Wesfarmers : 2019 Strategy Briefing Day Presentation 7718 KB

13 June 2019
The Manager
Company Announcements Office
Australian Securities Exchange
Dear Manager,
2019 STRATEGY BRIEFING DAY PRESENTATION
Following is a presentation that is to be given today at a Strategy Briefing Day in Sydney which is scheduled to commence at 6:30am AWST / 8:30am AEST.
The briefing will be webcast and accessible via our website at www.wesfarmers.com.au.
Yours faithfully,
LJ KENYON
COMPANY SECRETARY
To be held on 13 June 2019
Agenda
|
Time
|
Topic
|
Presenter
|
|
|
|
8:00 - 8:30am
|
Registration
|
|
|
|
|
8:30 - 9:30am
|
Introduction & Group Overview
|
Rob Scott & Anthony Gianotti
|
9:30 - 10:15am
|
Bunnings
|
Michael Schneider
|
10:15 - 11:00am
|
Kmart Group
|
Ian Bailey & Marina Joanou
|
|
|
|
11:00 - 11:20am
|
Morning tea break
|
|
|
|
|
11:20am - 12:05pm
|
Industrials
|
David Baxby
|
12:05 - 12:35pm
|
Officeworks
|
Sarah Hunter
|
12:35 - 12:40pm
|
Close
|
Rob Scott
|
|
|
|
12:40 - 1:30pm
|
Lunch
|
|
|
|
2019 Strategy Briefing Day | 2
Introduction & Group Overview
Rob Scott
Managing Director, Wesfarmers Limited
Wesfarmers' primary objective
Wesfarmers' primary objective is to provide a satisfactory return to shareholders
We believe it is only possible to achieve this over the long term by:
Anticipating the needs of our customers & delivering competitive goods & services
Looking after our team members & providing a safe, fulfilling work environment
Engaging fairly with our suppliers & sourcing ethically & sustainably
|
Supporting the communities
|
Taking care of the environment
|
Acting with integrity & honesty
|
in which we operate
|
|
in all of our dealings
Group Overview | 2019 Strategy Briefing Day | 4
This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.
Disclaimer
Wesfarmers Ltd. published this content on 13 June 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 12 June 2019 22:53:08 UTC