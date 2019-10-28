Change in Representative Directors (Translation:PDF 25KB)

Log in
10/28/2019 | 01:22am EDT

October 28, 2019

(Translation)

Company name: West Japan Railway Company

President: Tatsuo Kijima

Code number: 9021 Stock listings: Tokyo Stock Exchange, Nagoya Stock Exchange and Fukuoka Stock Exchange

For further information, please contact: Jun Fukushima, General Manager, Corporate Communications Department

Telephone: +81-6-6375-8889

Change in Representative Directors (President)

At a meeting of its Board of Directors held today, West Japan Railway Company informally determined matters concerning the change in Representative Directors as follows:

1. Reasons for change

To realize future growth through the further development of the Group and the pursuit of new challenges under a new organization, within the promotion of the JR-West Group Medium-Term Management Plan 2022 amid the dramatically changing management environment

2. Newly Appointed President, Representative Director

Kazuaki Hasegawa (currently, Vice President, Representative Director)

3. Retirement as President, Representative Director

Tatsuo Kijima (currently, President, Representative Director)

  • Tatsuo Kijima continues to serve as Vice Chairman, Director and will focus on supporting the victims of the derailment accident on the Fukuchiyama Line and other matters.

4. Date of inauguration

December 1, 2019

5. Brief History and Other Information on the Newly Appointed President, Representative Director

Name: Kazuaki Hasegawa

Date of birth: May 1, 1957

Brief history:

April 1981 Joined JNR

June 2008 Executive Officer; General Manager, Okayama Branch of the Company

June 2012 Director and Senior Executive Officer, Senior General Manager, Kansai Urban Area Regional Head Office of the Company

June 2016 Vice President, Representative Director and Executive Officer; Senior General Manager, Business Development Headquarters of the Company (present post)

Number of shares of the Company held by him: 9,800 shares (as of September 30, 2019)

End

Disclaimer

West Japan Railway Company published this content on 28 October 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 28 October 2019 05:21:05 UTC
