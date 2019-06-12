Wesfarmers : Trading update - Kmart Group 248 KB

Log in
WESFARMERS LTD

(WES)
End-of-day quote AUSTRALIAN SECURITIES EXCHANGE LIMITED - 06/12
38.25 AUD   -0.80%
06:54pWESFARMERS : Trading update - Kmart Group 248 KB
PU
06:54pWESFARMERS : 2019 Strategy Briefing Day Presentation 7718 KB
PU
04:22pWESFARMERS : Says Trading in Kmart Group Misses Expectations
DJ
Wesfarmers : Trading update - Kmart Group

06/12/2019

13 June 2019

Trading update - Kmart Group

Wesfarmers Limited today provided a trading update for the Kmart Group for the second half of the financial year. As reported in the Group's results for the half-year ended 31 December 2018, sales growth in the Kmart Group moderated from the significant sales growth achieved in the prior corresponding period. This lower level of sales growth has continued into the second half of the 2019 financial year with sales in Target also impacted by the continued optimisation of the store network.

Summary of Kmart Group sales performance

Period1

1H19 (reported)

Jan-May 2019

2019 YTD

(27 weeks)

(22 weeks)

(49 weeks)

Kmart (excluding KTAS)

Total sales growth

1.0

1.8

1.3

Comparable sales growth

(0.6)

0.2

(0.2)

Target

Total sales growth

0.3

(3.6)

(1.3)

Comparable sales growth

0.5

(2.3)

(0.7)

1 See note on following page for relevant retail calendars

During the second half to date, market conditions for Kmart and Target remained very competitive with increased price investment and higher levels of promotional activity. These pricing levels, along with cautious consumer sentiment, are placing pressure on many industry participants.

In Kmart, trading momentum remained in line with the first half of the year, with total sales in the second half to date increasing by 1.8 per cent and comparable sales increasing by 0.2 per cent. During the financial year, Kmart will also annualise the exit of the DVD category.

Following several years of strong volume growth, during the current financial year Kmart implemented a number of initiatives to optimise product flow and store processes to support future growth. Some of these changes resulted in a temporary reduction in on-shelf availability. Good progress has been made to address this issue and it is expected to be largely resolved by the end of the financial year.

In Target, total sales in the second half to date decreased by 3.6 per cent following the ongoing optimisation of the store network. Comparable sales decreased by 2.3 per cent highlighting that Target's current offer requires ongoing repositioning.

In addition to the moderation in sales momentum, increased price competition has impacted margins in Kmart and Target. Earnings before interest and tax from continuing operations for Kmart Group for the 2019 financial year are now expected to be between $515 million and $565 million1.

1 Excludes Kmart Tyre and Auto (KTAS) earnings during the period of Wesfarmers ownership and the gain on its disposal. Earnings before interest and tax for the Kmart Group (excluding KTAS) in the 2018 financial year were $631 million.

Wesfarmers Limited

page 2 of 2

Wesfarmers Managing Director Rob Scott said while the trading performance of the Kmart Group is below expectations, Kmart and Target remain focussed on delivering even greater value, quality and convenience for customers, including through increased investment in online and other digital initiatives.

"Kmart will continue to invest in its customer offer and price leadership strategy that has delivered strong returns over the long term," Mr Scott said.

For more information:

Media

Investors

Naomi Flutter

Erik du Plessis

Executive General Manager Corporate Affairs

Manager, Investor Relations

+61 8 9327 4267 or +61 409 839 278

+61 8 9327 4603 or +61 439 211 630

nflutter@wesfarmers.com.au

EduPlessis@wesfarmers.com.au

Cathy Bolt

Media and External Affairs Manager

+61 8 9327 4423 or +61 417 813 804

cbolt@wesfarmers.com.au

i

2019 RETAIL CALENDARS

Kmart

First half

Second half to date

FY 2019

25 Jun 2018 to 30 Dec 2018

31 Dec 2018 to 2 Jun 2019

(27 weeks)

(22 weeks)

FY 2018

26 Jun 2017 to 31 Dec 2017

1 Jan 2018 to 3 Jun 2018

(27 weeks)

(22 weeks)

Target

First half

Second half to date

FY 2019

24 Jun 2018 to 29 Dec 2018

30 Dec 2018 to 1 Jun 2019

(27 weeks)

(22 weeks)

FY 2018

25 Jun 2017 to 30 Dec 2017

31 Dec 2017 to 2 Jun 2018

(27 weeks)

(22 weeks)

Note: The 2019 financial year will be a 53 week retail year, with 26 weeks in the second half.

Disclaimer

Wesfarmers Ltd. published this content on 13 June 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 12 June 2019 22:53:08 UTC
