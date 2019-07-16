Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Tokyo  >  West Japan Railway Company    9021   JP3659000008

WEST JAPAN RAILWAY COMPANY

(9021)
  Report  
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Notice Regarding the Result of the Acquisition of the Company's Own Shares and the Completion of Acquisition Thereof(Translation:PDF 231KB)

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
07/16/2019 | 02:30am EDT

July 16, 2019

(Translation)

Company name: West Japan Railway Company

President: Tatsuo Kijima

Code number: 9021 Stock listings: Tokyo Stock Exchange,

Nagoya Stock Exchange and Fukuoka Stock Exchange

For further information, please contact: Jun Fukushima,

General Manager, Corporate Communications Department

Telephone: +81-6-6375-8889

Notice Regarding the Result of the Acquisition of the Company's Own Shares

and the Completion of Acquisition Thereof

(Acquisition by the company of its own shares in accordance with its Articles of Incorporation

pursuant to Article 165, paragraph 2 of the Corporation Law of Japan)

West Japan Railway Company, at a meeting of its Board of Directors held on April 26, 2019, determined matters concerning the acquisition by the company of its own shares in accordance with Article 156 of the Corporation Law of Japan, applicable pursuant to Article 165, paragraph 3 of the said Law. The status of the acquisition in July is as described below.

The acquisition by the Company of its own shares pursuant to the resolution adopted at the meeting of its Board of Directors has been completed.

Description

1.

Class of shares acquired

Shares of common stock of the company

2.

Total number of shares acquired

262,900 shares

3.

Aggregate acquisition price

¥2,317,745,592

4.

Acquisition period

July 1, 2019 through July 12, 2019

5.

Method of acquisition

Purchase on the market established by the

Tokyo Stock Exchange

(For reference)

1. Content of resolution adopted at the meeting of its Board of Directors held on April 26, 2019

(1)

Class of shares to be acquired

Shares of common stock of the company

(2)

Total number of shares to be acquired

(Not exceeding) 1.5 million shares

(Ratio thereof to the total number of issued

shares (excluding treasury stock): 0.8%)

(3)

Aggregate acquisition price of shares

(Not exceeding) ¥10.0 billion

(4)

Acquisition period

May 7, 2019 through March 31, 2020

2. The result of the acquisition pursuant to the resolution adopted at the meeting of its Board

of Directors (Total)

(1)

Class of shares acquired

Shares of common stock of the company

(2)

Total number of shares acquired

1,146,900 shares

(3)

Aggregate acquisition price

¥9,999,526,994

(4)

Acquisition period

May 7, 2019 through July 12, 2019

End

Disclaimer

West Japan Railway Company published this content on 16 July 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 16 July 2019 06:29:09 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on WEST JAPAN RAILWAY COMPANY
02:30aNOTICE REGARDING THE RESULT OF THE A : Pdf 231kb)
PU
07/01NOTICE REGARDING THE STATUS OF THE A : Pdf 229kb)
PU
06/09WEST JAPAN RAILWAY : Stations to suspend use of trash cans, lockers during G-20 ..
AQ
06/04NOTICE REGARDING THE STATUS OF THE A : Pdf 39kb)
PU
04/26NOTICE REGARDING DECISION ON MATTERS : Pdf39kb)
PU
04/25WEST JAPAN RAILWAY : Families, survivors mark 14th anniv. of fatal JR West derai..
AQ
03/27WEST JAPAN RAILWAY COMPANY : Ex-dividend day for final dividend
FA
01/30WEST JAPAN RAILWAY COMPANY : 3rd quarter results
CO
2018WEST JAPAN RAILWAY COMPANY : Half-year results
CO
2018WEST JAPAN RAILWAY COMPANY : Ex-dividend day for interim dividend
FA
More news
Financials (JPY)
Sales 2020 1 560 B
EBIT 2020 202 B
Net income 2020 96 500 M
Debt 2020 962 B
Yield 2020 2,15%
P/E ratio 2020 14,1x
P/E ratio 2021 13,4x
EV / Sales2020 1,71x
EV / Sales2021 2,68x
Capitalization 1 706 B
Chart WEST JAPAN RAILWAY COMPANY
Duration : Period :
West Japan Railway Company Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends WEST JAPAN RAILWAY COMPANY
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 11
Average target price 9 461  JPY
Last Close Price 8 893  JPY
Spread / Highest target 23,7%
Spread / Average Target 6,39%
Spread / Lowest Target -10,0%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Tatsuo Kijima President & Representative Director
Seiji Manabe Chairman
Kunimasa Kojima Executive Officer & GM-Information Technology
Tadashi Ishikawa Independent Outside Director
Yumiko Sato Independent Outside Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
WEST JAPAN RAILWAY COMPANY13.97%15 739
CENTRAL JAPAN RAILWAY COMPANY-3.34%39 545
TOKYU CORP11.17%10 992
KINTETSU GROUP HOLDINGS CO LTD11.70%9 216
HANKYU HANSHIN HOLDINGS INC8.38%8 724
ODAKYU ELECTRIC RAILWAY CO., LTD.9.07%8 583
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About