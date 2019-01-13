Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  AUSTRALIAN SECURITIES EXCHANGE LIMITED  >  Wesfarmers Ltd    WES   AU000000WES1

WESFARMERS LTD (WES)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Wesfarmers : Outcomes of portfolio management actions and trading update 261 KB

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
01/13/2019 | 06:49pm EST

14 January 2019

Outcomes of portfolio management actions and trading update

Following the completion of a number of actions taken to reposition the Group's portfolio and the completion of the Christmas trading period, Wesfarmers today provided a preliminary estimate of its net financial debt position as at 31 December 2018, significant items expected in the Group's 2019 first half results and an update on retail trading for the half-year ending 31 December 2018.

Preliminary balance sheet position

During the half-year ending 31 December 2018, Wesfarmers undertook a number of actions to reposition the Group's portfolio including the demerger of Coles, the divestment of Bengalla, the divestment of Kmart Tyre and Auto (KTAS) and the divestment of the Group's interest in Quadrant Energy.

Following the receipt of proceeds from these transactions, the Group's balance sheet is in a strong position, with net financial debt reducing from $3.6 billion at 30 June 2018 to an unaudited net debt position of approximately $0.3 billion at 31 December 2018.

Significant items expected in the 2019 half-year results

As announced previously, the Group's first half results will include a number of significant items relating to discontinued operations, including the following pre-tax items:

  • Gain on disposal of Bengalla: $670 million to $680 million.

  • Gain on disposal of KTAS: $265 million to $275 million.

  • Gain on disposal of interest in Quadrant Energy: US$98 million.

  • Provision relating to supply chain modernisation in Coles: $130 million to $150 million.

  • Gain on demerger of Coles: $2,100 million to $2,300 million. The gain on demerger of Coles is non-cash in nature and is not subject to tax.

The above items remain subject to completion of auditor review of the 2019 half-year financial report.

Retail trading update

During the half-year ended 31 December 2018, the trading performance of the Group's retail divisions was generally in line with management expectations with the exception of the Department Stores business.

Wesfarmers Limited

Page 2

As advised at the Annual General Meeting on 15 November 2018, sales growth in Kmart had moderated from the significant sales growth achieved in the prior corresponding period. This trend continued during the latter part of November and through December which represents a significant trading period for Department Stores.

For the 2019 half-year, total sales in Kmart (excluding KTAS) increased by 1.0 per cent, with comparable sales declining by 0.6 per cent. Kmart sales growth during the period was impacted by:

  • The planned exit from the low margin DVD category that previously accounted for approximately one per cent of sales.

  • Weaker sales in apparel categories, particularly in womenswear.

  • Moderated growth in everyday products compared to the 2018 half-year, which saw significant growth in units stimulated by strong price investment.

In Target, total sales increased by 0.2 per cent, with comparable sales increasing by 0.5 per cent, representing an improvement on the prior corresponding period. Pleasingly, inventory levels in both Kmart and Target remain at appropriate levels.

The moderation in sales growth in Kmart is expected to result in earnings before interest and tax for Department Stores for the half-year ending 31 December 2018 between $385 million and $400 million, excluding the gain on disposal of KTAS.

2019 half-year results

Further details will be provided at Wesfarmers' half-year results, which will be announced on 21 February 2019.

Wesfarmers Managing Director Rob Scott said the Group's overall performance continued to reflect the strength of its diverse portfolio of businesses and interests.

"All of our businesses continue to deliver a compelling offer to their customers and Wesfarmers enters the new calendar year with a strong balance sheet and operating businesses well positioned for the future," Mr Scott said.

For further information:

Media

Investors

Cathy Bolt

Erik du Plessis

Media and External Affairs Manager

Manager, Investor Relations

+61 8 9327 4423 or +61 417 813 804

+61 8 9327 4603 or +61 439 211 630

CBolt@wesfarmers.com.au

EduPlessis@wesfarmers.com.au

Disclaimer

Wesfarmers Ltd. published this content on 14 January 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 13 January 2019 23:48:00 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on WESFARMERS LTD
06:49pWESFARMERS : Outcomes of portfolio management actions and trading update 261 KB
PU
05:11pWESFARMERS : 1st Half Department-Store Trading Disappoints
DJ
2018WESFARMERS : Change of Director's Interest Notice - R Scott
PU
2018WESFARMERS : Board Appointment
PU
2018WESFARMERS : Demerger of Coles Group Limited - ATO Class Ruling 366 KB
PU
2018WESFARMERS : Demerger of Coles Group Limited – ATO Class Ruling
PU
2018WESFARMERS : Change in substantial holding 3335 KB
PU
2018WESFARMERS : Board appointment 263 KB
PU
2018WESFARMERS : Revised Wesfarmers Limited Dividend Investment Plan
PU
2018WESFARMERS : Completion of sale of 40 per cent interest in Bengalla 249 KB
PU
More news
Financials (AUD)
Sales 2019 28 597 M
EBIT 2019 3 041 M
Net income 2019 3 232 M
Debt 2019 894 M
Yield 2019 5,56%
P/E ratio 2019 14,88
P/E ratio 2020 16,52
EV / Sales 2019 1,30x
EV / Sales 2020 1,26x
Capitalization 36 226 M
Chart WESFARMERS LTD
Duration : Period :
Wesfarmers Ltd Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends WESFARMERS LTD
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 13
Average target price 32,5  AUD
Spread / Average Target 1,7%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Robert Scott Chief Executive Officer, MD & Director
Michael Alfred Chaney Non-Executive Chairman
Anthony Gianotti Chief Financial Officer
Anthony John Howarth Independent Non-Executive Director
Wayne Geoffrey Osborn Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
WESFARMERS LTD-0.84%26 090
AEON CO LTD-0.47%17 700
MAGAZINE LUIZA SA-1.76%9 274
EL PUERTO DE LIVERPOOL SAB DE CV4.10%8 722
RYOHIN KEIKAKU CO LTD-10.54%6 986
FIVE BELOW INC14.90%6 667
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.