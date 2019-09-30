Wesfarmers : Dividend Investment Plan Allocation Price

1 October 2019

The Manager

Market Announcements Office

Australian Securities Exchange

Dear Manager,

DIVIDEND INVESTMENT PLAN ALLOCATION PRICE FOR 2019 FINAL DIVIDEND

Wesfarmers Limited today announced that the allocation price for shares to be issued through the Dividend Investment Plan for the final dividend to be paid in respect of the period ended 30 June 2019 is $39.4499.

The allocation price for shares issued has been determined in accordance with the rules of the Dividend Investment Plan. For the 2019 final dividend, the allocation price was calculated as the average of the daily volume weighted average price of Wesfarmers Limited shares, excluding trades which are not considered to reflect normal supply and demand, on each of the 15 consecutive trading days during the period from

5 September 2019 to 25 September 2019 inclusive.

Based on audited data, shareholders representing 10.37 per cent of Wesfarmers Limited shares on issue had a valid election to participate in the Dividend Investment Plan for the period.

Shares are expected to be issued to participants in the Dividend Investment Plan on 9 October 2019.

Further details regarding the Dividend Investment Plan can be found in the Update - Dividend/Distribution announcement, also released today to the Australian Securities Exchange.

Yours faithfully,

A Spaseska

Executive General Manager

Company Secretariat & Group Risk