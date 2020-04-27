Notice Regarding Extension of Period of Validity for Shareholder Benefit Discount Coupons(Translation:PDF231KB)

April 27, 2020

(Translation)

Company name: West Japan Railway Company

President: Kazuaki Hasegawa

Code number: 9021 Stock listings: Tokyo Stock Exchange, Nagoya Stock Exchange and Fukuoka Stock Exchange

For further information, please contact: Jun Fukushima, General Manager, Corporate Communications Department

Notice Regarding Extension of Period of Validity for Shareholder Benefit Discount Coupons

West Japan Railway Company ("JR-West") sends shareholder benefit discount coupons to shareholders recorded in the

final shareholders' register as of March 31 of each year. However, in consideration of the spread of the novel coronavirus

infection, in order to ensure that shareholders will be able to use the coupons, JR-West will extend the period of validity,

as described below.

Description

1. Eligible shareholder benefit discount coupons

The following discount coupons with a period of validity from June 1, 2019, to May 31, 2020, which were sent

to shareholders recorded in the final shareholders' register as of March 31, 2019.

Railway benefit discount coupons Kyoto Railway Museum entry discount coupons JR West Group shareholder benefit discount coupons

• JR-West Hotels Accommodation discount coupons, restaurant discount coupons • VIA INN Accommodation discount coupons • Hiroshima Diamond Hotel Accommodation discount coupons, restaurant discount coupons • West Japan Railway Isetan Shopping discount coupons, restaurant/cafe discount coupons, beauty salon discount coupons, rental clothing discount coupons, photography studio discount coupons, parking lot discount coupons • Nippon Travel Agency Travel discount coupons • West Japan Railway Rent-A-Car & Lease Station car rental discount coupons 2. Extension of period of validity Before change After change Up to May 31, 2020 Up to May 31, 2021

The validity period listed on the coupons should be read as indicated above. Coupons with the new validity

period will not be exchanged for the original coupons.