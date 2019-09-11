Wesfarmers : Federal Court approves Kidman Scheme of Arrangement 248 KB

12 September 2019

Federal Court approves Kidman Scheme of Arrangement

Wesfarmers (ASX:WES) notes that the Federal Court of Australia has today made orders approving the Scheme of Arrangement (Scheme) under which Wesfarmers Lithium Pty Ltd, a wholly-owned subsidiary of Wesfarmers Limited, will acquire all of the issued ordinary shares in Kidman Resources Limited (ASX:KDR, Kidman).

Following the expected lodgement of the Court's orders with the Australian Securities and Investments Commission on 13 September 2019, the Scheme will become legally effective and Kidman shares will be suspended from the close of trading on that day.

Wesfarmers looks forward to the implementation of the Scheme on 23 September 2019, when payment of $1.90 in cash per share to each Kidman shareholder is expected to be made. The cash payment will be funded from Wesfarmers' existing bank facilities.