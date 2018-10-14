Log in
Wesfarmers : Quarterly Retail Sales Lifted by Supermarkets

10/14/2018 | 10:01pm CEST

By Robb M. Stewart

MELBOURNE, Australia--Wesfarmers Ltd.'s (WES.AU) Coles retailing arm notched a 5% rise in first-quarter sales, driven by increased activity at its chain of supermarkets.

The strong performance during the 13 weeks through Sept. 23 comes as the Australian conglomerate prepares to spin off Coles to its shareholders.

Wesfarmers said retail sales for the period totalled 9.84 billion Australian dollars (US$7 billion), up from A$9.37 billion a year earlier.

Supermarket sales were 5.8% higher year-over-year at A$7.66 billion, while liquor sales rose 2.1% to A$744 million and convenience-store sales were up 2.5% at A$1.44 billion.

The growth reflected increased "basket size," transaction numbers and items sold, as well as improvements in Coles' fresh market share, Wesfarmers managing director Rob Scott said.

The supermarkets were also aided in the quarter by Coles' "Little Shop" promotional campaign and investments in the company's "flybuys" promotions, Mr. Scott said.

Write to Robb M. Stewart at robb.stewart@wsj.com

