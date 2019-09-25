Wesfarmers : 2019 Notice of Annual General Meeting 1214 KB

Dear Shareholder,

ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING - THURSDAY 14 NOVEMBER 2019 AT 1:00PM (PERTH TIME)

It is my pleasure to invite you to attend the 2019 Annual General Meeting of Wesfarmers Limited (Meeting). Please find enclosed the following:

1. Notice of Meeting (including the Explanatory Notes); 2. Personalised Voting Form and return envelope; and 3. Invitation to events preceding the Meeting.

A copy of the 2019 Annual Report is available on the company's website (www­ .wesfarmers.com.au).

Annual General Meeting details

The Meeting is being held at the Perth Convention and Exhibition Centre, Mounts Bay Road, Perth, Western Australia, on Thursday 14 November 2019 at 1:00pm (Perth time). The registration desk will be open from 11:00am. Details of the resolutions to be considered at the Meeting, and a map of the venue, are included in the enclosed Notice of Meeting.

For your convenience, there is a car park underneath the Perth Convention and Exhibition Centre. Undercover parking is available at a cost of $6.00 per hour.

Attendance at the Meeting and voting

If you will be attending the Meeting, please bring this letter with you and present it at the registration desk. The bar code at the top of this page will assist in registering your attendance.

If you are unable to attend the Meeting but wish to vote on any of the resolutions to be considered at the Meeting, you are encouraged to complete and return the enclosed Voting Form in accordance with the instructions on the form.

Please complete the direct voting section OR the proxy voting section on the Voting Form to ensure your vote is valid. Alternatively, you can submit your voting instructions online at www­ .investorvote.com.au. You can also vote online using your smartphone. Scan the QR code on the Voting Form with your smartphone and follow the instructions provided. To scan the QR code you will need to have already downloaded a free QR code reader app to your phone.

Pre-Meeting events

This year we will again be holding special events prior to the Meeting, commencing at 11:00am (Perth time). Details of these events are included in the enclosed invitation. If you would like to attend, please complete the enclosed card and return it to us or register online at www.wesfarmers.com.au/agm.

Webcast

Shareholders who cannot attend the Meeting will be able to watch and listen to the business of the Meeting via webcast on our website (www­ .wesfarmers.com.au).

We look forward to seeing you at the Meeting. Yours sincerely,