Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  AUSTRALIAN SECURITIES EXCHANGE LIMITED  >  Wesfarmers Ltd    WES   AU000000WES1

WESFARMERS LTD

(WES)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
End-of-day quote. End-of-day quote AUSTRALIAN SECURITIES EXCHANGE LIMITED - 03/25
35.03 AUD   +0.66%
09:30pWESFARMERS : Proposal to acquire Lynas Corporation 77 KB
PU
07:37pLYNAS : Australia's Wesfarmers bids $1.1 billion for rare earths miner Lynas
RE
06:10pWESFARMERS : Plans A$1.5 Billion Takeover of Rare Earths Miner Lynas
DJ
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Wesfarmers : Proposal to acquire Lynas Corporation 77 KB

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
03/25/2019 | 09:30pm EDT

26 March 2019

Proposal to acquire Lynas Corporation

Wesfarmers (ASX:WES) has made a conditional, non-binding indicative proposal (Indicative Proposal) to the Board of Lynas Corporation (ASX:LYC) to acquire Lynas for $2.25 a share, payable in cash, pursuant to a scheme of arrangement. The proposal is a premium of 44.7 per cent to the last closing price and a premium of 36.4 per cent to the 60-day weighted average price of Lynas to

25 March 2019.

The proposal is conditional on, among other things, entry into a Process Deed to govern Wesfarmers' due diligence and the negotiation of a binding Implementation Agreement between the parties. Wesfarmers is seeking to negotiate a Process Deed with Lynas. Any transaction would remain subject to various matters including:

  • completion by Wesfarmers of its due diligence investigations;

  • negotiation and execution of an Implementation Agreement, for approval by both Boards;

  • ensuring that relevant operating licences in Malaysia are in force and will remain in force for a satisfactory period following completion of the transaction; and

  • securing regulatory approvals for the transaction, Lynas shareholder approval, Court approval and meeting other customary conditions.

There is no certainty that the Indicative Proposal will lead to an agreed transaction.

Wesfarmers is uniquely placed to support Lynas' future through further capital investment to support downstream processing assets and realise the full potential of the Mt Weld ore body. Wesfarmers also offers highly complementary mining and chemical processing expertise and a track record of working well with diverse Government and other stakeholders to deliver sustainable, positive outcomes for local communities.

Wesfarmers Managing Director Rob Scott said, "An investment in Lynas leverages our unique assets and capabilities, including in chemical processing, and will deliver Lynas' shareholders with an attractive premium and certain cash return."

"We also acknowledge the importance of the Lynas Advanced Materials Plant in Malaysia and the strong contribution made by Lynas' management team and its employees across all operations. We expect Lynas' employees to continue to play an important role in taking the company forward."

For more information:

Media

Investors

Cathy Bolt

Erik du Plessis

Media and External Affairs Manager

Manager, Investor Relations

+61 8 9327 4423 or +61 417 813 804

+61 8 9327 4603 or +61 439 211 630

cbolt@wesfarmers.com.au

eduplessis@wesfarmers.com.au

Disclaimer

Wesfarmers Ltd. published this content on 26 March 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 26 March 2019 01:29:04 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on WESFARMERS LTD
09:30pWESFARMERS : Proposal to acquire Lynas Corporation 77 KB
PU
07:37pLYNAS : Australia's Wesfarmers bids $1.1 billion for rare earths miner Lynas
RE
06:10pWESFARMERS : Plans A$1.5 Billion Takeover of Rare Earths Miner Lynas
DJ
05:06pWESFARMERS : Bunnings Expansion Not Without Risk
AQ
03/19WESFARMERS : Bunnings Presentation and Operational Site Tour 9581 KB
PU
02/28WESFARMERS : Officeworks acquires Geeks2U
PU
02/27WESFARMERS : Target and Baby Bunting pay penalties for selling unsafe convertibl..
AQ
02/26WESFARMERS LTD : Ex-dividend day for interim dividend
FA
02/26WESFARMERS LTD : Ex-dividend day for extraordinary dividend
FA
02/21WESFARMERS : Update - Dividend/Distribution - WES 40 KB
PU
More news
Financials (AUD)
Sales 2019 27 981 M
EBIT 2019 2 864 M
Net income 2019 3 529 M
Debt 2019 1 903 M
Yield 2019 7,89%
P/E ratio 2019 10,26
P/E ratio 2020 19,39
EV / Sales 2019 1,48x
EV / Sales 2020 1,43x
Capitalization 39 458 M
Chart WESFARMERS LTD
Duration : Period :
Wesfarmers Ltd Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends WESFARMERS LTD
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 13
Average target price 32,8  AUD
Spread / Average Target -5,9%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Robert Scott Chief Executive Officer, MD & Director
Michael Alfred Chaney Non-Executive Chairman
Anthony Gianotti Chief Financial Officer
Anthony John Howarth Independent Non-Executive Director
Wayne Geoffrey Osborn Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
WESFARMERS LTD8.01%27 952
AEON CO LTD6.52%18 386
MAGAZINE LUIZA-4.29%8 678
EL PUERTO DE LIVERPOOL SAB DE CV-5.45%8 311
RYOHIN KEIKAKU CO LTD-0.89%6 732
FIVE BELOW INC14.32%6 522
logo marketscreener.com
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.