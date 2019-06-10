West China Cement : PARTIAL REDEMPTION OF THE NOTES

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

WEST CHINA CEMENT LIMITED

中 國 西 部 水 泥 有 限 公 司

(Incorporated in Jersey with limited liability, with registered number 94796)

(Stock Code: 2233)

US$400 MILLION 6.5% SENIOR NOTES DUE 2019

(Stock Code: 5800)

PARTIAL REDEMPTION OF THE NOTES

This announcement is made by the board (the ''Board'') of directors of West China Cement Limited (the ''Company'') pursuant to Rule 37.48(a) of the Rules Governing the Listing of Securities on The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited (the ''Stock Exchange'').

Reference is made to the announcements of the Company dated 5 September 2014 and 11 September 2014 regarding the issue of 6.5% Senior Notes Due 2019 in the principal amount of US$400 million (the ''Notes'') by the Company and the listing of the Notes on the Stock Exchange. Reference is also made to the announcements of the Company dated 23 November 2018 and 28 December 2018 regarding the partial redemptions of the Notes by the Company in aggregate principal amounts of US$50 million and US$30 million on 23 November 2018 and 28 December 2018, respectively.