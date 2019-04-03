Log in
WESFARMERS LTD

WESFARMERS LTD

(WES)
End-of-day quote AUSTRALIAN SECURITIES EXCHANGE LIMITED - 04/02
34.48 AUD   --.--%
12:47aWESFARMERS : Update - Dividend/Distribution - WES 41 KB
PU
12:47aWESFARMERS : Dividend Investment Plan Allocation Price 24 KB
PU
04/02Australia Retail Sales Unexpectedly Strong in February
DJ
News 
Wesfarmers : Dividend Investment Plan Allocation Price

Wesfarmers : Dividend Investment Plan Allocation Price 24 KB

04/03/2019 | 12:47am EDT

3 April 2019

The Manager

Market Announcements Office

Australian Securities Exchange

Dear Manager,

DIVIDEND INVESTMENT PLAN ALLOCATION PRICE FOR 2019 INTERIM DIVIDEND AND SPECIAL DIVIDEND

Wesfarmers Limited today announced that the allocation price for shares to be issued through the Dividend Investment Plan for the interim dividend and special dividend to be paid in respect of the period ended

31 December 2018 is $34.4090.

The allocation price for shares issued has been determined in accordance with the rules of the Dividend Investment Plan. For the 2019 interim dividend and special dividend, the allocation price was calculated as the average of the daily volume weighted average price of Wesfarmers Limited shares, excluding trades which are not considered to reflect normal supply and demand, on each of the 20 consecutive trading days during the period from 4 March 2019 to 29 March 2019 inclusive.

Based on audited data, shareholders representing 9.70 per cent of Wesfarmers Limited shares on issue had a valid election to participate in the Dividend Investment Plan for the period.

Shares are expected to be issued to participants in the Dividend Investment Plan on 10 April 2019.

Further details regarding the Dividend Investment Plan can be found in the Update - Dividend/Distribution announcement, also released today to the Australian Securities Exchange.

Yours faithfully,

LJ KENYON

COMPANY SECRETARY

Disclaimer

Wesfarmers Ltd. published this content on 03 April 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 03 April 2019 04:46:06 UTC
