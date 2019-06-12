Wesfarmers : 2019 Strategy Briefing Day Presentation 7718 KB

13 June 2019

The Manager

Company Announcements Office

Australian Securities Exchange

Dear Manager,

2019 STRATEGY BRIEFING DAY PRESENTATION

Following is a presentation that is to be given today at a Strategy Briefing Day in Sydney which is scheduled to commence at 6:30am AWST / 8:30am AEST.

The briefing will be webcast and accessible via our website at www.wesfarmers.com.au.

Yours faithfully,

LJ KENYON

COMPANY SECRETARY