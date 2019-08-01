West Coast Ventures : WCVC Expands Illegal Brands Portfolio With Illegal Pizza Restaurant

DENVER, Aug. 1, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- West Coast Venture Group, Corp. ( WCVC ) ("WCVC") is pleased to announce the continued success of their Illegal Brands concepts. The WCVC team has been working diligently to build on the success of Illegal Burger and has taken everything that worked there to launch our latest restaurant, Illegal Pizza.

A Winning Formula

Two of WCVC's flagship Illegal Burger locations have already proven wildly successful. The IB CitiSet is already on pace to exceed $700,000 in sales during its first year of operations and has smashed all expectations. The IB Writer Square, located in Downtown Denver is also on track to exceed $1 million in sales this year.

This has largely been due to Illegal Burger's unique neo-Industrial decor and feel combined with high quality, locally sourced ingredients, and of course the secret sauce, our very own Illegal Brands CBD powder and drinks.

By taking everything that has made Illegal Burger so popular we believe we have created the winning recipe that will make Illegal Pizza an incredible success.

Illegal Pizza

The first Illegal Pizza restaurant opened in Lauderdale, Florida on June 13, 2019 and has already proven wildly popular with consumers:

"Great spot, it opened about a month ago and I've already been there twice this week, both times I've been nothing less than satisfied." - Ramon - Yelp

"A lot of toppings to choose from, at no extra cost.... how can you compete with that... amazing tasting pizza too."- Melissa - Facebook

"We came across this place & they've only been open a week, but it was amazing! One price with endless toppings is a huge plus, and you can mix the bases. The guy making the pizza made sure all of the toppings were over the whole pizza, which I appreciate. Definitely try it out!"-Emily - Google Maps

Illegal Pizza takes what made Illegal Burger so popular and refines the concept with build your own pizzas and extensive options for a variety of dietary requirements. The location also sell Illegal Brands CBD water and sachets to customers.

The location is expected to bring in around $700,000 within the first year and will be the first of many Illegal Pizza locations across the country.

About West Coast Ventures Group Corp.

Based in Denver, Colo, West Coast Ventures Group Corp. ( WCVC ) is America's first CBD restaurant stock under Illegal Brands and operates a number of contemporary restaurant concepts including the flagship Illegal Burger a quick-casual burger + bar concept. Led by seasoned restaurant entrepreneurs, WCVC management is committed to scaling both modern sustainable concepts into national franchise models operating metro-styled restaurants serving only the finest and freshest natural ingredients.

