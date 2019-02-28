Wesfarmers : Officeworks acquires Geeks2U

1 March 2019

Officeworks, Australia's leading supplier of office products and services, today announced its acquisition of Geeks2U, a national provider of on-site information, communication and technology services.

Officeworks Managing Director, Sarah Hunter, said: 'As part of our strategy, we are always looking for opportunities to expand our offer to better meet customers' needs and complement the existing products and services we sell.

'Geeks2U is an established business, renowned for its great customer service, which we think is the perfect complement to what Officeworks is all about - providing great service to our customers to help them make bigger things happen in their lives.'

'The services provided by Geeks2U go hand-in-hand with our existing range of technology products and will help to solve our customers' home office or business problems, so they remain connected. Working together, we will offer customers a more complete solution for all their technology needs.'

The acquisition is effective immediately with Geeks2U founders David and Michael Hancock continuing in their roles.

Geeks2U General Manager, David Hancock, said: 'We're thrilled to be working with Officeworks, who will be able to provide the support and scale of a successful national business that's been around for 25 years. While we'll become part of Officeworks' services offer, we'll continue to provide our services to all customers, no matter where they purchase their I.T. equipment.'

About Officeworks:

Established in Richmond in 1994, Officeworks is Australia's leading retailer and supplier of office products and services for home, business and education needs. With three easy ways to shop - in store, online or by phone, customers can be sure to find exactly what they need with our widest range, when you need, and all at low prices. Plus, you'll enjoy friendly expert advice and helpful services. Officeworks offers customers more than 40,000 products on its website, operates a national customer service centre and has a growing team of expert business specialists to cater for micro, small and medium business customers. As part of the Wesfarmers' group, Officeworks has an extensive national footprint operating more than 160 retail stores and employs more than 7000 team members. Join Officeworks' online communities on Facebook, LinkedIn, Instagram and YouTube as well as at its hub WorkWise.

About Geeks2U:

Established in Sydney in 2005 by David and Michael Hancock, Geeks2U is Australia's leading provider of on-site PC repairs and IT support for home and business. Geeks2U delivers prompt, no fuss, computer repair services to customers, seven days a week. Our computer support services include hardware and software repairs, system security solutions, wireless and wired networking services, virus and spyware prevention and removal, data backup and recovery solutions and just about any other type of computer, Mac or laptop support our customers require at their homes or offices, including connected home and AV equipment solutions.