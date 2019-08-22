Log in
WESFARMERS LTD

WESFARMERS LTD

(WES)
  Report  
08/22
38.9 AUD   +0.28%
Wesfarmers : Proposal to acquire Lynas Corporation – Update

08/22/2019 | 08:38pm EDT

On 26 March 2019, Wesfarmers announced that it had made a conditional, non-binding indicative proposal (Proposal) to the Board of Lynas Corporation (ASX:LYC) to acquire Lynas for $2.25 a share, payable in cash, pursuant to a scheme of arrangement. The Proposal was subject to a number of matters including:

- Completion by Wesfarmers of its due diligence investigations;
- Negotiation and execution of an implementation agreement, for approval by both Boards;
- Ensuring that relevant operating licences in Malaysia are in force and will remain in force for a satisfactory period following completion of the transaction; and
- Securing regulatory and Lynas shareholder approvals, and other customary conditions.

Wesfarmers notes Lynas' announcement on 16 August confirming the conditions for renewal of the operating licence for the company's LAMP facility in Malaysia. Notwithstanding this development, Wesfarmers has been unable to progress its Proposal and does not intend to pursue it further.

Wesfarmers Managing Director Rob Scott said: 'Wesfarmers remains focused on delivering value to its shareholders through disciplined capital allocation within our divisions and when considering new investments.'

Disclaimer

Wesfarmers Ltd. published this content on 23 August 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 23 August 2019 00:37:01 UTC
Financials (AUD)
Sales 2019 27 671 M
EBIT 2019 2 991 M
Net income 2019 5 420 M
Debt 2019 1 962 M
Yield 2019 6,54%
P/E ratio 2019 8,26x
P/E ratio 2020 22,9x
EV / Sales2019 1,66x
EV / Sales2020 1,60x
Capitalization 44 106 M
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus UNDERPERFORM
Number of Analysts 12
Average target price 32,95  AUD
Last Close Price 38,90  AUD
Spread / Highest target -5,32%
Spread / Average Target -15,3%
Spread / Lowest Target -25,4%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Robert Scott Chief Executive Officer, MD & Director
Michael Alfred Chaney Non-Executive Chairman
Anthony Gianotti Chief Financial Officer
Anthony John Howarth Independent Non-Executive Director
Wayne Geoffrey Osborn Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
WESFARMERS LTD20.98%29 861
MAGAZINE LUIZA61.40%13 808
EL PUERTO DE LIVERPOOL SAB DE CV-21.08%6 818
FIVE BELOW INC14.58%6 561
PLAZA SA--.--%4 607
RYOHIN KEIKAKU CO LTD-30.19%4 442
