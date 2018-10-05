Log in
WESFARMERS LTD (WES)
End-of-day quote  - 10/04
49.43 AUD   +0.26%
Wesfarmers : Trading Halt 246 KB

0
10/05/2018 | 01:08am CEST

Market Announcement

4 October 2018

Wesfarmers Limited (ASX: WES) - Trading Halt

Description

The securities of Wesfarmers Limited ('WES') will be placed in trading halt at the request of WES, pending it releasing an announcement. Unless ASX decides otherwise, the securities will remain in trading halt until the earlier of the commencement of normal trading on Tuesday, 9 October 2018 or when the announcement is released to the market.

Issued by

Wade Baggott

Principal Adviser, Listings Compliance (Perth)

4 October 2018

Market Announcement 1/1

ASX Limited

ASX Customer Service Centre 131 279 | asx.com.au

4 October 2018

Mr Wade Baggott

ASX Compliance Pty Ltd Exchange Plaza

2 The Esplanade PERTH WA 6000

Email: wade.baggott@asx.com.au cc: tradinghaltsperth@asx.com.au

Dear Mr Baggott,

COLES DEMERGER TRADING HALT REQUEST - WESFARMERS LIMITED (ASX: WES)

Wesfarmers Limited (ACN 008 984 049) (Company) requests that ASX Limited grant an immediate trading halt in respect of its ordinary shares (ASX Code: WES) in accordance with ASX Listing Rule 17.1.

The Company provides the following information for the purpose of ASX Listing Rules 17.1:

  • 1. The trading halt is requested to enable the Company to manage its continuous disclosure obligations in the context of the court hearing on 5 October 2018 in relation to the proposed demerger of Coles Group Limited and associated disclosures.

  • 2. The Company requests that the trading halt remains in place until the commencement of trading on Tuesday, 9 October 2018, unless before that time, Wesfarmers makes an announcement concerning the proposed demerger or requests that the trading halt be lifted.

  • 3. The Company is not aware of any reason why the trading halt should not be granted.

  • 4. The Company is not aware of any other information necessary to inform the market about the trading halt.

Yours sincerely,

Linda Kenyon Company Secretary

Disclaimer

Wesfarmers Ltd. published this content on 05 October 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 04 October 2018 23:07:04 UTC
