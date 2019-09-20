Log in
West Bancorporation, Inc. to Announce Quarterly Results, Hold Conference Call

09/20/2019 | 08:31am EDT

WEST DES MOINES, Iowa, Sept. 20, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- West Bancorporation, Inc. (Nasdaq: WTBA) (the “Company”), parent company of West Bank, will report its results for the third quarter of 2019, on Thursday, October 24, 2019, before the markets open.

The Company will discuss its results in a conference call scheduled for 10:00 a.m. Central Time on Friday, October 25, 2019.  The telephone number for the conference call is 888-339-0814.  A recording of the call will be available until November 8, 2019, by dialing 877-344-7529.  The replay passcode is 10128404.

West Bancorporation, Inc. is headquartered in West Des Moines, Iowa.  Serving customers since 1893, West Bank, a wholly-owned subsidiary of West Bancorporation, Inc., is a community bank that focuses on lending, deposit services and trust services for consumers and small- to medium-sized businesses. The Bank has eight offices in the greater Des Moines, Iowa area, one office in Coralville, Iowa, and one office in Rochester, Minnesota.  The Bank recently opened branch offices in Owatonna, Mankato and St. Cloud, Minnesota.

For more information contact:
Doug Gulling, Executive Vice President, Treasurer and Chief Financial Officer (515) 222-2309

Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2019
