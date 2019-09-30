Log in
WESFARMERS LTD

(WES)
End-of-day quote AUSTRALIAN SECURITIES EXCHANGE LIMITED - 09/30
39.8 AUD   -1.36%
12:03aWESFARMERS : Industrial & Safety team members to be back paid
09/30WESFARMERS : Dividend Investment Plan Allocation Price
09/30WESFARMERS : Update - Dividend/Distribution - WES
Wesfarmers : Update - Dividend/Distribution - WES

09/30/2019 | 11:38pm EDT

Notification of dividend / distribution

Notification of dividend / distribution

Update Summary

Entity name

WESFARMERS LIMITED

Security on which the Distribution will be paid

WES - ORDINARY FULLY PAID

Announcement Type

Update to previous announcement

Date of this announcement

Tuesday October 1, 2019

Reason for the Update

Update to 4A.6 price and 5.1 - participation in DRP

Refer to below for full details of the announcement

Announcement Details

Part 1 - Entity and announcement details

1.1

Name of +Entity

WESFARMERS LIMITED

1.2

Registered Number Type

Registration Number

28008984049

ABN

1.3

ASX issuer code

WES

1.4 The announcement is

Update/amendment to previous announcement

1.4a Reason for update to a previous announcement

Update to 4A.6 price and 5.1 - participation in DRP

1.4b Date of previous announcement(s) to this update

Monday August 26, 2019

1.5 Date of this announcement

Tuesday October 1, 2019

1.6 ASX +Security Code

WES

Notification of dividend / distribution

1 / 4

Notification of dividend / distribution

ASX +Security Description

ORDINARY FULLY PAID

Part 2A - All dividends/distributions basic details

2A.1 Type of dividend/distribution

Ordinary

2A.2 The Dividend/distribution:

relates to a period of six months

2A.3 The dividend/distribution relates to the financial reporting or payment period ending ended/ending (date)

Sunday June 30, 2019

2A.4 +Record Date

Monday September 2, 2019

2A.5 Ex Date

Friday August 30, 2019

2A.6 Payment Date

Wednesday October 9, 2019

2A.7 Are any of the below approvals required for the dividend/distribution before business day 0 of the timetable?

Security holder approval

Court approval

Lodgement of court order with +ASIC

ACCC approval

FIRB approval

Another approval/condition external to the entity required before business day 0 of the timetable for the dividend/distribution.

No

2A.8 Currency in which the dividend/distribution is made ("primary currency")

AUD - Australian Dollar

2A.9 Total dividend/distribution payment amount per +security (in primary currency) for all dividends/distributions notified in this form

AUD 0.78000000

2A.10 Does the entity have arrangements relating to the currency in which the dividend/distribution is paid to securityholders that it wishes to disclose to the market?

No

2A.11 Does the entity have a securities plan for dividends/distributions on this +security?

We have a Dividend/Distribution Reinvestment

Plan (DRP)

Notification of dividend / distribution

2 / 4

Notification of dividend / distribution

2A.11a If the +entity has a DRP, is the DRP applicable to this dividend/distribution?

Yes

2A.12 Does the +entity have tax component information apart from franking?

No

2A.11a(i) DRP Status in respect of this dividend/distribution

Full DRP

Part 3A - Ordinary dividend/distribution

3A.1 Is the ordinary dividend/distribution

3A.1a Ordinary dividend/distribution estimated

estimated at this time?

amount per +security

No

AUD

3A.1b Ordinary Dividend/distribution amount per security

AUD 0.78000000

3A.2 Is the ordinary dividend/distribution franked?

3A.2a Is the ordinary dividend/distribution fully franked?

Yes

Yes

3A.3 Percentage of ordinary

3A.3a Applicable corporate tax rate for franking

dividend/distribution that is franked

credit (%)

100.0000 %

30.0000 %

3A.4 Ordinary dividend/distribution franked

3A.5 Percentage amount of dividend which is

amount per +security

unfranked

AUD 0.78000000

0.0000 %

3A.6 Ordinary dividend/distribution unfranked

amount per +security excluding conduit foreign

income amount

AUD 0.00000000

3A.7 Ordinary dividend/distribution conduit

foreign income amount per security

AUD 0.00000000

Part 4A - +Dividend reinvestment plan (DRP)

4A.1 What is the default option if +security holders do not indicate whether they want to participate in the DRP?

Do not participate in DRP (i.e. cash payment)

4A.2 Last date and time for lodgement of

4A.3 DRP discount rate

election notices to share registry under DRP

Tuesday September 3, 2019 19:00:00

0.0000 %

4A.4 Period of calculation of reinvestment price

Start Date

End Date

Thursday September 5, 2019

Wednesday September 25, 2019

Notification of dividend / distribution

3 / 4

Notification of dividend / distribution

4A.5 DRP price calculation methodology

The allocation price will be calculated as the average of the daily volume weighted average price of Wesfarmers Limited shares, excluding trades which are not considered to reflect normal supply and demand, on each of the 15 consecutive trading days during the period from 5 September 2019 to 25 September 2019 inclusive.

4A.6

DRP Price (including any discount):

4A.7 DRP +securities +issue date

AUD 39.44990

Wednesday October 9, 2019

4A.8

Will DRP +securities be a new issue?

No

4A.9

Is there a minimum dollar amount or number of +securities required for DRP participation?

No

4A.10 Is there a maximum dollar amount or number of +securities required for DRP participation?

No

4A.11 Are there any other conditions applying to DRP participation?

Yes

4A.11a Conditions for DRP participation

The directors have determined in accordance with the DRP plan rules that participation is not open to a holder whose registered address is in a country other than Australia and New Zealand.

4A.12 Link to a copy of the DRP plan rules

www.wesfarmers.com.au/dip

4A.13 Further information about the DRP

Part 5 - Further information

5.1 Please provide any further information applicable to this dividend/distribution

Based on audited data, shareholders representing 10.37 per cent of Wesfarmers Limited shares on issue had a valid election to participate in the DRP for the period.

5.2 Additional information for inclusion in the Announcement Summary

Notification of dividend / distribution

4 / 4

Disclaimer

Wesfarmers Ltd. published this content on 01 October 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 01 October 2019 03:37:02 UTC
