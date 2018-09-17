Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  AUSTRALIAN SECURITIES EXCHANGE LIMITED  >  Wesfarmers Ltd    WES   AU000000WES1

WESFARMERS LTD (WES)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
End-of-day quote. End-of-day quote  - 09/14
50.42 AUD   -0.61%
02:08aWESFARMERS : Director retirement
PU
01:38aWESFARMERS : 2018 Sustainability Report 269 KB
PU
01:38aWESFARMERS : Director retirement 247 KB
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsAnalysisCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsTweets
OFFRE

Wesfarmers : Director retirement

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
09/17/2018 | 02:08am CEST
17 September 2018

Director Retirement

Wesfarmers has today announced that Paul Bassat will retire as a non-executive director of the company at the conclusion of the Annual General Meeting to be held in Perth on Thursday 15 November 2018.

Wesfarmers Chairman Michael Chaney thanked Mr Bassat for his significant contribution and service to the company since he joined the board in November 2012.

'Paul's experience in early and growth stage technology companies, as an owner, operator and investor, and his global connections have been invaluable to the Board in a period of great change and opportunity in this area,' Mr Chaney said.

Mr Bassat is a member of the Remuneration Committee and the Nomination Committee.

Disclaimer

Wesfarmers Ltd. published this content on 17 September 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 17 September 2018 00:07:07 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on WESFARMERS LTD
02:08aWESFARMERS : Director retirement
PU
01:38aWESFARMERS : 2018 Sustainability Report 269 KB
PU
01:38aWESFARMERS : Director retirement 247 KB
PU
01:38aWESFARMERS : 2018 Wesfarmers Sustainability Report released
PU
08/23WESFARMERS : Coles demerger update - Coles Board appointments 263 KB
PU
08/22WESFARMERS : Agreement to sell 13.2 per cent interest in Quadrant Energy
PU
08/20WESFARMERS LTD : Ex-dividend day for final dividend
FA
08/16TESLA : Daily Mail, London, Business Briefs column
AQ
08/15WESFARMERS LTD : Wesfarmers Limited to Host Earnings Call
AC
08/15WESFARMERS : Department Stores division leadership changes 343 KB
PU
More news
News from SeekingAlpha
08/15Wesfarmers Ltd. ADR 2018 Q4 - Results - Earnings Call Slides 
06/07Wesfarmers (WFAFY) 2018 Strategy Briefing Day - Slideshow 
04/1250 Consumer Defensive Sector Stocks For Top Yields And Net Gains 
03/16Wesfarmers (WFAFY) Announces Intention To Demerge Coles - Slideshow 
2017Brokers Tag 3 High-Yield Consumer Defensive Dogs For Solid Gains 
Financials (AUD)
Sales 2019 69 193 M
EBIT 2019 4 420 M
Net income 2019 3 399 M
Debt 2019 2 406 M
Yield 2019 4,57%
P/E ratio 2019 17,26
P/E ratio 2020 18,45
EV / Sales 2019 0,86x
EV / Sales 2020 0,83x
Capitalization 57 168 M
Chart WESFARMERS LTD
Duration : Period :
Wesfarmers Ltd Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends WESFARMERS LTD
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 11
Average target price 48,0  AUD
Spread / Average Target -4,8%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Robert Scott Chief Executive Officer, MD & Director
Michael Alfred Chaney Non-Executive Chairman
Anthony Gianotti Chief Financial Officer
Anthony John Howarth Independent Non-Executive Director
Wayne Geoffrey Osborn Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
WESFARMERS LTD13.51%40 875
AEON CO LTD32.34%19 761
EL PUERTO DE LIVERPOOL SAB DE CV12.45%9 950
RYOHIN KEIKAKU CO LTD-8.56%8 164
FIVE BELOW INC96.43%7 292
ETSY INC158.44%6 054
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.