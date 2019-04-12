West China Cement : PROPOSED DECLARATION OF FINAL DIVIDEND, RENEWAL OF GENERAL MANDATE TO ISSUE SHARES AND TO REPURCHASE SHARES, RE-ELECTION OF DIRECTORS AND NOTICE OF ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING

THIS CIRCULAR IS IMPORTANT AND REQUIRES YOUR IMMEDIATE ATTENTION

WEST CHINA CEMENT LIMITED 中 國 西 部 水泥 有 限 公 司

(Incorporated in Jersey with limited liability, with registered number 94796)

(Stock Code: 2233)

PROPOSED DECLARATION OF FINAL DIVIDEND, RENEWAL OF GENERAL MANDATE TO ISSUE SHARES AND

TO REPURCHASE SHARES,

RE-ELECTION OF DIRECTORS

AND

NOTICE OF ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING

12 April 2019

CONTENTS

Page

Definitions ......................................................................... 2

Letter from the Board .............................................................. 4

Appendix I - Explanatory Statement on the Repurchase Mandate .............. 9

Appendix II - Details of the Directors to be re-elected ........................... 12

Notice of Annual General Meeting ................................................. 15

In this circular, unless the context otherwise requires, the following expressions shall have the following meanings:

''Annual General Meeting'' the annual general meeting of the Company to be held at Conrad Hong Kong, Pacific Place, 88 Queensway, Hong Kong on 17 May 2019 at 10:00 a.m., for the purpose of considering and if thought fit, approving the resolutions proposed in this circular ''Articles of Association'' the articles of association of the Company as amended from time to time ''Board'' the board of Directors ''close associate(s)'' has the same meaning ascribed to it under the Listing Rules ''Company'' West China Cement Limited (中國西部水泥有限公司 ), a company incorporated in Jersey with limited liability, with registered number 94796, and the Shares of which are listed on the Stock Exchange ''core connected person(s)'' has the same meaning ascribed to it under the Listing Rules ''Director(s)'' the director(s) of the Company ''General Mandate'' a general and unconditional mandate to be granted to the Directors to allot, issue, and otherwise deal with new Shares and other securities with an aggregate nominal amount not exceeding the sum of 20% of the issued share capital of the Company as at the date of passing of the relevant resolutions, and the aggregate nominal value of the share capital of the Company repurchased by the Company (if any) ''Group'' the Company and its subsidiaries ''HK$'' Hong Kong dollars, the lawful currency of Hong Kong ''Hong Kong'' the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region of the People's Republic of China ''Latest Practicable Date'' 10 April 2019, being the latest practicable date prior to the printing of this circular for ascertaining certain information in this circular ''Listing Rules'' the Rules Governing the Listing of Securities on the Stock Exchange

''Repurchase Mandate''

a general and unconditional mandate to be granted to the Directors to exercise the power of the Company to repurchase Shares in the capital of the Company up to a maximum of 10% of the aggregate nominal amount of the issued share capital of the Company as at the date of passing the relevant resolutions

''RMB''

Renminbi, the lawful currency of the PRC

''SFO''

the Securities and Futures Ordinance (Chapter 571 of the Laws of Hong Kong)

''Share(s)''

ordinary share(s) with a nominal value of £0.002 each in the share capital of the Company

''Shareholder(s)''

holder(s) of the Share(s)

''Stock Exchange''

The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited

''substantial shareholder(s)''

has the same meaning ascribed to it under the Listing Rules

''Takeovers Code''

The Hong Kong Code on Takeovers and Mergers

''%''

per cent.

''£''

pound sterling, the legal currency of the United Kingdom

LETTER FROM THE BOARD

WEST CHINA CEMENT LIMITED 中 國 西 部 水泥 有 限 公 司

(Incorporated in Jersey with limited liability, with registered number 94796)

(Stock Code: 2233)

Executive Directors: Mr. Zhang Jimin (Chairman) Dr. Ma Weiping Non-executive Directors: Mr. Ma Zhaoyang Ms. Liu Yan Mr. Qin Hongji Independent Non-executive Directors: Mr. Lee Kong Wai Conway Mr. Wong Kun Kau Mr. Tam King Ching Kenny 12 April 2019 To: the Shareholders of the Company

PROPOSED DECLARATION OF FINAL DIVIDEND, RENEWAL OF GENERAL MANDATE TO ISSUE SHARES AND

TO REPURCHASE SHARES,

RE-ELECTION OF DIRECTORS

AND

NOTICE OF ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING

INTRODUCTION

The purpose of this circular is to give you notice of the Annual General Meeting and to provide you with information regarding resolutions to be proposed at the Annual General Meeting relating to enable you to make an informed decision on whether to vote for or against those resolutions.