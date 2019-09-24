Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  AUSTRALIAN SECURITIES EXCHANGE LIMITED  >  Wesfarmers Ltd    WES   AU000000WES1

WESFARMERS LTD

(WES)
  Report  
End-of-day quote. End-of-day quote AUSTRALIAN SECURITIES EXCHANGE LIMITED - 09/24
40.17 AUD   +0.65%
12:03aWESFARMERS : 2019 Annual Report
PU
09/24WESFARMERS : Director retirement 643 KB
PU
09/23KDR : Implementation of Scheme of Arrangement 119 KB
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Wesfarmers : Director retirement 643 KB

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
09/24/2019 | 11:33pm EDT

25 September 2019

Director retirement

Wesfarmers today announced that Tony Howarth AO will retire as a non-executive director of the company at the conclusion of the Annual General Meeting to be held in Perth on Thursday 14 November 2019. Mr Howarth will retire by rotation and will not seek re-election.

Mr Howarth is one of Wesfarmers' longest serving board members and Wesfarmers Chairman,

Michael Chaney AO, thanked him for his significant contribution and outstanding service to the company over many years.

"Tony joined the Board in July 2007 and his extensive experience and wise counsel have been invaluable," Mr Chaney said. "He has chaired the Audit and Risk Committee with distinction during a period when what is normally a complex task, given Wesfarmers' conglomerate structure, has been even more complex due to a significant repositioning of the Group's portfolio. Tony retires with our sincere thanks and best wishes."

Mr Howarth said it had been a highlight of his career to be part of Wesfarmers over an extended and significant period for the company.

"To me Wesfarmers embodies the best of a capitalist society by providing an opportunity to invest in an organisation which has long term shareholder interest at its core, supported by outstanding management and a genuine desire to do the right thing by its stakeholders and the communities in which it operates," Mr Howarth said. "To be a part of the governance and the Wesfarmers story has been a real privilege."

In addition to being Chairman of the Audit and Risk Committee, Mr Howarth is a member of the Nomination Committee.

For more information:

Media

Investors

Cathy Bolt

Erik du Plessis

Media and External Affairs Manager

Manager, Investor Relations

+61 8 9327 4423 or +61 417 813 804

+61 8 9327 4603 or +61 439 211 630

CBolt@wesfarmers.com.au

EduPlessis@wesfarmers.com.au

Disclaimer

Wesfarmers Ltd. published this content on 25 September 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 25 September 2019 03:32:03 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on WESFARMERS LTD
12:03aWESFARMERS : 2019 Annual Report
PU
09/24WESFARMERS : Director retirement 643 KB
PU
09/23KDR : Implementation of Scheme of Arrangement 119 KB
PU
09/23WESFARMERS : Completion of Kidman Resources acquisition 224 KB
PU
09/12KDR : Scheme becomes effective 5072 KB
PU
09/11WESFARMERS : Federal Court approves Kidman Scheme of Arrangement 248 KB
PU
09/11KDR : Federal Court approves Scheme of Arrangement 155 KB
PU
09/09WESFARMERS : Advance notice - WesCEF Investor Presentation and Site Tour 99 KB
PU
09/04WESFARMERS : Kidman Shareholders vote in favour of Scheme of Arrangement 223 KB
PU
09/04KDR : Results of meetings - Shareholder approval of Scheme 282 KB
PU
More news
Financials (AUD)
Sales 2020 28 861 M
EBIT 2020 2 917 M
Net income 2020 1 985 M
Debt 2020 2 255 M
Yield 2020 3,78%
P/E ratio 2020 23,1x
P/E ratio 2021 22,4x
EV / Sales2020 1,66x
EV / Sales2021 1,59x
Capitalization 45 546 M
Chart WESFARMERS LTD
Duration : Period :
Wesfarmers Ltd Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends WESFARMERS LTD
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus UNDERPERFORM
Number of Analysts 12
Average target price 34,74  AUD
Last Close Price 40,17  AUD
Spread / Highest target -5,40%
Spread / Average Target -13,5%
Spread / Lowest Target -24,1%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Robert Scott Chief Executive Officer, MD & Director
Michael Alfred Chaney Non-Executive Chairman
Anthony Gianotti Managing Director-Industrials
Anthony John Howarth Independent Non-Executive Director
Wayne Geoffrey Osborn Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
WESFARMERS LTD23.12%30 664
MAGAZINE LUIZA61.53%13 136
EL PUERTO DE LIVERPOOL SAB DE CV-11.62%7 537
FIVE BELOW INC25.36%7 140
PLAZA SA--.--%5 158
RYOHIN KEIKAKU CO LTD-92.03%5 001
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group