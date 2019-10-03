WCVC Confirms Goldman Small Cap Research Report Scheduled For Release On Monday Next Week October 7, 2019

DENVER, Oct. 03, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via OTC PR WIRE -- West Coast Venture Group, Corp. (OTCQB: WCVC) ("WCVC") today confirmed a research analyst report scheduled for release next week on Monday, October 7, 2019. With the recent launch of WCVC’s restaurant franchise business and the even more recent introduction of Illegal Brands CBD business, the company has engaged Goldman Small Cap Research to cover the company with the initial Research Analyst Report coming out next week on Monday.



WCVC’s reported over $3 million in sales last year in 2018 from the operations of its existing restaurants to include its flagship Illegal Burger . WCVC’s restaurant operations have continued to grow throughout 2019 and earlier this year, the company announced launching restaurant franchise sales in 31 states and work underway to launch in the remaining 19 states soon. WCVC’s restaurant franchise is targeting the overall U.S. restaurant market with $780 billion in annual sales. The company’s Illegal Brands CBD business is targeting the rapidly expanding CBD market within the United States anticipated to reach $23 billion in sales annually by 2023. Franchises of a WCVC restaurant brand will include access to Illegal Brands growing line of CBD products.

About West Coast Ventures Group Corp.

Based in Denver, Colo, West Coast Ventures Group Corp. (OTCQB: WCVC) is America's first CBD restaurant stock under Illegal Brands and operates a number of contemporary restaurant concepts including the flagship Illegal Burger, a quick-casual burger + bar concept. Led by seasoned restaurant entrepreneurs, WCVC management is committed to scaling both modern sustainable concepts into national franchise models operating metro-styled restaurants serving only the finest and freshest natural ingredients.

This document may contain forward-looking statements, relating to West Coast Ventures Group Corp operations or to the environment in which it operates, which are based on West Coast Ventures Group Corp operations, estimates, forecasts and projections. These statements are not guarantees of future performance and involve risks and uncertainties that are difficult to predict, and/or are beyond West Coast Ventures Group Corp control. A number of important factors could cause actual outcomes and results to differ materially from those expressed in these forward-looking statements. Consequently, readers should not place any undue reliance on such forward-looking statements. West Coast Ventures Group Corp disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

