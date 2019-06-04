Log in
WESFARMERS LTD

(WES)
End-of-day quote AUSTRALIAN SECURITIES EXCHANGE LIMITED - 06/04
37 AUD   +0.68%
Wesfarmers : Board appointment

06/04/2019 | 06:53pm EDT

4 June 2019

Board appointment

Wesfarmers today announced the appointment of Sharon Warburton to the Board of Wesfarmers Limited, effective from 1 August 2019.

Ms Warburton has extensive board and executive experience in corporate strategy, business operations, finance and risk management, particularly in the resources and infrastructure sectors, along with significant expertise in governance and remuneration.

She is currently a Non-Executive Director and Co-Deputy Chairman of Fortescue Metals Group and a Non-Executive Director of Gold Road Resources, NEXTDC and WorleyParsons. She has also been a member of the Takeovers Panel since 2015 and was recently appointed an Adjunct Professor of Curtin University's Faculty of Business and Law.

Ms Warburton's previous Board experience includes as a Non-Executive Director of Western Power and Chairman of the Northern Australian Infrastructure Facility.

In her executive career, Ms Warburton was previously Executive Director Strategy and Finance, at Brookfield Multiplex, and before that held senior management roles with ALDAR Properties PJSC in the United Arab Emirates, Citigroup in Sydney and Rio Tinto in London and Perth.

She is also active in the not-for-profit sector including as a Director of the Perth Children's Hospital Foundation. In 2014, she was awarded WA Telstra Business Woman of the Year.

Wesfarmers Chairman Michael Chaney said he was very pleased to welcome Perth-based Ms Warburton to the Board.

"Sharon brings valuable, complementary and diverse experience to the Wesfarmers Board, particularly as the Group continues to evolve its portfolio," Mr Chaney said. "Her appointment further strengthens the Board's mix of skills, knowledge and experience and continues an orderly process of balancing renewal and continuity."

Ms Warburton said she was delighted to have the opportunity to join the Wesfarmers Board at a time when the Group is continuing to actively explore opportunities to deploy capital to deliver attractive shareholder returns.

Wesfarmers Limited

page 2 of 2

Ms Warburton holds a Bachelor of Business (Accounting and Business Law) from Curtin University, is a Fellow of Chartered Accountants Australia and New Zealand and a Graduate of the Australian Institute of Company Directors.

For more information:

Media

Cathy Bolt

Media and External Affairs Manager +61 8 9327 4423 or +61 417 813 804

cbolt@wesfarmers.com.au

Investors

Erik du Plessis

Manager, Investor Relations

+61 8 9327 4603 or +61 439 211 630

EduPlessis@wesfarmers.com.au

Disclaimer

Wesfarmers Ltd. published this content on 05 June 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 04 June 2019 22:52:11 UTC
