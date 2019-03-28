Wesfarmers : Company Secretary resignation and appointment 71 KB

29 March 2019

Company Secretary resignation and appointment

Wesfarmers today announced that Linda Kenyon has advised of her intention to retire as Company Secretary, effective 30 June 2019. Ms Kenyon will be succeeded by Aleksandra Spaseska, currently General Manager, Investor Relations, effective 1 July 2019.

Wesfarmers Chairman Michael Chaney said Ms Kenyon had made a huge contribution to Wesfarmers in 17 years as Company Secretary.

"Linda has been closely involved in the diversification and growth of Wesfarmers over many years and has played an invaluable role in supporting the Board and our governance framework and practices," Mr Chaney said.

Wesfarmers Managing Director Rob Scott said Ms Kenyon had provided unwavering guidance to the Board and leadership team of Wesfarmers and helped to ensure the Group's corporate governance consistently reflected leading market practice and stakeholder expectations.

"Linda has made an immense contribution and we thank her for her commitment and wish her well with future endeavours when she retires from the Group later this year," Mr Scott said. "I will also be delighted to welcome Aleks as Company Secretary in due course."