Wesfarmers : 2019 Strategy Briefing Day Presentation 7718 KB

WESFARMERS LTD

(WES)
Wesfarmers : 2019 Strategy Briefing Day Presentation

06/12/2019 | 06:54pm EDT

13 June 2019

The Manager

Company Announcements Office

Australian Securities Exchange

Dear Manager,

2019 STRATEGY BRIEFING DAY PRESENTATION

Following is a presentation that is to be given today at a Strategy Briefing Day in Sydney which is scheduled to commence at 6:30am AWST / 8:30am AEST.

The briefing will be webcast and accessible via our website at www.wesfarmers.com.au.

Yours faithfully,

LJ KENYON

COMPANY SECRETARY

Strategy Briefing Day

To be held on 13 June 2019

Agenda

Time

Topic

Presenter

8:00 - 8:30am

Registration

8:30 - 9:30am

Introduction & Group Overview

Rob Scott & Anthony Gianotti

9:30 - 10:15am

Bunnings

Michael Schneider

10:15 - 11:00am

Kmart Group

Ian Bailey & Marina Joanou

11:00 - 11:20am

Morning tea break

11:20am - 12:05pm

Industrials

David Baxby

12:05 - 12:35pm

Officeworks

Sarah Hunter

12:35 - 12:40pm

Close

Rob Scott

12:40 - 1:30pm

Lunch

Introduction & Group Overview

Rob Scott

Managing Director, Wesfarmers Limited

Wesfarmers' primary objective

Wesfarmers' primary objective is to provide a satisfactory return to shareholders

We believe it is only possible to achieve this over the long term by:

Anticipating the needs of our customers & delivering competitive goods & services

Looking after our team members & providing a safe, fulfilling work environment

Engaging fairly with our suppliers & sourcing ethically & sustainably

Supporting the communities

Taking care of the environment

Acting with integrity & honesty

in which we operate

in all of our dealings

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Wesfarmers Ltd. published this content on 13 June 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 12 June 2019 22:53:08 UTC
