Wesfarmers : Acquisition of Catch Group Holdings Limited - ACCC clearance 244 KB

5 August 2019

Acquisition of Catch Group Holdings Limited - ACCC clearance

Wesfarmers Limited today announced that it has received confirmation from the Australian Competition and Consumer Commission (ACCC) that it will not oppose Wesfarmers' proposed acquisition of Catch Group Holdings Limited. Clearance from the ACCC was a condition precedent for the transaction.

Subject to the satisfaction of the remaining completion obligations, completion of the transaction is expected to occur during August 2019.

For more information: