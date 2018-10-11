Wesfarmers : Appointment of Officeworks Managing Director

11 October 2018

Appointment of Officeworks Managing Director

Wesfarmers has today announced the appointment of Sarah Hunter as Managing Director of Officeworks, Australia's leading retailer and supplier of office products and solutions for micro-, small-and medium-sized businesses, students and households. Ms Hunter's appointment follows a global search process and will be effective from 1 January 2019. She succeeds Mark Ward who is retiring from this role and will become a Senior Advisor to Wesfarmers.

Ms Hunter joined Coles in 2010 and is currently its Demerger Program Director, overseeing Coles' implementation of the proposed demerger from Wesfarmers. Prior to this role, she held the positions of General Manager Workplace Strategy, State General Manager Victoria, Financial Controller and General Manager of Finance for Coles Express, Coles Liquor and Coles Supermarket Operations.

Wesfarmers Managing Director Rob Scott said he was pleased to have someone of Ms Hunter's ability assuming the leadership role at Officeworks, as the business moves to its next phase of growth.

"Over the last eight years, Sarah has been an important player in the turnaround at Coles, with a range of leadership positions spanning operations, finance and commercial roles. In addition to leading Coles' Victorian state operations, with sales of $8 billion and approximately 24,000 team members, Sarah has been part of the Liquor and Coles Express leadership teams. Sarah demonstrates exceptional commerciality and is well equipped to lead the Officeworks team."

Ms Hunter will report to Mr Scott and join the Wesfarmers Leadership Team.

Ms Hunter said she is excited to be assuming the role of Managing Director at Officeworks and to join the Wesfarmers Leadership Team.

"It is a privilege to lead this outstanding retail brand, and I look forward to getting started in the new year," Ms Hunter said.

Mr Scott also paid tribute to outgoing Managing Director Mark Ward.

"For over 11 years, Mark has been a tremendous leader of Officeworks, with earnings growing at a compound annual growth rate of more than 10 per cent over the period. I'm very grateful to Mark for all that he and the team have achieved, and really pleased that he will maintain a continued involvement with the Wesfarmers Group when he retires from the Officeworks role."

Before joining Coles, Ms Hunter worked in the United Kingdom for more than 10 years, holding a number of senior commercial positions in banking and airports including Strategy and Finance Director for Gatwick Airport from 2004 to 2006.

She holds a Bachelor of Commerce from Bond University, a Graduate Diploma in Applied Finance and Investment from the Financial Services Institute of Australasia and a Masters of Commerce from the University of NSW. In addition, she is a Fellow of the Association of Chartered Certified Accountants, a Fellow of the Financial Services Institute of Australia and a member of the Australian Institute of Company Directors.