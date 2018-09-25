Wesfarmers : Advance Notice-2019 Coles First Quarter Retail Sales Results 22 KB

25 September 2018
The Manager
Company Announcements Office Australian Securities Exchange
Dear Manager,
ADVANCE NOTICE - 2019 COLES FIRST QUARTER RETAIL SALES RESULTS
Wesfarmers will announce the 2019 first quarter retail sales results for Coles on Monday 15 October 2018.
An analyst briefing will be held at 8:00am AWST / 11:00am AEDT following the release of the Coles retail sales results announcement. This briefing will be webcast and accessible via our website at www.wesfarmers.com.au.
Yours faithfully,
LJ KENYON COMPANY SECRETARY
Disclaimer
Wesfarmers Ltd. published this content on 25 September 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 25 September 2018 03:18:00 UTC