WESFARMERS LTD

(WES)
End-of-day quote. End-of-day quote AUSTRALIAN SECURITIES EXCHANGE LIMITED - 09/04
38.54 AUD   +0.55%
11:22pWESFARMERS : Kidman Shareholders vote in favour of Scheme of Arrangement
PU
11:22pWESFARMERS : Kidman Shareholders vote in favour of Scheme of Arrangement 223 KB
PU
08/30WESFARMERS LTD : Ex-dividend day for final dividend
FA
Wesfarmers : Kidman Shareholders vote in favour of Scheme of Arrangement 223 KB

09/04/2019 | 11:22pm EDT

5 September 2019

Kidman Shareholders vote in favour of Scheme of Arrangement

Wesfarmers (ASX:WES) notes that Kidman Resources (ASX:KDR, Kidman) shareholders today voted in favour of the Scheme of Arrangement under which Wesfarmers will acquire 100 per cent of the issued ordinary shares in Kidman for $1.90 cash per share.

Wesfarmers Managing Director Rob Scott thanked the Board of Kidman and the company's shareholders for their strong support for the Scheme.

"This approval by Kidman shareholders is one of the most important milestones in our proposed acquisition of Kidman and subsequent participation in the development of the Mt Holland Lithium Project," Mr Scott said. "Subject to final Court approval, completion of the transaction is expected to take place later this month."

For more information:

Media

Investors

Cathy Bolt

Erik du Plessis

Media and External Affairs Manager

Manager, Investor Relations

+61 8 9327 4423 or +61 417 813 804

+61 8 9327 4603 or +61 439 211 630

cbolt@wesfarmers.com.au

EduPlessis@wesfarmers.com.au

Disclaimer

Wesfarmers Ltd. published this content on 05 September 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 05 September 2019 03:21:08 UTC
Financials (AUD)
Sales 2020 28 875 M
EBIT 2020 2 917 M
Net income 2020 1 995 M
Debt 2020 2 210 M
Yield 2020 3,95%
P/E ratio 2020 22,1x
P/E ratio 2021 21,9x
EV / Sales2020 1,59x
EV / Sales2021 1,53x
Capitalization 43 698 M
Chart WESFARMERS LTD
Duration : Period :
Wesfarmers Ltd Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends WESFARMERS LTD
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus UNDERPERFORM
Number of Analysts 13
Average target price 34,60  AUD
Last Close Price 38,54  AUD
Spread / Highest target -1,40%
Spread / Average Target -10,2%
Spread / Lowest Target -20,9%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Robert Scott Chief Executive Officer, MD & Director
Michael Alfred Chaney Non-Executive Chairman
Anthony Gianotti Chief Financial Officer
Anthony John Howarth Independent Non-Executive Director
Wayne Geoffrey Osborn Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
WESFARMERS LTD21.35%29 349
MAGAZINE LUIZA58.52%13 114
EL PUERTO DE LIVERPOOL SAB DE CV-18.87%7 247
FIVE BELOW INC16.89%6 658
PLAZA SA--.--%4 658
RYOHIN KEIKAKU CO LTD-92.70%4 504
