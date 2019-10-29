Log in
WEST CHINA CEMENT LIMITED    2233

WEST CHINA CEMENT LIMITED

(2233)
    
News 
News

West China Cement : THIRD QUARTERLY RESULTS OF 2019 OF YAOBAI AND ITS SUBSIDIARIES


10/29/2019 | 07:37am EDT

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

WEST CHINA CEMENT LIMITED

中 國 西 部 水 泥 有 限 公 司

(Incorporated in Jersey with limited liability, with registered number 94796)

(Stock Code: 2233)

THIRD QUARTERLY RESULTS OF 2019 OF

YAOBAI AND ITS SUBSIDIARIES

Reference is made to the announcements of West China Cement Limited (the "Company", together with its subsidiaries, the "Group") dated 30 April 2019 and 8 May 2019 in relation to the issuance of the Medium-term Notes by Yaobai (collectively, the "Announcements"). This announcement is made by the Company pursuant to Rule 13.09(2) of the Listing Rules and the Inside Information Provisions (as defined under the Listing Rules) under Part XIVA of the Securities and Futures Ordinance. Unless otherwise stated, terms used in this announcement shall have the same meanings as those defined in the Announcements.

On 8 May 2019, Yaobai completed the issuance of the first tranche of the Medium-term Notes. The first tranche of the Medium-term Notes was issued in the principal amount of RMB500 million.

According to the relevant PRC regulations and the terms of the Medium-term Notes, Yaobai and its subsidiaries ("Yaobai Group") is required to publish its quarterly results for the nine months ended 30 September 2019 (the "Quarterly Results") on the website of China Money and Shanghai Clearing during the three-years term of the Medium-term Notes.

- 1 -

Shareholders of the Company ("Shareholders") and potential investors are advised that the Quarterly Results are unaudited and prepared in accordance with the PRC GAAP. There are thus a number of accounting treatments and other differences between the quarterly results of Yaobai Group ("Yaobai Group Results"), and the interim and final results of the Company which are prepared in accordance with IFRS. These differences include, amongst others:

  1. the exclusion of the results of the Shaanxi Fuping Cement Company Ltd ("Fuping Cement Ltd") from the Yaobai Group Results, as Fuping Cement Ltd is an indirect subsidiary of the Company;
  2. only part of the interests payable under the Senior Notes are included in the Yaobai Group Results, with the balance being accounted for under the Company's accounts, and there is no foreign exchange translation differences of these Senior Notes in the Yaobai Group Results; and
  3. none of the expenses of the Company's offshore entities are included in the Yaobai Group Results.

To ensure that all shareholders and potential investors of the Company have equal and timely access to the information pertaining to the Company, set forth below are the Quarterly Results prepared in accordance with the PRC GAAP, which is also published simultaneously on the websites of China Money and Shanghai Clearing.

- 2 -

1. Balance Sheet

Prepared by: Yaobai Special Cement Group Co., Ltd Unit:

RMB

As at

As at

As at

As at

30 September

31 December

30 September

31 December

2019

2018

2019

2018

Items

Consolidated

Consolidated

Yaobai

Yaobai

Current Assets:

Monetary capital

1,096,289,547.98

1,014,934,242.16

848,286,074.10

867,524,565.09

  Notes receivable and accounts receivable

735,548,478.61

405,657,965.96

36,908,849.57

12,312,122.84

Advance payments

149,449,889.17

118,537,830.90

3,612,206.89

6,560,061.31

Other receivables

1,284,077,116.47

1,144,277,287.12

2,512,320,879.99

3,669,453,542.17

Inventories

673,827,198.80

475,949,101.03

459,454.69

422,612.50

Non-current assets due within one year

362,584,650.00

350,819,071.40

-

-

Other current assets

38,911,897.25

54,695,957.81

-

566,709.37

Total current assets

4,340,688,778.28

3,564,871,456.38

3,401,587,465.24

4,556,839,613.28

Non-current assets:

Financial assets available for sale

20,000,000.00

20,000,000.00

-

-

Long-term receivables

188,612,526.02

191,495,645.00

-

-

Long-term equity investments

73,354,148.40

80,327,363.40

4,804,936,831.32

4,341,230,446.32

Fixed assets

5,891,247,936.89

6,028,911,018.49

148,580,898.15

150,879,153.27

Construction in progress

1,084,259,031.84

449,307,967.65

384,871.31

384,871.31

Intangible assets

641,224,880.66

653,996,800.11

18,769,167.14

19,325,097.05

Goodwill

183,263,878.86

183,263,878.86

-

-

Long-term prepaid expenses

33,724,195.24

50,168,268.89

-

-

Deferred tax assets

51,718,503.05

51,718,503.05

1,568,069.83

1,568,069.83

Other non-current assets

176,633,030.00

166,426,700.00

-

-

Total non-current assets

8,344,038,130.96

7,875,616,145.45

4,974,239,837.75

4,513,387,637.78

Total assets

12,684,726,909.24

11,440,487,601.83

8,375,827,302.99

9,070,227,251.06

Current liabilities:

Short-term borrowings

880,000,000.00

703,570,760.00

690,000,000.00

693,570,760.00

  Notes payable and accounts payable

1,423,702,406.74

645,411,866.41

236,197,534.85

41,614,699.30

Receipts in advance

285,834,640.54

232,766,853.21

-

1,200.00

Employee benefits payable

62,085,698.07

64,226,734.59

6,567,427.60

7,971,339.66

Taxes payable

117,064,313.81

190,699,761.83

496,297.85

431,784.37

Other payables

908,268,051.69

656,509,702.89

686,792,964.02

425,940,932.37

Non-current assets due within one year

-

160,000,000.00

-

160,000,000.00

Other current liabilities

8,738,079.97

-

-

-

Total current liabilities

3,685,693,190.82

2,653,185,678.93

1,620,054,224.32

1,329,530,715.70

- 3 -

As at

As at

As at

As at

30 September

31 December

30 September

31 December

2019

2018

2019

2018

Items

Consolidated

Consolidated

Yaobai

Yaobai

Non-current liabilities:

Long-term borrowings

1,368,592,900.37

1,572,461,776.56

1,368,592,900.37

1,572,461,776.56

Debentures payable

495,722,133.69

-

495,722,133.69

-

Long-term payables

41,160,720.13

76,612,344.52

-

Estimated liabilities

36,655,802.57

36,432,433.34

-

-

Deferred income

44,078,816.04

49,754,902.81

5,396,573.53

6,896,573.56

Deferred tax liabilities

3,703,735.27

3,703,735.27

-

-

Total non-current liabilities

1,989,914,108.07

1,738,965,192.50

1,869,711,607.59

1,579,358,350.12

Total liabilities

5,675,607,298.89

4,392,150,871.43

3,489,765,831.91

2,908,889,065.82

Owners' equity (or shareholders' equity):

Paid-in capital (or Share capital)

1,890,000,000.00

1,890,000,000.00

1,890,000,000.00

1,890,000,000.00

Capital reserve

53,487,937.18

53,487,937.18

12,715,940.06

12,715,940.06

Special reserve

34,989,227.39

20,466,565.57

-

-

Surplus reserve

379,579,028.81

379,579,028.81

379,579,028.81

379,579,028.81

Undistributed profit

4,265,760,691.66

4,444,820,114.19

2,603,766,502.21

3,879,043,216.37

  Total equity attributable to owners of

  the Company (or shareholders)

6,623,816,885.04

6,788,353,645.75

-

-

Minority interests

385,302,725.31

259,983,084.65

-

-

Total owners' equity (or shareholders' equity)

7,009,119,610.35

7,048,336,730.40

4,886,061,471.08

6,161,338,185.24

Total liabilities and owners' equity

(or shareholders' equity)

12,684,726,909.24

11,440,487,601.83

8,375,827,302.99

9,070,227,251.06

- 4 -

2. Income Statement

Prepared by: Yaobai Special Cement Group Co., Ltd Unit:

RMB

2019 Q3

2018 Q3

2019 Q3

2018 Q3

Items

Consolidated

Consolidated

Yaobai

Yaobai

I. Total operating revenue

5,110,611,375.62

4,103,269,030.12

33,408,559.79

263,935,773.74

Including:

Revenue

5,110,611,375.62

4,103,269,030.12

33,408,559.79

263,935,773.74

II. Total operating costs

3,821,820,357.25

3,019,115,006.08

79,090,317.67

219,066,361.48

Including:

Operating costs

3,342,855,128.53

2,606,905,233.37

-

135,548,377.13

Taxes and surcharges

55,741,539.64

56,463,045.43

1,169,751.07

3,831,096.62

Selling and distribution expenses

39,964,453.98

34,265,895.23

10,287,214.92

11,489,610.88

General and administrative expenses

262,533,396.94

206,064,976.00

59,785,454.21

64,051,951.56

Research and development expense

-

-

-

-

Financial expenses

116,465,488.73

105,616,124.79

7,847,897.47

4,625,916.70

Including: Interest expenses

125,237,544.32

113,472,219.48

17,334,595.71

12,948,550.11

          Interest income

-10,159,630.11

-10,502,551.50

-9,677,986.00

-10,214,699.83

Asset impairment losses

4,260,349.43

9,799,731.26

-

-480,591.41

Add:

Other income

180,810,475.74

198,741,056.58

1,500,000.03

12,879,361.11

Investment income (loss expressed

with "-")

15,824,264.45

18,204,793.40

79,891,566.38

18,204,793.40

Asset disposal income (loss is

represented by "-")

2,148.29

-

-67,127.61

-

III. Operating profit (loss is represented by "-")

1,485,427,906.85

1,301,099,874.02

35,642,680.92

75,953,566.77

Add:

non-operating income

7,921,956.58

23,291,060.56

1,701,971.80

6,936,368.10

Less:

non-operating expenses

61,251,540.84

7,996,915.64

16,300.00

911,742.33

IV. Total profit (total loss is represented by "-")

1,432,098,322.59

1,316,394,018.94

37,328,352.72

81,978,192.54

Less:

income tax expenses

210,685,863.32

268,538,183.03

-7,755,083.46

11,508,530.82

- 5 -

2019 Q3

2018 Q3

2019 Q3

2018 Q3

Items

Consolidated

Consolidated

Yaobai

Yaobai

V. Net profit (net loss is represented by "-")

1,221,412,459.27

1,047,855,835.91

45,083,436.18

70,469,661.72

  1. By continuity of operations
    1. Net profit from continuing operations

  (net loss expressed with "-")

1,221,412,459.27

1,047,855,835.91

45,083,436.18

70,469,661.72

  1. By ownership

1. Net profit attributable to shareholders   of the Company (net loss is

represented by "-")

1,142,669,330.83

1,032,792,090.41

-

-

2.

Minority interests (net loss is

represented by "-")

78,743,128.44

15,063,745.50

-

-

VI. Net other comprehensive income after tax

(I)

Net other comprehensive income after tax

  attributable to owners of the Company

-

-

-

-

(II)

Net other comprehensive income after tax

  attributable to minority shareholders

-

-

-

-

VII. Total comprehensive income

1,221,412,459.27

1,047,855,835.91

45,083,436.18

70,469,661.72

(I)

Total comprehensive income attributable to

  owners of the Company

1,142,669,330.83

1,032,792,090.41

-

-

(II)

Total comprehensive income attributable to

minority shareholders

78,743,128.44

15,063,745.50

-

-

- 6 -

3. Cash Flow Statement

Prepared by: Yaobai Special Cement Group Co., Ltd Unit:

RMB

2019 Q3

2018 Q3

2019 Q3

2018 Q3

Items

Consolidated

Consolidated

Yaobai

Yaobai

I. Cash flow generated from operating activities:

Cash received from sales of goods or rendering

of services

4,424,152,481.48

3,848,840,792.85

1,663,522,050.82

1,302,394,260.14

Tax refund received

178,994,552.77

204,283,139.95

830,771.80

12,979,497.01

Cash received relating to other operating

activities

358,718,863.77

226,826,926.10

105,985,339.71

7,662,348.88

Sub-total of cash inflow from operating

activities

4,961,865,898.02

4,279,950,858.90

1,770,338,162.33

1,323,036,106.03

Cash paid for goods and service

1,896,620,832.58

1,429,570,472.60

55,000,000.00

60,481,970.07

Cash paid to and for employees

418,851,761.73

277,884,754.96

33,309,840.47

41,866,720.72

Payments of taxes and surcharges

723,663,462.20

685,558,994.87

70,167,051.67

70,290,300.97

Cash payments relating to other operating

activities

460,108,327.75

843,526,485.63

211,220,477.18

32,315,445.86

Sub-total of cash outflows from operating

activities

3,499,244,384.26

3,236,540,708.06

369,697,369.32

204,954,437.62

Net cash flow from operating activities

1,462,621,513.76

1,043,410,150.84

1,400,640,793.01

1,118,081,668.41

- 7 -

2019 Q3

2018 Q3

2019 Q3

2018 Q3

Items

Consolidated

Consolidated

Yaobai

Yaobai

II. Cash flow generated from investing activities:

Cash received from returns on investments

22,780,000.00

-

25,653,584.97

-

Net cash received from disposal of fixed assets,

  intangible assets and other long-term assets

303,604.40

389,391.01

-

-

Cash received relating to other investing

activities

10,000,000.00

40,303,000.00

-

-

Sub-total of cash inflows from investing

activities

33,083,604.40

40,692,391.01

25,653,584.97

-

Cash paid to acquire fixed assets, intangible

  assets and other long-term assets

475,982,675.62

394,073,835.28

114,033,230.43

68,167,971.07

Cash paid to acquire investments

-

59,763,883.33

406,878,000.00

298,930,000.00

Sub-total of cash outflows from investing

activities

475,982,675.62

453,837,718.61

520,911,230.43

367,097,971.07

Net cash flow from investing activities

-442,899,071.22

-413,145,327.60

-495,257,645.46

-367,097,971.07

- 8 -

2019 Q3

2018 Q3

2019 Q3

2018 Q3

Items

Consolidated

Consolidated

Yaobai

Yaobai

III. Cash flow generated from financing activities:

Cash received from capital contributions

20,550,000.00

-

-

-

Including: cash received from capital

contributions by minority

shareholders of subsidiaries

Cash received from borrowings

1,462,447,500.00

650,720,760.00

1,460,600,000.00

624,770,760.00

Cash received from issuance of debentures

Cash received relating to other financing

activities

2,956,000.00

-

-

-

Sub-total of cash inflows from financing

activities

1,485,953,500.00

650,720,760.00

1,460,600,000.00

624,770,760.00

Cash repayments of borrowings

1,093,244,298.19

912,752,783.00

1,088,039,636.19

911,200,000.00

Cash payments for distribution of

  dividends profits and interest

1,304,690,757.86

687,998,104.81

1,297,182,002.35

674,764,881.29

Cash payments relating to other financing

activities

26,385,580.67

-

-

-

Sub-total of cash outflows from financing

activities

2,424,320,636.72

1,600,750,887.81

2,385,221,638.54

1,585,964,881.29

Net cash flow from financing activities

-938,367,136.72

-950,030,127.81

-924,621,638.54

-961,194,121.29

IV.

Effect of change of foreign currency rates

  on cash and cash equivalents

-

-

-

-

V.

Net increase in cash and cash equivalents

81,355,305.82

-319,765,304.57

-19,238,490.99

-210,210,423.95

Add: Opening balance of cash and

cash equivalents

1,014,934,242.16

1,338,555,212.00

867,524,565.09

1,121,311,574.00

VI.

Closing balance of cash and cash equivalents

1,096,289,547.98

1,018,789,907.43

848,286,074.10

911,101,150.05

- 9 -

The information contained in this announcement is prepared based solely on a preliminary assessment by the management of the Company with reference to the information currently available, which have not been reviewed or audited by the Company's auditors. The Quarterly Results in this announcement, which are unaudited, have been prepared in accordance with PRC GAAP. Accordingly, the information contained in this announcement and in the Quarterly Results may differ from those in the audited consolidated financial statements to be published by the Company for the year ending 31 December 2019. Further, the financial information in this announcement is provided for reference only and Shareholders and potential investors of the Company are advised to exercise caution and not to place undue reliance on these information when dealing in the shares of the Company. When in doubt, the shareholders and potential investors of the Company are advised to consult their own professional or financial advisers.

DEFINITIONS

In this announcement, the following terms shall have the following meanings unless the context requires otherwise:

"IFRS"

International Financial Reporting Standards, which collective

term includes standards and interpretations approved by the

International Accounting Standards Board (IASB), and the

International Accounting Standards and interpretations

issued by the International Accounting Standards Committee

(IASC)

"Listing Rules"

the Rules Governing the Listing of Securities on The Stock

Exchange of Hong Kong Limited

"PRC"

the People's Republic of China, excluding, for the purpose

of this announcement only, the Hong Kong Special

Administrative Region, the Macau Special Administrative

Region, and Taiwan

"PRC GAAP"

the Accounting Standards for Business Enterprises issued by

the Ministry of Finance of the PRC on 15 February 2006,

and other relevant accounting principles and financial

regulations as promulgated in the PRC

"RMB"

Renminbi yuan, the lawful currency of the PRC

"Senior Notes"

the 6.50% senior notes due 2019 in the aggregate principal

amount of US$400 million issued by the Company on 4

September 2014

By Order of the Board

West China Cement Limited

Zhang Jimin

Chairman

Hong Kong, 29 October 2019

- 10 -

As at the date of this announcement, the executive Directors are Mr. Zhang Jimin and Dr. Ma Weiping, the non-executive Directors are Mr. Ma Zhaoyang, Ms. Liu Yan and Mr. Fan Changhong and the independent non-executive Directors are Mr. Lee Kong Wai, Conway, Mr. Zhu Dong and Mr. Tam King Ching, Kenny.

- 11 -



West China Cement Ltd. published this content on 29 October 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 29 October 2019 11:36:10 UTC
