy,

3

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Wesfarmers Ltd. published this content on 25 September 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 25 September 2019 04:52:05 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on WESFARMERS LTD
01:43aWESFARMERS : 2019 Corporate Governance Statement and Appendix 4G 3750 KB
PU
12:53aWESFARMERS : 2019 Notice of Annual General Meeting 1214 KB
PU
12:53aWESFARMERS : 2019 Annual Report 9307 KB
PU
12:03aWESFARMERS : 2019 Annual Report
PU
09/24WESFARMERS : Director retirement 643 KB
PU
09/23KDR : Implementation of Scheme of Arrangement 119 KB
PU
09/23WESFARMERS : Completion of Kidman Resources acquisition 224 KB
PU
09/12KDR : Scheme becomes effective 5072 KB
PU
09/11WESFARMERS : Federal Court approves Kidman Scheme of Arrangement 248 KB
PU
09/11KDR : Federal Court approves Scheme of Arrangement 155 KB
PU
More news
Financials (AUD)
Sales 2020 28 861 M
EBIT 2020 2 917 M
Net income 2020 1 985 M
Debt 2020 2 255 M
Yield 2020 3,78%
P/E ratio 2020 23,1x
P/E ratio 2021 22,4x
EV / Sales2020 1,66x
EV / Sales2021 1,59x
Capitalization 45 546 M
Chart WESFARMERS LTD
Duration : Period :
Wesfarmers Ltd Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends WESFARMERS LTD
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus UNDERPERFORM
Number of Analysts 12
Average target price 34,74  AUD
Last Close Price 40,17  AUD
Spread / Highest target -5,40%
Spread / Average Target -13,5%
Spread / Lowest Target -24,1%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Robert Scott Chief Executive Officer, MD & Director
Michael Alfred Chaney Non-Executive Chairman
Anthony Gianotti Managing Director-Industrials
Anthony John Howarth Independent Non-Executive Director
Wayne Geoffrey Osborn Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
WESFARMERS LTD23.12%30 942
MAGAZINE LUIZA61.53%13 136
EL PUERTO DE LIVERPOOL SAB DE CV-11.62%7 537
FIVE BELOW INC25.14%7 140
PLAZA SA--.--%5 158
RYOHIN KEIKAKU CO LTD-92.03%5 001
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group