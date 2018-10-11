Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  AUSTRALIAN SECURITIES EXCHANGE LIMITED  >  Wesfarmers Ltd    WES   AU000000WES1

WESFARMERS LTD (WES)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
End-of-day quote. End-of-day quote  - 10/10
48.95 AUD   +0.33%
01:23aWESFARMERS : Appointment of Officeworks Managing Director
PU
10/10WESFARMERS LTD : quaterly sales release
10/08SANTANA MINERAL : Becker gold project
AQ
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsAnalysisCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsTweets

Wesfarmers : Appointment of Officeworks Managing Director

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
10/11/2018 | 01:23am CEST

11 October 2018

Appointment of Officeworks Managing Director

Wesfarmers has today announced the appointment of Sarah Hunter as Managing Director of Officeworks, Australia's leading retailer and supplier of office products and solutions for micro-, small-and medium-sized businesses, students and households. Ms Hunter's appointment follows a global search process and will be effective from 1 January 2019. She succeeds Mark Ward who is retiring from this role and will become a Senior Advisor to Wesfarmers.

Ms Hunter joined Coles in 2010 and is currently its Demerger Program Director, overseeing Coles' implementation of the proposed demerger from Wesfarmers. Prior to this role, she held the positions of General Manager Workplace Strategy, State General Manager Victoria, Financial Controller and General Manager of Finance for Coles Express, Coles Liquor and Coles Supermarket Operations.

Wesfarmers Managing Director Rob Scott said he was pleased to have someone of Ms Hunter's ability assuming the leadership role at Officeworks, as the business moves to its next phase of growth.

"Over the last eight years, Sarah has been an important player in the turnaround at Coles, with a range of leadership positions spanning operations, finance and commercial roles. In addition to leading Coles' Victorian state operations, with sales of $8 billion and approximately 24,000 team members, Sarah has been part of the Liquor and Coles Express leadership teams. Sarah demonstrates exceptional commerciality and is well equipped to lead the Officeworks team."

Ms Hunter will report to Mr Scott and join the Wesfarmers Leadership Team.

Ms Hunter said she is excited to be assuming the role of Managing Director at Officeworks and to join the Wesfarmers Leadership Team.

"It is a privilege to lead this outstanding retail brand, and I look forward to getting started in the new year," Ms Hunter said.

Mr Scott also paid tribute to outgoing Managing Director Mark Ward.

"For over 11 years, Mark has been a tremendous leader of Officeworks, with earnings growing at a compound annual growth rate of more than 10 per cent over the period. I'm very grateful to Mark for all that he and the team have achieved, and really pleased that he will maintain a continued involvement with the Wesfarmers Group when he retires from the Officeworks role."

For further information:

Media

Investors

Cathy Bolt

Erik du Plessis

Media and External Affairs Manager

Manager, Investor Relations

+61 8 9327 4423 or +61 417 813 804

+61 8 9327 4603 or +61 439 211 630

CBolt@wesfarmers.com.au

EduPlessis@wesfarmers.com.au

Wesfarmers Limited

Page 2 of 2

Profile

Sarah Hunter

Sarah joined Coles in 2010 and is currently the Demerger Program Director, overseeing the implementation of the proposed demerger of the Coles business from Wesfarmers. Prior to this role, she held the positions of General Manager Workplace Strategy, State General Manager Victoria, Financial Controller and General Manager of Finance for Coles Express, Coles Liquor and Coles Supermarket Operations.

Before joining Coles, Ms Hunter worked in the United Kingdom for more than 10 years, holding a number of senior commercial positions in banking and airports including Strategy and Finance Director for Gatwick Airport from 2004 to 2006.

She holds a Bachelor of Commerce from Bond University, a Graduate Diploma in Applied Finance and Investment from the Financial Services Institute of Australasia and a Masters of Commerce from the University of NSW. In addition, she is a Fellow of the Association of Chartered Certified Accountants, a Fellow of the Financial Services Institute of Australia and a member of the Australian Institute of Company Directors.

Disclaimer

Wesfarmers Ltd. published this content on 11 October 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 10 October 2018 23:22:05 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on WESFARMERS LTD
01:23aWESFARMERS : Appointment of Officeworks Managing Director
PU
10/10WESFARMERS LTD : quaterly sales release
10/08SANTANA MINERALS : Becker gold project
AQ
10/05WESFARMERS' : demerger of Coles
PU
10/05WESFARMERS : Coles supply chain modernisation 73 KB
PU
10/05WESFARMERS : Trading Halt 246 KB
PU
09/25WESFARMERS : Advance Notice-2019 Coles First Quarter Retail Sales Results 22 KB
PU
09/18SANTANA MINERALS : Becker gold project
AQ
09/18WESFARMERS : Change of Director's Interest Notice - R Scott
PU
09/18WESFARMERS : Update - Dividend/Distribution - WES 33 KB
PU
More news
News from SeekingAlpha
08/15Wesfarmers Ltd. ADR 2018 Q4 - Results - Earnings Call Slides 
06/07Wesfarmers (WFAFY) 2018 Strategy Briefing Day - Slideshow 
04/1250 Consumer Defensive Sector Stocks For Top Yields And Net Gains 
03/16Wesfarmers (WFAFY) Announces Intention To Demerge Coles - Slideshow 
2017Brokers Tag 3 High-Yield Consumer Defensive Dogs For Solid Gains 
Financials (AUD)
Sales 2019 69 240 M
EBIT 2019 4 425 M
Net income 2019 3 398 M
Debt 2019 2 395 M
Yield 2019 4,73%
P/E ratio 2019 16,68
P/E ratio 2020 17,84
EV / Sales 2019 0,83x
EV / Sales 2020 0,80x
Capitalization 55 320 M
Chart WESFARMERS LTD
Duration : Period :
Wesfarmers Ltd Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends WESFARMERS LTD
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 11
Average target price 48,5  AUD
Spread / Average Target -0,54%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Robert Scott Chief Executive Officer, MD & Director
Michael Alfred Chaney Non-Executive Chairman
Anthony Gianotti Chief Financial Officer
Anthony John Howarth Independent Non-Executive Director
Wayne Geoffrey Osborn Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
WESFARMERS LTD9.84%39 422
AEON CO LTD40.52%20 633
EL PUERTO DE LIVERPOOL SAB DE CV14.24%9 867
RYOHIN KEIKAKU CO LTD-6.59%8 000
MAGAZINE LUIZA SA87.75%7 720
FIVE BELOW INC82.52%6 746
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.