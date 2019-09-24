Wesfarmers : Director retirement 643 KB

25 September 2019

Director retirement

Wesfarmers today announced that Tony Howarth AO will retire as a non-executive director of the company at the conclusion of the Annual General Meeting to be held in Perth on Thursday 14 November 2019. Mr Howarth will retire by rotation and will not seek re-election.

Mr Howarth is one of Wesfarmers' longest serving board members and Wesfarmers Chairman,

Michael Chaney AO, thanked him for his significant contribution and outstanding service to the company over many years.

"Tony joined the Board in July 2007 and his extensive experience and wise counsel have been invaluable," Mr Chaney said. "He has chaired the Audit and Risk Committee with distinction during a period when what is normally a complex task, given Wesfarmers' conglomerate structure, has been even more complex due to a significant repositioning of the Group's portfolio. Tony retires with our sincere thanks and best wishes."

Mr Howarth said it had been a highlight of his career to be part of Wesfarmers over an extended and significant period for the company.

"To me Wesfarmers embodies the best of a capitalist society by providing an opportunity to invest in an organisation which has long term shareholder interest at its core, supported by outstanding management and a genuine desire to do the right thing by its stakeholders and the communities in which it operates," Mr Howarth said. "To be a part of the governance and the Wesfarmers story has been a real privilege."

In addition to being Chairman of the Audit and Risk Committee, Mr Howarth is a member of the Nomination Committee.