West Bancorporation, Inc. Announces Net Income for the First Quarter of 2020, Declares Quarterly Dividend
04/23/2020 | 08:31am EDT
WEST DES MOINES, Iowa, April 23, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- West Bancorporation, Inc. (Nasdaq: WTBA; the “Company”), parent company of West Bank, today reported that first quarter 2020 net income was $8.1 million, or $0.49 per diluted common share, compared to first quarter 2019 net income of $6.9 million, or $0.42 per diluted common share. On April 22, 2020, the Company’s Board of Directors declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.21 per common share, the same amount as in the previous four quarters. The dividend is payable on May 20, 2020, to stockholders of record on May 6, 2020.
“The uncertainty of the COVID-19 pandemic presents unprecedented challenges for our customers, employees, shareholders and communities,” commented Dave Nelson, President and Chief Executive Officer of the Company. “The economic impact of the pandemic is highly dependent on variables that are extremely difficult to predict, and we are focused on supporting our customers through this difficult period of time. We believe our disciplines of maintaining strong capital levels and exceptional asset quality have positioned West Bank to support the current and future credit and banking needs of our customers. We are committed to supporting our customers, employees and communities during this crisis and will assist them in meeting the challenges that lie ahead. While West Bank, like all banks, is not immune from the effects of COVID-19, we will work diligently to bring all of our resources to the table as we face the social and economic challenges that lie ahead.”
Over the past several years, the Company has increased the amount of the quarterly dividend during the second quarter of each year. Even though the Company had strong earnings in the first quarter of 2020, due to the uncertainty facing the economy, the Board decided to keep the dividend at the current level of $0.21 per share. The Board will evaluate the dividend on a quarterly basis as the Company works through the COVID-19 pandemic.
Dave Nelson also commented, “In March 2020, we recognized the one year anniversary of our expansion in Minnesota, and as of March 31, 2020, we reached loan balances totaling $143.2 million in the three new markets in Mankato, Owatonna and St. Cloud, Minnesota. We are pleased with our continued strong financial performance in the first quarter of 2020, and believe that our history of strong capital, earnings and credit quality put us in a position to support our customers, employees, shareholders and communities during this period of unprecedented challenges.”
West Bank is proud to assist the federal government in protecting the economy by participating as a lender in the Paycheck Protection Program. From the inception of the program through April 22, 2020, we have processed 596 applications totaling $206 million. In addition, we have taken steps to protect our employees and customers from the pandemic. Lobbies are closed except by appointment, and customers are encouraged to use drive-up and online services. Additionally, many employees are working at home.
The Company filed its report on Form 10-Q with the Securities and Exchange Commission today. Please refer to that document for a more in-depth discussion of its financial results. The Form 10-Q is available on the Investor Relations section of West Bank’s website at www.westbankstrong.com.
The Company will discuss its financial results on a conference call scheduled for 10:00 a.m. Central Time tomorrow, Friday, April 24, 2020. The telephone number for the conference call is 888-339-0814. A recording of the call will be available until May 8, 2020, by dialing 877-344-7529. The replay passcode is 10137422.
About West Bancorporation, Inc. (Nasdaq: WTBA) West Bancorporation, Inc. is headquartered in West Des Moines, Iowa. Serving customers since 1893, West Bank, a wholly-owned subsidiary of West Bancorporation, Inc., is a community bank that focuses on lending, deposit services, and trust services for consumers and small- to medium-sized businesses. West Bank has eight offices in the Des Moines, Iowa metropolitan area, one office in Coralville, Iowa, and four offices in Minnesota in the cities of Rochester, Owatonna, Mankato and St. Cloud.
For more information contact: Doug Gulling, Executive Vice President, Treasurer and Chief Financial Officer (515) 222-2309
WEST BANCORPORATION, INC. AND SUBSIDIARY
Financial Information (unaudited)
(in thousands)
CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS
March 31, 2020
March 31, 2019
Assets
Cash and due from banks
$
65,256
$
45,461
Federal funds sold
1,141
2,078
Investment securities available for sale, at fair value
372,420
433,963
Federal Home Loan Bank stock, at cost
13,739
11,639
Loans
1,994,432
1,748,830
Allowance for loan losses
(18,332
)
(16,737
)
Loans, net
1,976,100
1,732,093
Premises and equipment, net
29,129
30,510
Bank-owned life insurance
35,051
34,401
Other assets
26,773
21,946
Total assets
$
2,519,609
$
2,312,091
Liabilities and Stockholders’ Equity
Deposits:
Noninterest-bearing demand
$
408,144
$
388,686
Interest-bearing:
Demand
357,313
309,975
Savings
1,025,749
1,007,634
Time of $250 or more
71,789
40,689
Other time
157,130
161,339
Total deposits
2,020,125
1,908,323
Federal funds purchased
32,340
17,735
Other borrowings
222,958
173,686
Other liabilities
43,493
16,077
Stockholders’ equity
200,693
196,270
Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity
$
2,519,609
$
2,312,091
WEST BANCORPORATION, INC. AND SUBSIDIARY
Financial Information (continued) (unaudited)
(in thousands)
Three Months Ended March 31,
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME
2020
2019
Interest income
Loans, including fees
$
22,311
$
20,388
Investment securities
2,680
3,165
Other
229
98
Total interest income
25,220
23,651
Interest expense
Deposits
5,046
5,964
Federal funds purchased
16
87
Other borrowings
1,694
1,711
Total interest expense
6,756
7,762
Net interest income
18,464
15,889
Provision for loan losses
1,000
—
Net interest income after provision for loan losses
17,464
15,889
Noninterest income
Service charges on deposit accounts
603
611
Debit card usage fees
382
375
Trust services
463
483
Increase in cash value of bank-owned life insurance
158
152
Loan swap fees
586
—
Realized investment securities losses, net
(6
)
(88
)
Other income
334
586
Total noninterest income
2,520
2,119
Noninterest expense
Salaries and employee benefits
5,284
5,460
Occupancy
1,360
1,233
Data processing
672
680
FDIC insurance
237
219
Other expenses
2,110
1,952
Total noninterest expense
9,663
9,544
Income before income taxes
10,321
8,464
Income taxes
2,232
1,565
Net income
$
8,089
$
6,899
WEST BANCORPORATION, INC. AND SUBSIDIARY
Financial Information (continued) (unaudited)
PER COMMON SHARE
MARKET INFORMATION (1)
Net Income
Basic
Diluted
Dividends
High
Low
2020
1st Quarter
$
0.49
$
0.49
$
0.21
$
25.68
$
13.74
2019
4th Quarter
$
0.46
$
0.46
$
0.21
$
25.93
$
21.01
3rd Quarter
0.46
0.46
0.21
22.47
19.63
2nd Quarter
0.41
0.41
0.21
22.32
20.14
1st Quarter
0.42
0.42
0.20
23.74
19.02
(1) The prices shown are the high and low sale prices for the Company’s common stock, which trades on the Nasdaq Global Select Market under the symbol WTBA. The market quotations, reported by Nasdaq, do not include retail markup, markdown or commissions.
Three Months Ended March 31,
SELECTED FINANCIAL MEASURES
2020
2019
Return on average assets
1.29
%
1.22
%
Return on average equity
15.54
%
14.49
%
Net interest margin
3.10
%
2.99
%
Efficiency ratio*
45.64
%
52.84
%
As of March 31,
2020
2019
Texas ratio*
0.22
%
0.86
%
Allowance for loan losses ratio
0.92
%
0.96
%
Tangible common equity ratio
7.97
%
8.49
%
* A lower ratio is more desirable.
Definitions of ratios:
Return on average assets - annualized net income divided by average assets.
Return on average equity - annualized net income divided by average stockholders’ equity.
Net interest margin(1) - annualized tax-equivalent net interest income divided by average interest-earning assets.
Efficiency ratio(1) - noninterest expense (excluding other real estate owned expense) divided by noninterest income (excluding net securities gains/losses and gains/losses on disposition of premises and equipment) plus tax-equivalent net interest income.
Texas ratio - total nonperforming assets divided by tangible common equity plus the allowance for loan losses.
Allowance for loan losses ratio - allowance for loan losses divided by total loans.
Tangible common equity ratio - common equity less intangible assets (none held) divided by tangible assets.
(1) Non-GAAP financial measures - see reconciliation below.
WEST BANCORPORATION, INC. AND SUBSIDIARY Financial Information (continued) (unaudited) (dollars in thousands)
NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES
This report contains references to financial measures that are not defined in generally accepted accounting principles (GAAP). The following table reconciles the non-GAAP financial measures of net interest income, net interest margin and efficiency ratio on a fully taxable equivalent (FTE) basis to GAAP.
Three Months Ended March 31,
2020
2019
Reconciliation of net interest income and net interest margin on an FTE basis to GAAP:
Net interest income (GAAP)
$
18,464
$
15,889
Tax-equivalent adjustment (1)
178
272
Net interest income on an FTE basis (non-GAAP)
18,642
16,161
Average interest-earning assets
2,420,497
2,188,567
Net interest margin on an FTE basis (non-GAAP)
3.10
%
2.99
%
Reconciliation of efficiency ratio on an FTE basis to GAAP:
Net interest income on an FTE basis (non-GAAP)
$
18,642
$
16,161
Noninterest income
2,520
2,119
Adjustment for realized investment securities losses, net
6
88
Adjustment for (gain) loss on sale of fixed assets
2
(307
)
Adjusted income
21,170
18,061
Noninterest expense
9,663
9,544
Efficiency ratio on an adjusted and FTE basis (non-GAAP) (2)
45.64
%
52.84
%
(1) Computed on a tax-equivalent basis using a federal income tax rate of 21 percent, adjusted to reflect the effect of the nondeductible interest expense associated with owning tax-exempt securities and loans. Management believes the presentation of this non-GAAP measure provides supplemental useful information for proper understanding of the financial results, as it enhances the comparability of income arising from taxable and nontaxable sources. (2) The efficiency ratio expresses noninterest expense as a percent of fully taxable equivalent net interest income and noninterest income, excluding specific noninterest income and expenses. Management believes the presentation of this non-GAAP measure provides supplemental useful information for proper understanding of the Company’s financial performance. It is a standard measure of comparison within the banking industry.
