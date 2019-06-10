Log in
WEST CHINA CEMENT LIMITED

(2233)
West China Cement : PARTIAL REDEMPTION OF THE NOTES

06/10/2019

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

This announcement is for information purpose only and does not constitute an invitation or solicitation of an offer to acquire, purchase or subscribe for securities or an invitation to enter into an agreement to do any such things, nor is it calculated to invite any offer to acquire, purchase or subscribe for any securities.

This announcement does not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy any securities in the United States or any other jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful. No securities may be offered or sold in the United States absent registration or an applicable exemption from registration requirements. The Notes (as defined below) have not been and will not be registered under the United States Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and may not be offered or sold in the United States absent registration or an exemption from registration.

WEST CHINA CEMENT LIMITED

國 西 部 水 泥 有 限

(Incorporated in Jersey with limited liability, with registered number 94796)

(Stock Code: 2233)

US$400 MILLION 6.5% SENIOR NOTES DUE 2019

(Stock Code: 5800)

PARTIAL REDEMPTION OF THE NOTES

This announcement is made by the board (the ''Board'') of directors of West China Cement Limited (the ''Company'') pursuant to Rule 37.48(a) of the Rules Governing the Listing of Securities on The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited (the ''Stock Exchange'').

Reference is made to the announcements of the Company dated 5 September 2014 and 11 September 2014 regarding the issue of 6.5% Senior Notes Due 2019 in the principal amount of US$400 million (the ''Notes'') by the Company and the listing of the Notes on the Stock Exchange. Reference is also made to the announcements of the Company dated 23 November 2018 and 28 December 2018 regarding the partial redemptions of the Notes by the Company in aggregate principal amounts of US$50 million and US$30 million on 23 November 2018 and 28 December 2018, respectively.

The Company hereby announces that on 10 June 2019, it further redeemed an aggregate principal amount of US$120 million of the Notes (the ''Redeemed Notes''), representing 37.5% of the outstanding principal amount of US$320 million, at a redemption price equal to 101.625% of the principal amount thereof together with all accrued and unpaid interest. The redemption of the Redeemed Notes was in accordance with the indenture constituting the Notes by way of the exercise by the Company of its optional redemption right. The Redeemed Notes will be cancelled. The Board of the Company considers that the redemption and cancellation of the Redeemed Notes will not have any material impact over the Company's financial position.

Upon redemption and cancellation of the Redeemed Notes, the aggregate outstanding principal amount of the Notes will become US$200 million.

Holders of the Notes and potential investors should note that any further redemption of the Notes by the Company prior to the Notes maturity will be at the Board's sole and absolute discretion. Holders of the Notes and potential investors should therefore exercise caution when dealing in the Notes.

By order of the Board

West China Cement Limited

Zhang Jimin

Chairman

Hong Kong, 10 June 2019

As at the date of this announcement, the executive Directors are Mr. Zhang Jimin and Dr. Ma Weiping, the non-executive Directors are Mr. Ma Zhaoyang, Ms. Liu Yan and Mr. Qin Hongji and the independent non-executive Directors are Mr. Lee Kong Wai, Conway and Mr. Tam King Ching, Kenny.

Disclaimer

West China Cement Ltd. published this content on 10 June 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 10 June 2019 10:27:02 UTC
