WESFARMERS LTD (WES)

WESFARMERS LTD (WES)
News

Wesfarmers : to Sell Kmart Tyre Unit to Continental for A$350 Million

08/12/2018 | 11:02pm CEST

By Mike Cherney

SYDNEY--Wesfarmers Ltd. said Monday it would sell its Kmart Tyre and Auto Service business to German-based Continental AG for 350 million Australian dollars (US$255 million), the latest asset sale by the Australian conglomerate as it seeks to add flexibility to its balance sheet.

Wesfarmers said it expects to report pre-tax profit on the sale of between A$270 million to A$275 million. The sale is expected to complete in the first quarter of the 2019 financial year, but must get approval from regulators including the Australian Competition and Consumer Commission and Foreign Investment Review Board.

Wesfarmers Managing Director Rob Scott said in a statement that the sale locks in value for Wesfarmers shareholders since the unit was acquired along with the Coles grocery business in 2007. Kmart Tyre has 258 stores in Australia with more than 1,200 employees.

Wesfarmers has been selling assets lately, including coal mines, and plans to spin off the Coles grocery unit in the coming months. Wesfarmers could use the proceeds to invest in higher-growth businesses in an effort to increase shareholder returns.

-Write to Mike Cherney at mike.cherney@wsj.com

