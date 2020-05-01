Injectable Combination Product Development: Facilitating Risk-Based Assessments for Efficiency and Patient Centric Outcomes

The environment for developing an injectable drug device combination product (CP) is dynamic from a regulatory and technical perspective. At the center of it all is the patient and their needs. West is pleased to announce the publication of its review manuscript that provides a detailed overview of best practices for this kind of development program. It considers technical and regulatory aspects and can be used as a foundational document for drug formulators, scientists and engineers working in this area.

Creating a holistic, well rounded approach that puts management of risks at the center of development will be critical to address key CP issues, including:

Developing a strategic plan for CP development, study designs, and regulatory approval

Merging aspects of design controls with Quality by Design (QbD) concepts

Acquiring appropriate data to meet evolving global expectations

Utilizing the total product lifecycle model (TPLM) with feedback loops at CP inception

Building line of sight data packages to support development through regulatory approval

Generating a deep understanding of product and process to minimize development and post approval changes

Creating a two-way communication channel with transparency throughout the supply chain

