Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  West Bancorporation, Inc.    WTBA

WEST BANCORPORATION, INC.

(WTBA)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

West Bancorporation, Inc. Announces Second Quarter 2020 Net Income, Declares Quarterly Dividend

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
07/23/2020 | 08:31am EDT

WEST DES MOINES, Iowa, July 23, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- West Bancorporation, Inc. (Nasdaq: WTBA; the “Company”), parent company of West Bank, today reported that second quarter 2020 net income was $8.0 million, or $0.48 per diluted common share, compared to second quarter 2019 net income of $6.7 million, or $0.41 per diluted common share. For the first six months of 2020, net income was $16.1 million, or $0.97 per diluted common share, compared to $13.6 million, or $0.83 per diluted common share, for the first six months of 2019. On July 22, 2020, the Company’s Board of Directors declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.21 per common share, the same amount as in the previous five quarters. The dividend is payable on August 19, 2020, to stockholders of record on August 5, 2020.

“The COVID-19 pandemic has created unprecedented challenges for our customers, employees and communities,” commented Dave Nelson, President and Chief Executive Officer of the Company. “The long-term economic impact of the pandemic is still uncertain and highly dependent on variables that are extremely difficult to predict. Throughout the pandemic, West Bank has continued to deliver all of our banking services and respond to our customers’ needs in a timely and efficient manner, as demonstrated by the implementation of the Paycheck Protection Program and prudent loan modifications. We remain committed to supporting the recovery of the communities we serve.”

Dave Nelson also commented, “We are pleased with our continued strong financial performance in the first six months of 2020. Although the inherent stress on credit quality and reduced demand for new lending caused by the COVID-19 pandemic may impact our growth and earnings in future periods, we believe our history of strong capital, earnings and credit quality has put us in a position to support our customers, employees and communities during this period of unprecedented challenges.”

For the past several years, the Company has increased the amount of the quarterly dividend during the second quarter of each year. Although the Company had strong earnings in the first and second quarters of 2020, due to the uncertainty facing the economy, the Board of Directors of the Company decided to maintain the dividend at the current level of $0.21 per share. The Board will continue to evaluate the dividend on a quarterly basis based on the effects the COVID-19 pandemic has on the Company and its customers.

The Company filed its report on Form 10-Q with the Securities and Exchange Commission today. Please refer to that document for a more in-depth discussion of its financial results. The Form 10-Q is available on the Investor Relations section of West Bank’s website at www.westbankstrong.com.

The Company will discuss its financial results on a conference call scheduled for 10:00 a.m. Central Time tomorrow, Friday, July 24, 2020. The telephone number for the conference call is 888-339-0814. A recording of the call will be available until August 7, 2020, by dialing 877-344-7529.  The replay passcode is 10137423.

About West Bancorporation, Inc. (Nasdaq: WTBA)

West Bancorporation, Inc. is headquartered in West Des Moines, Iowa. Serving customers since 1893, West Bank, a wholly-owned subsidiary of West Bancorporation, Inc., is a community bank that focuses on lending, deposit services, and trust services for consumers and small- to medium-sized businesses. West Bank has eight offices in the Des Moines, Iowa metropolitan area, one office in Coralville, Iowa, and four offices in Minnesota in the cities of Rochester, Owatonna, Mankato and St. Cloud.

Certain statements in this report, other than purely historical information, including estimates, projections, statements relating to the Company’s business plans, objectives and expected operating results, and the assumptions upon which those statements are based, are “forward-looking statements” within the meanings of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. Forward-looking statements may appear throughout this report. These forward-looking statements are generally identified by the words “believes,” “expects,” “intends,” “anticipates,” “projects,” “future,” “confident,” “may,” “should,” “will,” “strategy,” “plan,” “opportunity,” “will be,” “will likely result,” “will continue” or similar references, or references to estimates, predictions or future events. Such forward-looking statements are based upon certain underlying assumptions, risks and uncertainties. Because of the possibility that the underlying assumptions are incorrect or do not materialize as expected in the future, actual results could differ materially from these forward-looking statements. Risks and uncertainties that may affect future results include: the effects of the Coronavirus Disease 2019 (COVID-19) pandemic, including its potential effects on the economic environment, our customers and our operations, as well as any changes to federal, state or local government laws, regulations or orders in connection with the pandemic; interest rate risk; competitive pressures; pricing pressures on loans and deposits; changes in credit and other risks posed by the Company’s loan and investment portfolios, including declines in commercial or residential real estate values or changes in the allowance for loan losses dictated by new market conditions, accounting standards (including as a result of the future implementation of the current expected credit loss (CECL) accounting standard) or regulatory requirements; actions of bank and nonbank competitors; changes in local, national and international economic conditions; changes in legal and regulatory requirements, limitations and costs; changes in customers’ acceptance of the Company’s products and services; cyber-attacks; unexpected outcomes of existing or new litigation involving the Company; the monetary, trade and other regulatory policies of the U.S. government; acts of war or terrorism, widespread disease or pandemics, such as the COVID-19 pandemic, or other adverse external events; and any other risks described in the “Risk Factors” sections of reports filed by the Company with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The Company undertakes no obligation to revise or update such forward-looking statements to reflect current or future events or circumstances after the date hereof or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events.


WEST BANCORPORATION, INC. AND SUBSIDIARY    
Financial Information (unaudited)    
(in thousands)    
     
CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS June 30, 2020 June 30, 2019
Assets    
Cash and due from banks $54,175  $45,286 
Federal funds sold 62,494  47,278 
Investment securities available for sale, at fair value 342,017  398,534 
Federal Home Loan Bank stock, at cost 12,307  10,826 
Loans 2,199,688  1,792,718 
Allowance for loan losses (21,363) (16,737)
Loans, net 2,178,325  1,775,981 
Premises and equipment, net 28,655  30,447 
Bank-owned life insurance 35,187  34,563 
Other assets 27,163  19,961 
Total assets $2,740,323  $2,362,876 
     
Liabilities and Stockholders’ Equity    
Deposits:    
Noninterest-bearing demand $590,487  $373,627 
Interest-bearing:    
Demand 378,931  321,747 
Savings 1,081,743  974,769 
Time of $250 or more 61,456  50,980 
Other time 143,092  244,664 
Total deposits 2,255,709  1,965,787 
Federal funds purchased 5,755  2,280 
Other borrowings 223,181  172,035 
Other liabilities 46,991  20,839 
Stockholders’ equity 208,687  201,935 
Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity $2,740,323  $2,362,876 



WEST BANCORPORATION, INC. AND SUBSIDIARY      
Financial Information (continued) (unaudited)        
(in thousands)        
         
  Three Months Ended June 30, Six Months Ended June 30,
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME 2020 2019 2020 2019
Interest income        
Loans, including fees $22,332  $21,108  $44,643  $41,496 
Investment securities 2,313  3,117  4,993  6,282 
Other 12  110  241  208 
Total interest income 24,657  24,335  49,877  47,986 
Interest expense        
Deposits 2,351  6,670  7,397  12,634 
Federal funds purchased 3  115  19  202 
Other borrowings 1,556  1,512  3,250  3,223 
Total interest expense 3,910  8,297  10,666  16,059 
Net interest income 20,747  16,038  39,211  31,927 
Provision for loan losses 3,000    4,000   
Net interest income after provision for loan losses 17,747  16,038  35,211  31,927 
Noninterest income        
Service charges on deposit accounts 531  600  1,134  1,211 
Debit card usage fees 391  434  773  809 
Trust services 461  481  924  964 
Increase in cash value of bank-owned life insurance 136  162  294  314 
Loan swap fees 3  —   589   
Realized investment securities gains (losses), net (69) 23  (75) (65)
Other income 322  299  656  885 
Total noninterest income 1,775  1,999  4,295  4,118 
Noninterest expense        
Salaries and employee benefits 5,318  5,424  10,602  10,884 
Occupancy 1,349  1,344  2,709  2,577 
Data processing 596  716  1,268  1,396 
FDIC insurance 292  185  529  404 
Other expenses 1,862  2,081  3,972  4,033 
Total noninterest expense 9,417  9,750  19,080  19,294 
Income before income taxes 10,105  8,287  20,426  16,751 
Income taxes 2,136  1,629  4,368  3,194 
Net income $7,969  $6,658  $16,058  $13,557 



WEST BANCORPORATION, INC. AND SUBSIDIARY  
Financial Information (continued) (unaudited)        
       
  PER COMMON SHARE MARKET INFORMATION (1)
  Net Income      
  Basic Diluted Dividends High Low
2020          
2nd Quarter $0.48  $0.48  $0.21  $20.67  $14.50 
1st Quarter 0.49  0.49  0.21  25.68  13.74 
           
2019          
4th Quarter $0.46  $0.46  $0.21  $25.93  $21.01 
3rd Quarter 0.46  0.46  0.21  22.47  19.63 
2nd Quarter 0.41  0.41  0.21  22.32  20.14 
1st Quarter 0.42  0.42  0.20  23.74  19.02 

(1)  The prices shown are the high and low sale prices for the Company’s common stock, which trades on the Nasdaq Global Select Market under the symbol WTBA. The market quotations, reported by Nasdaq, do not include retail markup, markdown or commissions.

  Three Months Ended June 30, Six Months Ended June 30,
SELECTED FINANCIAL MEASURES 2020 2019 2020 2019
Return on average assets 1.19% 1.14% 1.23% 1.18%
Return on average equity 15.68% 13.49% 15.61% 13.98%
Net interest margin (1) 3.27% 2.93% 3.19% 2.96%
Efficiency ratio * (1) 41.33% 53.53% 43.41% 53.19%
         
    As of June 30,
      2020 2019
Texas ratio*     0.17% 0.72%
Allowance for loan losses ratio     0.97% 0.93%
Allowance for loan losses ratio (excluding PPP loans)   1.08% 0.93%
Tangible common equity ratio     7.62% 8.55%

* A lower ratio is more desirable.
(1) Non-GAAP financial measures - see reconciliation below.

 Definitions of ratios:

  • Return on average assets - annualized net income divided by average assets.
  • Return on average equity - annualized net income divided by average stockholders’ equity.
  • Net interest margin - annualized tax-equivalent net interest income divided by average interest-earning assets.
  • Efficiency ratio - noninterest expense (excluding other real estate owned expense) divided by noninterest income (excluding net securities gains/losses and gains/losses on disposition of premises and equipment) plus tax-equivalent net interest income.
  • Texas ratio - total nonperforming assets divided by tangible common equity plus the allowance for loan losses.
  • Allowance for loan losses ratio - allowance for loan losses divided by total loans.
  • Tangible common equity ratio - common equity less intangible assets (none held) divided by tangible assets.


WEST BANCORPORATION, INC. AND SUBSIDIARY
Financial Information (continued) (unaudited)
(dollars in thousands)

NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES

This report contains references to financial measures that are not defined in generally accepted accounting principles (GAAP). The following table reconciles the non-GAAP financial measures of net interest income, net interest margin and efficiency ratio on a fully taxable equivalent (FTE) basis to GAAP.

  Three Months Ended June 30, Six Months Ended June 30,
  2020 2019 2020 2019
Reconciliation of net interest income and net interest margin on an FTE basis to GAAP:        
Net interest income (GAAP) $20,747  $16,038  $39,211  $31,927 
Tax-equivalent adjustment (1) 194  200  372  472 
Net interest income on an FTE basis (non-GAAP) 20,941  16,238  39,583  32,399 
Average interest-earning assets 2,572,211  2,224,024  2,496,354  2,206,394 
Net interest margin on an FTE basis (non-GAAP) 3.27% 2.93% 3.19% 2.96%
         
Reconciliation of efficiency ratio on an FTE basis to GAAP:        
Net interest income on an FTE basis (non-GAAP) $20,941  $16,238  $39,583  $32,399 
Noninterest income 1,775  1,999  4,295  4,118 
Adjustment for realized investment securities (gains) losses, net 69  (23) 75  65 
Adjustment for (gain) loss on sale of fixed assets     2  (307)
Adjusted income 22,785  18,214  43,955  36,275 
Noninterest expense 9,417  9,750  19,080  19,294 
Efficiency ratio on an adjusted and FTE basis (non-GAAP) (2) 41.33% 53.53% 43.41% 53.19%

(1)  Computed on a tax-equivalent basis using a federal income tax rate of 21 percent, adjusted to reflect the effect of the nondeductible interest expense associated with owning tax-exempt securities and loans. Management believes the presentation of this non-GAAP measure provides supplemental useful information for proper understanding of the financial results, as it enhances the comparability of income arising from taxable and nontaxable sources.
(2)  The efficiency ratio expresses noninterest expense as a percent of fully taxable equivalent net interest income and noninterest income, excluding specific noninterest income and expenses. Management believes the presentation of this non-GAAP measure provides supplemental useful information for proper understanding of the Company’s financial performance. It is a standard measure of comparison within the banking industry.

For more information contact:
Doug Gulling, Executive Vice President, Treasurer and Chief Financial Officer (515) 222-2309

Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2020
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
Latest news on WEST BANCORPORATION, INC.
08:31aWest Bancorporation, Inc. Announces Second Quarter 2020 Net Income, Declares ..
GL
07:52aWEST BANCORPORATION INC : Results of Operations and Financial Condition, Financi..
AQ
07:47aWEST BANCORPORATION : Management's Discussion and Analysis (in thousands, except..
AQ
07/01WEST BANCORPORATION : Bank Closed Independence Day, July 4
PU
06/19WEST BANCORPORATION : to Announce Quarterly Results, Hold Conference Call
AQ
05/05WEST BANCORPORATION, INC. : Ex-dividend day for
FA
04/24WEST BANCORPORATION INC : Submission of Matters to a Vote of Security Holders (f..
AQ
04/23West Bancorporation, Inc. Announces Net Income for the First Quarter of 2020,..
GL
04/23WEST BANCORPORATION : Management's Discussion and Analysis (in thousands, except..
AQ
04/23WEST BANCORPORATION INC : Results of Operations and Financial Condition, Financi..
AQ
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 91,1 M - -
Net income 2020 31,8 M - -
Net Debt 2020 - - -
P/E ratio 2020 8,95x
Yield 2020 4,89%
Capitalization 283 M 283 M -
EV / Sales 2019
Capi. / Sales 2020 3,10x
Nbr of Employees 171
Free-Float 89,6%
Chart WEST BANCORPORATION, INC.
Duration : Period :
West Bancorporation, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends WEST BANCORPORATION, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 1
Average target price 18,50 $
Last Close Price 17,19 $
Spread / Highest target 7,62%
Spread / Average Target 7,62%
Spread / Lowest Target 7,62%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
David D. Nelson President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
James Wiliam Noyce Chairman
Douglas R. Gulling Chief Financial Officer, Treasurer & Executive VP
David Richard Milligan Independent Director
Lou Ann Sandburg Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
WEST BANCORPORATION, INC.-32.93%283
AGRICULTURAL BANK OF CHINA LIMITED-17.20%161 300
POSTAL SAVINGS BANK OF CHINA CO., LTD.-16.04%57 327
PT BANK CENTRAL ASIA TBK-7.55%52 209
SHANGHAI PUDONG DEVELOPMENT BANK CO., LTD-6.06%48 722
QATAR NATIONAL BANK (Q.P.S.C.)-11.90%46 024
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group