Wesfarmers : Update - Dividend/Distribution - WES 41 KB

Notification of dividend / distribution
Update Summary
Entity name
WESFARMERS LIMITED
Security on which the Distribution will be paid
WES - ORDINARY FULLY PAID
Announcement Type
Update to previous announcement
Date of this announcement
Wednesday April 3, 2019
Reason for the Update
Update to 4A.6 - DRP price and 5.1 - participation in DRP
Refer to below for full details of the announcement
Announcement Details
Part 1 - Entity and announcement details
1.1
Name of +Entity
WESFARMERS LIMITED
1.2
Registered Number Type
Registration Number
28008984049
ABN
1.3
ASX issuer code
WES
1.4 The announcement is
Update/amendment to previous announcement
1.4a Reason for update to a previous announcement
Update to 4A.6 - DRP price and 5.1 - participation in DRP
1.4b Date of previous announcement(s) to this update
Thursday February 21, 2019
1.5 Date of this announcement
Wednesday April 3, 2019
1.6 ASX +Security Code
WES
ASX +Security Description
ORDINARY FULLY PAID
Part 2A - All dividends/distributions basic details
2A.1 Type of dividend/distribution
Ordinary
Special
2A.2 The Dividend/distribution:
relates to a period of six months
2A.3 The dividend/distribution relates to the financial reporting or payment period ending ended/ending (date)
Monday December 31, 2018
2A.4 +Record Date
Wednesday February 27, 2019
2A.5 Ex Date
Tuesday February 26, 2019
2A.6 Payment Date
Wednesday April 10, 2019
2A.7 Are any of the below approvals required for the dividend/distribution before business day 0 of the timetable?
Security holder approval
Court approval
Lodgement of court order with +ASIC
ACCC approval
FIRB approval
Another approval/condition external to the entity required before business day 0 of the timetable for the dividend/distribution.
No
2A.8 Currency in which the dividend/distribution is made ("primary currency")
AUD - Australian Dollar
2A.9 Total dividend/distribution payment amount per +security (in primary currency) for all dividends/distributions notified in this form
AUD 2.00000000
2A.10 Does the entity have arrangements relating to the currency in which the dividend/distribution is paid to securityholders that it wishes to disclose to the market?
No
2A.11 Does the entity have a securities plan for dividends/distributions on this +security?
We have a Dividend/Distribution Reinvestment
Plan (DRP)
2A.11a If the +entity has a DRP, is the DRP applicable to this dividend/distribution?
Yes
2A.12 Does the +entity have tax component information apart from franking?
No
2A.11a(i) DRP Status in respect of this dividend/distribution
Full DRP
Part 3A - Ordinary dividend/distribution
3A.1 Is the ordinary dividend/distribution
3A.1a Ordinary dividend/distribution estimated
estimated at this time?
amount per +security
No
AUD
3A.1b Ordinary Dividend/distribution amount per security
AUD 1.00000000
3A.2 Is the ordinary dividend/distribution franked?
3A.2a Is the ordinary dividend/distribution fully franked?
Yes
Yes
3A.3 Percentage of ordinary
3A.3a Applicable corporate tax rate for franking
dividend/distribution that is franked
credit (%)
100.0000 %
30.0000 %
3A.4 Ordinary dividend/distribution franked
3A.5 Percentage amount of dividend which is
amount per +security
unfranked
AUD 1.00000000
0.0000 %
3A.6 Ordinary dividend/distribution unfranked
amount per +security excluding conduit foreign
income amount
AUD 0.00000000
3A.7 Ordinary dividend/distribution conduit
foreign income amount per security
AUD 0.00000000
Part 3B - Special dividend/distribution
3B.1 Is the special dividend/distribution
3B.1a Special dividend/distribution estimated
estimated at this time?
amount per +security
No
AUD
3B.1b Special dividend/distribution amount per +security
AUD 1.00000000
3B.2 Is special dividend/distribution franked?
Yes
3B.2a Is the special dividend/distribution fully franked?
Yes
3B.3 Percentage of special dividend/distribution that is franked
3B.3a Applicable corporate tax rate for franking credit (%)
100.0000 %
30.0000 %
3B.4 Special dividend/distribution franked
3B.5 Percentage of special dividend/distribution
amount per +security
that is unfranked
AUD 1.00000000
0.0000 %
3B.6 Special dividend/distribution unfranked amount per +security excluding conduit foreign income amount
AUD 0.00000000
3B.7 Special dividend/distribution conduit foreign income amount per +security
AUD 0.00000000
Part 4A - +Dividend reinvestment plan (DRP)
4A.1 What is the default option if +security holders do not indicate whether they want to participate in the DRP?
Do not participate in DRP (i.e. cash payment)
4A.2 Last date and time for lodgement of
4A.3 DRP discount rate
election notices to share registry under DRP
Thursday February 28, 2019 20:00:00
0.0000 %
4A.4 Period of calculation of reinvestment price
Start Date
End Date
Monday March 4, 2019
Friday March 29, 2019
4A.5 DRP price calculation methodology
The allocation price will be calculated as the average of the daily volume weighted average price of Wesfarmers Limited shares, excluding trades which are not considered to reflect normal supply and demand, on each of the 20 consecutive trading days during the period from 4 March 2019 to 29 March 2019 inclusive.
4A.6
DRP Price (including any discount):
4A.7 DRP +securities +issue date
AUD 34.40900
Wednesday April 10, 2019
4A.8
Will DRP +securities be a new issue?
No
4A.9
Is there a minimum dollar amount or number of +securities required for DRP participation?
No
4A.10 Is there a maximum dollar amount or number of +securities required for DRP participation?
No
4A.11 Are there any other conditions applying to DRP participation?
Yes
4A.11a Conditions for DRP participation
The directors have determined in accordance with the DRP plan rules that participation is not open to a holder whose registered address is in a country other than Australia and New Zealand.
4A.12 Link to a copy of the DRP plan rules
http://www.wesfarmers.com.au/dip
4A.13 Further information about the DRP
Part 5 - Further information
5.1 Please provide any further information applicable to this dividend/distribution
Based on audited data, shareholders representing 9.70 per cent of Wesfarmers Limited shares on issue had a valid
election to participate in the DRP for the period.
5.2 Additional information for inclusion in the Announcement Summary
Disclaimer
Wesfarmers Ltd. published this content on 03 April 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 03 April 2019 04:46:06 UTC