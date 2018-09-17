Wesfarmers : Director retirement

17 September 2018

Director Retirement

Wesfarmers has today announced that Paul Bassat will retire as a non-executive director of the company at the conclusion of the Annual General Meeting to be held in Perth on Thursday 15 November 2018.

Wesfarmers Chairman Michael Chaney thanked Mr Bassat for his significant contribution and service to the company since he joined the board in November 2012.

'Paul's experience in early and growth stage technology companies, as an owner, operator and investor, and his global connections have been invaluable to the Board in a period of great change and opportunity in this area,' Mr Chaney said.

Mr Bassat is a member of the Remuneration Committee and the Nomination Committee.