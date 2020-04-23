West Bancorporation, Inc. Announces Net Income for the First Quarter of 2020, Declares Quarterly Dividend

WEST DES MOINES, Iowa, April 23, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- West Bancorporation, Inc. (Nasdaq: WTBA; the “Company”), parent company of West Bank, today reported that first quarter 2020 net income was $8.1 million, or $0.49 per diluted common share, compared to first quarter 2019 net income of $6.9 million, or $0.42 per diluted common share. On April 22, 2020, the Company’s Board of Directors declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.21 per common share, the same amount as in the previous four quarters. The dividend is payable on May 20, 2020, to stockholders of record on May 6, 2020.



“The uncertainty of the COVID-19 pandemic presents unprecedented challenges for our customers, employees, shareholders and communities,” commented Dave Nelson, President and Chief Executive Officer of the Company. “The economic impact of the pandemic is highly dependent on variables that are extremely difficult to predict, and we are focused on supporting our customers through this difficult period of time. We believe our disciplines of maintaining strong capital levels and exceptional asset quality have positioned West Bank to support the current and future credit and banking needs of our customers. We are committed to supporting our customers, employees and communities during this crisis and will assist them in meeting the challenges that lie ahead. While West Bank, like all banks, is not immune from the effects of COVID-19, we will work diligently to bring all of our resources to the table as we face the social and economic challenges that lie ahead.”

Over the past several years, the Company has increased the amount of the quarterly dividend during the second quarter of each year. Even though the Company had strong earnings in the first quarter of 2020, due to the uncertainty facing the economy, the Board decided to keep the dividend at the current level of $0.21 per share. The Board will evaluate the dividend on a quarterly basis as the Company works through the COVID-19 pandemic.

Dave Nelson also commented, “In March 2020, we recognized the one year anniversary of our expansion in Minnesota, and as of March 31, 2020, we reached loan balances totaling $143.2 million in the three new markets in Mankato, Owatonna and St. Cloud, Minnesota.

We are pleased with our continued strong financial performance in the first quarter of 2020, and believe that our history of strong capital, earnings and credit quality put us in a position to support our customers, employees, shareholders and communities during this period of unprecedented challenges.”

West Bank is proud to assist the federal government in protecting the economy by participating as a lender in the Paycheck Protection Program. From the inception of the program through April 22, 2020, we have processed 596 applications totaling $206 million. In addition, we have taken steps to protect our employees and customers from the pandemic. Lobbies are closed except by appointment, and customers are encouraged to use drive-up and online services. Additionally, many employees are working at home.

The Company filed its report on Form 10-Q with the Securities and Exchange Commission today. Please refer to that document for a more in-depth discussion of its financial results. The Form 10-Q is available on the Investor Relations section of West Bank’s website at www.westbankstrong.com.

The Company will discuss its financial results on a conference call scheduled for 10:00 a.m. Central Time tomorrow, Friday, April 24, 2020. The telephone number for the conference call is 888-339-0814. A recording of the call will be available until May 8, 2020, by dialing 877-344-7529. The replay passcode is 10137422.

About West Bancorporation, Inc. (Nasdaq: WTBA)

West Bancorporation, Inc. is headquartered in West Des Moines, Iowa. Serving customers since 1893, West Bank, a wholly-owned subsidiary of West Bancorporation, Inc., is a community bank that focuses on lending, deposit services, and trust services for consumers and small- to medium-sized businesses. West Bank has eight offices in the Des Moines, Iowa metropolitan area, one office in Coralville, Iowa, and four offices in Minnesota in the cities of Rochester, Owatonna, Mankato and St. Cloud.

Certain statements in this report, other than purely historical information, including estimates, projections, statements relating to the Company’s business plans, objectives and expected operating results, and the assumptions upon which those statements are based, are “forward-looking statements” within the meanings of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. Forward-looking statements may appear throughout this report. These forward-looking statements are generally identified by the words “believes,” “expects,” “intends,” “anticipates,” “projects,” “future,” “confident,” “may,” “should,” “will,” “strategy,” “plan,” “opportunity,” “will be,” “will likely result,” “will continue” or similar references, or references to estimates, predictions or future events. Such forward-looking statements are based upon certain underlying assumptions, risks and uncertainties. Because of the possibility that the underlying assumptions are incorrect or do not materialize as expected in the future, actual results could differ materially from these forward-looking statements. Risks and uncertainties that may affect future results include: the effects of the Coronavirus Disease 2019 (COVID-19) pandemic, including its potential effects on the economic environment, our customers and our operations, as well as any changes to federal, state or local government laws, regulations or orders in connection with the pandemic; interest rate risk; competitive pressures; pricing pressures on loans and deposits; changes in credit and other risks posed by the Company’s loan and investment portfolios, including declines in commercial or residential real estate values or changes in the allowance for loan losses dictated by new market conditions, accounting standards (including as a result of the future implementation of the current expected credit loss (CECL) accounting standard) or regulatory requirements; actions of bank and nonbank competitors; changes in local, national and international economic conditions; changes in legal and regulatory requirements, limitations and costs; changes in customers’ acceptance of the Company’s products and services; cyber-attacks; unexpected outcomes of existing or new litigation involving the Company; the monetary, trade and other regulatory policies of the U.S. government; acts of war or terrorism, widespread disease or pandemics, such as the COVID-19 pandemic, or other adverse external events; and any other risks described in the “Risk Factors” sections of other reports filed by the Company with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The Company undertakes no obligation to revise or update such forward-looking statements to reflect current or future events or circumstances after the date hereof or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events.

For more information contact:

Doug Gulling, Executive Vice President, Treasurer and Chief Financial Officer (515) 222-2309





WEST BANCORPORATION, INC. AND SUBSIDIARY Financial Information (unaudited) (in thousands) CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS March 31, 2020 March 31, 2019 Assets Cash and due from banks $ 65,256 $ 45,461 Federal funds sold 1,141 2,078 Investment securities available for sale, at fair value 372,420 433,963 Federal Home Loan Bank stock, at cost 13,739 11,639 Loans 1,994,432 1,748,830 Allowance for loan losses (18,332 ) (16,737 ) Loans, net 1,976,100 1,732,093 Premises and equipment, net 29,129 30,510 Bank-owned life insurance 35,051 34,401 Other assets 26,773 21,946 Total assets $ 2,519,609 $ 2,312,091 Liabilities and Stockholders’ Equity Deposits: Noninterest-bearing demand $ 408,144 $ 388,686 Interest-bearing: Demand 357,313 309,975 Savings 1,025,749 1,007,634 Time of $250 or more 71,789 40,689 Other time 157,130 161,339 Total deposits 2,020,125 1,908,323 Federal funds purchased 32,340 17,735 Other borrowings 222,958 173,686 Other liabilities 43,493 16,077 Stockholders’ equity 200,693 196,270 Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity $ 2,519,609 $ 2,312,091





WEST BANCORPORATION, INC. AND SUBSIDIARY Financial Information (continued) (unaudited) (in thousands) Three Months Ended March 31, CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME 2020 2019 Interest income Loans, including fees $ 22,311 $ 20,388 Investment securities 2,680 3,165 Other 229 98 Total interest income 25,220 23,651 Interest expense Deposits 5,046 5,964 Federal funds purchased 16 87 Other borrowings 1,694 1,711 Total interest expense 6,756 7,762 Net interest income 18,464 15,889 Provision for loan losses 1,000 — Net interest income after provision for loan losses 17,464 15,889 Noninterest income Service charges on deposit accounts 603 611 Debit card usage fees 382 375 Trust services 463 483 Increase in cash value of bank-owned life insurance 158 152 Loan swap fees 586 — Realized investment securities losses, net (6 ) (88 ) Other income 334 586 Total noninterest income 2,520 2,119 Noninterest expense Salaries and employee benefits 5,284 5,460 Occupancy 1,360 1,233 Data processing 672 680 FDIC insurance 237 219 Other expenses 2,110 1,952 Total noninterest expense 9,663 9,544 Income before income taxes 10,321 8,464 Income taxes 2,232 1,565 Net income $ 8,089 $ 6,899





WEST BANCORPORATION, INC. AND SUBSIDIARY Financial Information (continued) (unaudited) PER COMMON SHARE MARKET INFORMATION (1) Net Income Basic Diluted Dividends High Low 2020 1st Quarter $ 0.49 $ 0.49 $ 0.21 $ 25.68 $ 13.74 2019 4th Quarter $ 0.46 $ 0.46 $ 0.21 $ 25.93 $ 21.01 3rd Quarter 0.46 0.46 0.21 22.47 19.63 2nd Quarter 0.41 0.41 0.21 22.32 20.14 1st Quarter 0.42 0.42 0.20 23.74 19.02

(1) The prices shown are the high and low sale prices for the Company’s common stock, which trades on the Nasdaq Global Select Market under the symbol WTBA. The market quotations, reported by Nasdaq, do not include retail markup, markdown or commissions.

Three Months Ended March 31, SELECTED FINANCIAL MEASURES 2020 2019 Return on average assets 1.29 % 1.22 % Return on average equity 15.54 % 14.49 % Net interest margin 3.10 % 2.99 % Efficiency ratio* 45.64 % 52.84 % As of March 31, 2020 2019 Texas ratio* 0.22 % 0.86 % Allowance for loan losses ratio 0.92 % 0.96 % Tangible common equity ratio 7.97 % 8.49 %

* A lower ratio is more desirable.

Definitions of ratios:

Return on average assets - annualized net income divided by average assets.

Return on average equity - annualized net income divided by average stockholders’ equity.



Net interest margin (1) - annualized tax-equivalent net interest income divided by average interest-earning assets.

- annualized tax-equivalent net interest income divided by average interest-earning assets. Efficiency ratio (1) - noninterest expense (excluding other real estate owned expense) divided by noninterest income (excluding net securities gains/losses and gains/losses on disposition of premises and equipment) plus tax-equivalent net interest income.



- noninterest expense (excluding other real estate owned expense) divided by noninterest income (excluding net securities gains/losses and gains/losses on disposition of premises and equipment) plus tax-equivalent net interest income. Texas ratio - total nonperforming assets divided by tangible common equity plus the allowance for loan losses.



Allowance for loan losses ratio - allowance for loan losses divided by total loans.



Tangible common equity ratio - common equity less intangible assets (none held) divided by tangible assets.

(1) Non-GAAP financial measures - see reconciliation below.





WEST BANCORPORATION, INC. AND SUBSIDIARY

Financial Information (continued) (unaudited)

(dollars in thousands)

NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES

This report contains references to financial measures that are not defined in generally accepted accounting principles (GAAP). The following table reconciles the non-GAAP financial measures of net interest income, net interest margin and efficiency ratio on a fully taxable equivalent (FTE) basis to GAAP.

Three Months Ended March 31, 2020 2019 Reconciliation of net interest income and net interest margin on an FTE basis to GAAP: Net interest income (GAAP) $ 18,464 $ 15,889 Tax-equivalent adjustment (1) 178 272 Net interest income on an FTE basis (non-GAAP) 18,642 16,161 Average interest-earning assets 2,420,497 2,188,567 Net interest margin on an FTE basis (non-GAAP) 3.10 % 2.99 % Reconciliation of efficiency ratio on an FTE basis to GAAP: Net interest income on an FTE basis (non-GAAP) $ 18,642 $ 16,161 Noninterest income 2,520 2,119 Adjustment for realized investment securities losses, net 6 88 Adjustment for (gain) loss on sale of fixed assets 2 (307 ) Adjusted income 21,170 18,061 Noninterest expense 9,663 9,544 Efficiency ratio on an adjusted and FTE basis (non-GAAP) (2) 45.64 % 52.84 %

(1) Computed on a tax-equivalent basis using a federal income tax rate of 21 percent, adjusted to reflect the effect of the nondeductible interest expense associated with owning tax-exempt securities and loans. Management believes the presentation of this non-GAAP measure provides supplemental useful information for proper understanding of the financial results, as it enhances the comparability of income arising from taxable and nontaxable sources.

(2) The efficiency ratio expresses noninterest expense as a percent of fully taxable equivalent net interest income and noninterest income, excluding specific noninterest income and expenses. Management believes the presentation of this non-GAAP measure provides supplemental useful information for proper understanding of the Company’s financial performance. It is a standard measure of comparison within the banking industry.

For more information contact:

Doug Gulling, Executive Vice President, Treasurer and Chief Financial Officer (515) 222-2309



