Wesfarmers : Advance Notice-2019 Coles First Quarter Retail Sales Results 22 KB

25 September 2018

ADVANCE NOTICE - 2019 COLES FIRST QUARTER RETAIL SALES RESULTS

Wesfarmers will announce the 2019 first quarter retail sales results for Coles on Monday 15 October 2018.

An analyst briefing will be held at 8:00am AWST / 11:00am AEDT following the release of the Coles retail sales results announcement. This briefing will be webcast and accessible via our website at www.wesfarmers.com.au.

