West China Cement : THIRD QUARTERLY RESULTS OF 2019 OF YAOBAI AND ITS SUBSIDIARIES

THIRD QUARTERLY RESULTS OF 2019 OF

YAOBAI AND ITS SUBSIDIARIES

Reference is made to the announcements of West China Cement Limited (the "Company", together with its subsidiaries, the "Group") dated 30 April 2019 and 8 May 2019 in relation to the issuance of the Medium-term Notes by Yaobai (collectively, the "Announcements"). This announcement is made by the Company pursuant to Rule 13.09(2) of the Listing Rules and the Inside Information Provisions (as defined under the Listing Rules) under Part XIVA of the Securities and Futures Ordinance. Unless otherwise stated, terms used in this announcement shall have the same meanings as those defined in the Announcements.

On 8 May 2019, Yaobai completed the issuance of the first tranche of the Medium-term Notes. The first tranche of the Medium-term Notes was issued in the principal amount of RMB500 million.

According to the relevant PRC regulations and the terms of the Medium-term Notes, Yaobai and its subsidiaries ("Yaobai Group") is required to publish its quarterly results for the nine months ended 30 September 2019 (the "Quarterly Results") on the website of China Money and Shanghai Clearing during the three-years term of the Medium-term Notes.