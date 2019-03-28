Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  AUSTRALIAN SECURITIES EXCHANGE LIMITED  >  Wesfarmers Ltd    WES   AU000000WES1

WESFARMERS LTD

(WES)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
End-of-day quote. End-of-day quote AUSTRALIAN SECURITIES EXCHANGE LIMITED - 03/28
34.92 AUD   +2.59%
11:21pWESFARMERS : Company Secretary resignation and appointment 71 KB
PU
10:00aSANTANA MINERALS : Extension of share purchase plan closing date
AQ
03/26WESFARMERS : Ord Minnett rates WES as Lighten
AQ
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Wesfarmers : Company Secretary resignation and appointment 71 KB

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
03/28/2019 | 11:21pm EDT

29 March 2019

Company Secretary resignation and appointment

Wesfarmers today announced that Linda Kenyon has advised of her intention to retire as Company Secretary, effective 30 June 2019. Ms Kenyon will be succeeded by Aleksandra Spaseska, currently General Manager, Investor Relations, effective 1 July 2019.

Wesfarmers Chairman Michael Chaney said Ms Kenyon had made a huge contribution to Wesfarmers in 17 years as Company Secretary.

"Linda has been closely involved in the diversification and growth of Wesfarmers over many years and has played an invaluable role in supporting the Board and our governance framework and practices," Mr Chaney said.

Wesfarmers Managing Director Rob Scott said Ms Kenyon had provided unwavering guidance to the Board and leadership team of Wesfarmers and helped to ensure the Group's corporate governance consistently reflected leading market practice and stakeholder expectations.

"Linda has made an immense contribution and we thank her for her commitment and wish her well with future endeavours when she retires from the Group later this year," Mr Scott said. "I will also be delighted to welcome Aleks as Company Secretary in due course."

For further information:

Media

Investors

Cathy Bolt

Erik du Plessis

Media and External Affairs Manager

Manager, Investor Relations

+61 8 9327 4423 or +61 417 813 804

+61 8 9327 4603 or +61 439 211 630

cbolt@wesfarmers.com.au

eduplessis@wesfarmers.com.au

Disclaimer

Wesfarmers Ltd. published this content on 29 March 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 29 March 2019 03:20:11 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on WESFARMERS LTD
11:21pWESFARMERS : Company Secretary resignation and appointment 71 KB
PU
10:00aSANTANA MINERALS : Extension of share purchase plan closing date
AQ
03/26WESFARMERS : Ord Minnett rates WES as Lighten
AQ
03/26LYC : Non Binding Conditional Indicative Proposal from WES 82 KB
PU
03/26LYNAS : Says Won't Talk to Wesfarmers on Terms Set by Suitor
DJ
03/26LYNAS : Australia's Wesfarmers launches $1.1 billion rare earths bid, shares fal..
RE
03/25WESFARMERS : Proposal to acquire Lynas Corporation 77 KB
PU
03/25WESFARMERS : Plans A$1.5 Billion Takeover of Rare Earths Miner Lynas
DJ
03/25WESFARMERS : Bunnings Expansion Not Without Risk
AQ
03/19WESFARMERS : Bunnings Presentation and Operational Site Tour 9581 KB
PU
More news
Financials (AUD)
Sales 2019 27 981 M
EBIT 2019 2 863 M
Net income 2019 3 528 M
Debt 2019 1 903 M
Yield 2019 8,07%
P/E ratio 2019 10,03
P/E ratio 2020 18,98
EV / Sales 2019 1,45x
EV / Sales 2020 1,40x
Capitalization 38 596 M
Chart WESFARMERS LTD
Duration : Period :
Wesfarmers Ltd Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends WESFARMERS LTD
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 12
Average target price 32,6  AUD
Spread / Average Target -4,3%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Robert Scott Chief Executive Officer, MD & Director
Michael Alfred Chaney Non-Executive Chairman
Anthony Gianotti Chief Financial Officer
Anthony John Howarth Independent Non-Executive Director
Wayne Geoffrey Osborn Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
WESFARMERS LTD5.65%27 420
AEON CO LTD8.84%18 524
EL PUERTO DE LIVERPOOL SAB DE CV-5.87%8 590
MAGAZINE LUIZA-7.22%8 412
RYOHIN KEIKAKU CO LTD4.61%6 874
FIVE BELOW INC26.86%6 692
logo marketscreener.com
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.