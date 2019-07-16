Notice Regarding the Result of the Acquisition of the Company's Own Shares and the Completion of Acquisition Thereof(Translation:PDF 231KB)

July 16, 2019
(Translation)
Company name: West Japan Railway Company
President: Tatsuo Kijima
Code number: 9021 Stock listings: Tokyo Stock Exchange,
Nagoya Stock Exchange and Fukuoka Stock Exchange
For further information, please contact: Jun Fukushima,
General Manager, Corporate Communications Department
Telephone: +81-6-6375-8889
Notice Regarding the Result of the Acquisition of the Company's Own Shares
and the Completion of Acquisition Thereof
(Acquisition by the company of its own shares in accordance with its Articles of Incorporation
pursuant to Article 165, paragraph 2 of the Corporation Law of Japan)
West Japan Railway Company, at a meeting of its Board of Directors held on April 26, 2019, determined matters concerning the acquisition by the company of its own shares in accordance with Article 156 of the Corporation Law of Japan, applicable pursuant to Article 165, paragraph 3 of the said Law. The status of the acquisition in July is as described below.
The acquisition by the Company of its own shares pursuant to the resolution adopted at the meeting of its Board of Directors has been completed.
|
Description
|
|
1.
|
Class of shares acquired
|
Shares of common stock of the company
|
2.
|
Total number of shares acquired
|
262,900 shares
|
3.
|
Aggregate acquisition price
|
¥2,317,745,592
|
4.
|
Acquisition period
|
July 1, 2019 through July 12, 2019
|
5.
|
Method of acquisition
|
Purchase on the market established by the
|
|
|
Tokyo Stock Exchange
(For reference)
1. Content of resolution adopted at the meeting of its Board of Directors held on April 26, 2019
|
(1)
|
Class of shares to be acquired
|
Shares of common stock of the company
|
(2)
|
Total number of shares to be acquired
|
(Not exceeding) 1.5 million shares
|
|
|
(Ratio thereof to the total number of issued
|
|
|
shares (excluding treasury stock): 0.8%)
|
(3)
|
Aggregate acquisition price of shares
|
(Not exceeding) ¥10.0 billion
|
(4)
|
Acquisition period
|
May 7, 2019 through March 31, 2020
2. The result of the acquisition pursuant to the resolution adopted at the meeting of its Board
|
of Directors (Total)
|
|
(1)
|
Class of shares acquired
|
Shares of common stock of the company
|
(2)
|
Total number of shares acquired
|
1,146,900 shares
|
(3)
|
Aggregate acquisition price
|
¥9,999,526,994
|
(4)
|
Acquisition period
|
May 7, 2019 through July 12, 2019
End
Disclaimer
West Japan Railway Company published this content on 16 July 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 16 July 2019 06:29:09 UTC