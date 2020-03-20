Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  West Bancorporation, Inc.    WTBA

WEST BANCORPORATION, INC.

(WTBA)
  Report
Delayed Quote. Delayed Nasdaq - 03/19 04:00:00 pm
17.18 USD   +12.95%
08:31aWest Bancorporation, Inc. to Announce Quarterly Results, Hold Conference Call
GL
02/28WEST BANCORPORATION INC : Other Events (form 8-K)
AQ
02/27WEST BANCORPORATION : Form 10-K
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

West Bancorporation, Inc. to Announce Quarterly Results, Hold Conference Call

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
03/20/2020 | 08:31am EDT

WEST DES MOINES, Iowa, March 20, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- West Bancorporation, Inc. (Nasdaq: WTBA) (the “Company”), parent company of West Bank, will report its results for the first quarter of 2020, on Thursday, April 23, 2020 before the markets open.

The Company will discuss its results in a conference call scheduled for 10:00 a.m. Central Time on Friday, April 24, 2020.  The telephone number for the conference call is 888-339-0814.  A recording of the call will be available until May 8, 2020, by dialing 877-344-7529.  The replay passcode is 10137422.

West Bancorporation, Inc. is headquartered in West Des Moines, Iowa.  Serving it’s customers since 1893, West Bank, a wholly-owned subsidiary of West Bancorporation, Inc., is a community bank that focuses on lending, deposit services and trust services for consumers and small- to medium-sized businesses.  The Bank has eight offices in the greater Des Moines, Iowa area, one office in Coralville, Iowa, and four offices in Minnesota, in the cities of Rochester, Mankato, Owatonna and St. Cloud. 

For more information contact:
Doug Gulling
Executive Vice President 
Treasurer and Chief Financial Officer
(515) 222-2309

 

Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2020
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news on WEST BANCORPORATION, INC.
08:31aWest Bancorporation, Inc. to Announce Quarterly Results, Hold Conference Call
GL
02/28WEST BANCORPORATION INC : Other Events (form 8-K)
AQ
02/27WEST BANCORPORATION : Form 10-K
PU
02/27WEST BANCORPORATION : SEC Filing (DEF 14A)
PU
02/27WEST BANCORPORATION : MANAGEMENT'S DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS OF FINANCIAL CONDITIO..
AQ
02/04WEST BANCORPORATION, INC. : Ex-dividend day for
FA
01/23WEST BANCORPORATION : Form 8-K
PU
01/23West Bancorporation, Inc. Announces Record Net Income, Declares Quarterly Div..
GL
01/23WEST BANCORPORATION INC : Results of Operations and Financial Condition, Financi..
AQ
2019West Bancorporation, Inc. to Announce Quarterly Results, Hold Conference Call
GL
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 78,4 M
EBIT 2020 -
Net income 2020 31,0 M
Debt 2020 -
Yield 2020 5,24%
P/E ratio 2020 9,14x
P/E ratio 2021 8,59x
Capi. / Sales2020 3,59x
Capi. / Sales2021 3,45x
Capitalization 281 M
Chart WEST BANCORPORATION, INC.
Duration : Period :
West Bancorporation, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends WEST BANCORPORATION, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 1
Average target price 23,00  $
Last Close Price 17,18  $
Spread / Highest target 33,9%
Spread / Average Target 33,9%
Spread / Lowest Target 33,9%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
David D. Nelson President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
James Wiliam Noyce Chairman
Douglas R. Gulling Chief Financial Officer, Treasurer & Executive VP
David Richard Milligan Independent Director
Robert G. Pulver Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
WEST BANCORPORATION, INC.-32.97%281
AGRICULTURAL BANK OF CHINA LIMITED-3.52%159 550
POSTAL SAVINGS BANK OF CHINA CO., LTD.0.21%61 575
QATAR NATIONAL BANK (Q.P.S.C.)5.32%47 722
SHANGHAI PUDONG DEVELOPMENT BANK CO., LTD-19.64%41 057
PT BANK CENTRAL ASIA TBK-6.91%36 338
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group