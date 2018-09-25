Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  AUSTRALIAN SECURITIES EXCHANGE LIMITED  >  Wesfarmers Ltd    WES   AU000000WES1

WESFARMERS LTD (WES)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsAnalysisCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsTweets
OFFRE

Wesfarmers : Advance Notice-2019 Coles First Quarter Retail Sales Results 22 KB

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
09/25/2018 | 05:19am CEST

25 September 2018

The Manager

Company Announcements Office Australian Securities Exchange

Dear Manager,

ADVANCE NOTICE - 2019 COLES FIRST QUARTER RETAIL SALES RESULTS

Wesfarmers will announce the 2019 first quarter retail sales results for Coles on Monday 15 October 2018.

An analyst briefing will be held at 8:00am AWST / 11:00am AEDT following the release of the Coles retail sales results announcement. This briefing will be webcast and accessible via our website at www.wesfarmers.com.au.

Yours faithfully,

LJ KENYON COMPANY SECRETARY

Disclaimer

Wesfarmers Ltd. published this content on 25 September 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 25 September 2018 03:18:00 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on WESFARMERS LTD
05:19aWESFARMERS : Advance Notice-2019 Coles First Quarter Retail Sales Results 22 KB
PU
09/18SANTANA MINERALS : Becker gold project
AQ
09/18WESFARMERS : Change of Director's Interest Notice - R Scott
PU
09/18WESFARMERS : Update - Dividend/Distribution - WES 33 KB
PU
09/18WESFARMERS : Dividend Investment Plan Allocation Price 22 KB
PU
09/17WESFARMERS : Director retirement
PU
09/17WESFARMERS : 2018 Sustainability Report 269 KB
PU
09/17WESFARMERS : Director retirement 247 KB
PU
09/17WESFARMERS : 2018 Wesfarmers Sustainability Report released
PU
08/23WESFARMERS : Coles demerger update - Coles Board appointments 263 KB
PU
More news
News from SeekingAlpha
08/15Wesfarmers Ltd. ADR 2018 Q4 - Results - Earnings Call Slides 
06/07Wesfarmers (WFAFY) 2018 Strategy Briefing Day - Slideshow 
04/1250 Consumer Defensive Sector Stocks For Top Yields And Net Gains 
03/16Wesfarmers (WFAFY) Announces Intention To Demerge Coles - Slideshow 
2017Brokers Tag 3 High-Yield Consumer Defensive Dogs For Solid Gains 
Financials (AUD)
Sales 2019 69 199 M
EBIT 2019 4 420 M
Net income 2019 3 399 M
Debt 2019 2 405 M
Yield 2019 4,63%
P/E ratio 2019 17,06
P/E ratio 2020 18,24
EV / Sales 2019 0,85x
EV / Sales 2020 0,82x
Capitalization 56 511 M
Chart WESFARMERS LTD
Duration : Period :
Wesfarmers Ltd Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends WESFARMERS LTD
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 11
Average target price 48,0  AUD
Spread / Average Target -3,7%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Robert Scott Chief Executive Officer, MD & Director
Michael Alfred Chaney Non-Executive Chairman
Anthony Gianotti Chief Financial Officer
Anthony John Howarth Independent Non-Executive Director
Wayne Geoffrey Osborn Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
WESFARMERS LTD12.20%41 195
AEON CO LTD36.43%20 282
EL PUERTO DE LIVERPOOL SAB DE CV11.55%9 965
RYOHIN KEIKAKU CO LTD-5.19%8 427
FIVE BELOW INC88.86%7 053
ETSY INC132.47%5 838
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.