Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Tokyo Stock Exchange  >  West Japan Railway Company    9021   JP3659000008

WEST JAPAN RAILWAY COMPANY

(9021)
  Report
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Notice Regarding Extension of Period of Validity for Shareholder Benefit Discount Coupons(Translation:PDF231KB)

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
04/27/2020 | 02:28am EDT

April 27, 2020

(Translation)

Company name: West Japan Railway Company

President: Kazuaki Hasegawa

Code number: 9021 Stock listings: Tokyo Stock Exchange, Nagoya Stock Exchange and Fukuoka Stock Exchange

For further information, please contact: Jun Fukushima, General Manager, Corporate Communications Department

Telephone: +81-6-6375-8889

Notice Regarding Extension of Period of Validity for Shareholder Benefit Discount Coupons

West Japan Railway Company ("JR-West") sends shareholder benefit discount coupons to shareholders recorded in the

final shareholders' register as of March 31 of each year. However, in consideration of the spread of the novel coronavirus

infection, in order to ensure that shareholders will be able to use the coupons, JR-West will extend the period of validity,

as described below.

Description

1. Eligible shareholder benefit discount coupons

The following discount coupons with a period of validity from June 1, 2019, to May 31, 2020, which were sent

to shareholders recorded in the final shareholders' register as of March 31, 2019.

  1. Railway benefit discount coupons
  2. Kyoto Railway Museum entry discount coupons
  3. JR West Group shareholder benefit discount coupons

• JR-West Hotels

Accommodation discount coupons, restaurant

discount coupons

• VIA INN

Accommodation discount coupons

• Hiroshima Diamond Hotel

Accommodation discount coupons, restaurant

discount coupons

• West Japan Railway Isetan

Shopping discount coupons, restaurant/cafe discount

coupons, beauty salon discount coupons, rental

clothing discount coupons, photography studio

discount coupons, parking lot discount coupons

• Nippon Travel Agency

Travel discount coupons

• West Japan Railway Rent-A-Car & Lease

Station car rental discount coupons

2. Extension of period of validity

Before change

After change

Up to May 31, 2020

Up to May 31, 2021

The validity period listed on the coupons should be read as indicated above. Coupons with the new validity

period will not be exchanged for the original coupons.

End

Disclaimer

West Japan Railway Company published this content on 27 April 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 27 April 2020 06:27:03 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news on WEST JAPAN RAILWAY COMPANY
02:28aNOTICE REGARDING EXTENSION OF PERIOD : Pdf231kb)
PU
04/24WEST JAPAN RAILWAY : Victims of 2005 derailment in Amagasaki remembered
AQ
04/22WEST JAPAN RAILWAY : Monthly Data Updated
PU
04/14WEST JAPAN RAILWAY : Monthly Data Updated
PU
04/14Seat reservations for JR trains in Golden Week holiday at record low
AQ
03/30Japan Railways starts to accept Discover Card from April 2020
AQ
03/30WEST JAPAN RAILWAY COMPANY : Ex-dividend day for final dividend
FA
02/28CORPORATE GOVERNANCE REPORT (TRANSLA : Pdf 333kb)
PU
02/13WEST JAPAN RAILWAY : Corporate Governance West Japan Railway Company
AQ
02/12CORPORATE GOVERNANCE REPORT (TRANSLA : Pdf 350kb)
PU
More news
Financials (JPY)
Sales 2020 1 533 B
EBIT 2020 180 B
Net income 2020 104 B
Debt 2020 953 B
Yield 2020 2,80%
P/E ratio 2020 12,3x
P/E ratio 2021 15,4x
EV / Sales2020 1,45x
EV / Sales2021 1,54x
Capitalization 1 275 B
Chart WEST JAPAN RAILWAY COMPANY
Duration : Period :
West Japan Railway Company Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends WEST JAPAN RAILWAY COMPANY
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 12
Average target price 8 743,33  JPY
Last Close Price 6 669,00  JPY
Spread / Highest target 64,9%
Spread / Average Target 31,1%
Spread / Lowest Target -17,5%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Kazuaki Hasegawa President & Representative Director
Seiji Manabe Chairman
Atsushi Sugioka Director & General Manager-Information Technology
Tatsuo Kijima Vice Chairman
Yumiko Sato Independent Outside Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
WEST JAPAN RAILWAY COMPANY-0.12%11 863
CENTRAL JAPAN RAILWAY COMPANY-0.73%31 157
TOKYU CORPORATION-0.49%9 326
KINTETSU GROUP HOLDINGS CO.,LTD.-0.96%9 090
HANKYU HANSHIN HOLDINGS, INC.0.27%8 361
ODAKYU ELECTRIC RAILWAY CO., LTD.-1.02%8 138
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group